(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, April 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed EPIC
Bpifrance's (EPIC)
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'AA' with
a Stable Outlook, and Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'.
Fitch has also affirmed Bpifrance Financement's EUR4bn
certificate of deposit
programme, EUR20bn euro medium-term notes programme and EUR4bn
negotiable
medium-term notes at Long-term 'AA' and Short-term 'F1+'. The
bonds issued under
these programmes benefit from an unconditional and irrevocable
first-call
guarantee from EPIC Bpifrance
Fitch rates the holding company EPIC, but not Bpifrance SA or
its subsidiaries
(including Bpifrance Financement) represented by Bpifrance
Group.
Fitch rates EPIC on a top-down basis under its public-sector
entity rating
criteria, due to EPIC's status as a public agency, its tight
control by the
French State (AA/Stable/F1+) and, to a lesser extent, its
strategic importance
for the government. As a result, the ratings of EPIC are
equalised with those
of, and credit-linked to, France.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
EPIC benefits from very strong state support in case of need.
Although the
French government has no legal obligation to prevent a default,
Fitch assumes
that it is highly motivated to provide support on a long- or
short-term basis
and that it has the legal and financial means to enable EPIC to
meet its debt
service obligations on time. By virtue of its status, EPIC's
assets and
liabilities cannot be liquidated or transferred to entities
other than the
French State.
EPIC is 100%-owned by the French government and its missions are
carried out
through Bpifrance SA and its subsidiaries that make up Bpifrance
Group.
Bpifrance Group is subject to strong administrative, legal and
financial
oversight by the French State, which defines its missions. As
part of public
policy, Bpifrance Group's commitments are monitored by
parliament through annual
performance reports.
Bpifrance Group is a strategic tool for implementing the French
economic policy
through co-lending (through joint financing transaction in the
form of medium-
and long-term loans and lease operations with commercial banks)
for small and
medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps. Beyond its core
business, its
public missions will be reinforced in 2016 with the transfer of
Coface SA's
(A+/Stable/F1) state-guaranteed portfolio and dedicated team
from the insurer to
Bpifrance Group to foster the international development of
French SMEs.
Underpinned by the absence of high fixed costs as it has no
significant branch
network, Bpifrance Group continues to post a sound cost/income
ratio on its
different activities. Under its 2015-2018 strategic plan,
Bpifrance Group
expects to continue to post sound budgetary performance, with a
low cost of risk
and positive gross operating income of EUR974m in 2018 (2015:
EUR827m).
Bpifrance Group benefits from diversified sources of funding,
through EPIC's
debt financing subsidiary (Bpifrance Financement), limiting its
refinancing
risk. Its funding is underpinned by the eligibility of Bpifrance
Financement's
securities for the public-sector purchase programme of the
European Central Bank
(ECB). In January 2016, ECB decided to add Bpifrance Financement
to the list of
issuers classified as agencies in haircut category II
(equivalent to LRGs' debt
instruments).
Bpifrance Financement has a solid and safe liquidity profile,
with liquid
reserves stable at EUR9.4bn at end-2015 (of which EUR5.3bn is
deposits with the
French Treasury agency), representing one year of business
activity. This
translates into a solid liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) under
Basel III
regulations (349% at end-2015).
BPifrance Group's exposures is diversified by product, sector
and the number of
counterparties. The group has a strict policy on large
exposures, thereby
limiting high individual exposure and favouring portfolio
diversification.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A positive or negative rating action on the sovereign would
result in a similar
rating action on EPIC.
Changes to EPIC's legal status weakening potential support from
the State could
also lead to a downgrade.
Changes to the ratings of EPIC would affect the ratings of
guaranteed bonds
issued by Bpifrance Financement.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Arnaud Dura
Director
+ 33 1 44 29 91 79
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+ 33 1 44 29 91 45
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
