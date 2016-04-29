(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
of 17 out of the
18 funds managed by BlueBay Asset Management LLP and downgraded
the other. All
ratings have been withdrawn.
BlueBay Investment Grade Bond Fund was downgraded to "Strong"
from "Excellent".
BlueBay Investment Grade Absolute Return Bond Fund was affirmed
at "Good" while
the other 16 funds were affirmed at "Strong". The 16 funds are
as follows:
- BlueBay Investment Grade Euro Aggregate Bond Fund
- BlueBay Investment Grade Euro Government Bond Fund
- BlueBay Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund
- BlueBay Investment Grade Libor Fund.
- BlueBay Emerging Market Bond Fund
- BlueBay Emerging Market Corporate Bond Fund.
- BlueBay Emerging Market Local Currency Bond Fund
- BlueBay Emerging Market Select Bond Fund
- BlueBay Global Convertible Bond Fund.
- BlueBay High Income Loan Fund
- BlueBay Global High Income Loan Fund.
- BlueBay Global High Yield Bond Fund
- BlueBay High Yield Bond Fund
- BlueBay Global Unconstrained High Yield Fund
- BlueBay Total Return Credit Fund
- BlueBay Global Diversified Corporate Bond Fund
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations reflect the stability in the investment
processes and resources
supporting the funds over the last 12 months. They also take
into consideration
BlueBay's profile as a large, established, specialist fixed
income asset
manager. The performance of the funds has been consistent with
the affirmed
ratings.
The downgrade of BlueBay Investment Grade Bond Fund reflects the
fund's
under-performance over one year and three years to end of March
2016 relative to
its benchmark and peers, which has affected the fund's long-term
track record
that had previously underpinned its 'Excellent' rating.
Fitch has chosen to withdraw the ratings for commercial reasons.
Accordingly,
Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage on
the funds above.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Not applicable.
Contacts:
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
Paris 75008
Secondary Analyst
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 7530 1147
Committee Chairperson
Gregory Fayvilevich, CFA
Senior Director
+1 212 908 9151
Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741,
Email:
rose.millburn@fitchratings.com.
