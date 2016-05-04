(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, May 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed Indonesia-based PT Asuransi Adira Dinamika's (Adira Insurance) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'AA(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable. 'AA' National IFS Ratings denote a very strong capacity to meet policyholder obligations relative to all other obligations or issuers in the same country, across all industries and obligation types. The risk of ceased or interrupted payments differs only slightly from the country's highest rated obligations or issuers. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating affirmation reflects Adira Insurance's position as one of the leading motor insurers in catastrophe-prone Indonesia. The rating also takes into account the country's developing and competitive market conditions, as well as the evolving regulations in the insurance sector. These factors are counterbalanced by the insurer's strong capitalisation, which is supported by its steady underwriting performance and its prudent and liquid investment portfolio. Adira Insurance remained one of the 10 biggest non-life insurance companies in Indonesia by gross written premium (GWP) in 2015. The company has kept its market share at around 4% of total GWP in the past five years. The company has been gradually expanding into non-motor insurance businesses to diversify its business portfolio risk and boost its market presence. However, motor insurance still accounted for more than 50% of the company's total GWP at end-2015. The company's risk-based capital (RBC) ratio rose to 243% at end-2015 from 209% at end-2014, above the regulatory requirement of 120%. The company has no plan to issue debt in the medium term. Hence, Fitch expects the company's capitalisation to be supported by surplus growth, which will be driven by healthy operating performances. Fitch views Adira Insurance's investment portfolio as conservative and highly liquid, with more than 90% of the portfolio held in cash and deposits and fixed-income instruments. Its exposure to risky assets is kept to a manageable level relative to its equity. Fitch does not expect any major changes in the company's well-defined investment guideline where Adira limits its holding of riskier assets such as stocks to a minimum level. The company was profitable at the operating level in 2015 because positive underwriting results and steady investment returns overcame weaker growth in GWP that stemmed from a slowdown in the Indonesian motor vehicle sales. The combined ratio was below 90% over the last five years, although it increased to 86.6% at end-2015 from 84.3% at end-2014 due to a higher expense ratio. The company uses reinsurance protection in the form of proportional and excess of loss treaties to mitigate its business exposure to catastrophe risks. Fitch expects Adira Insurance to manage its expenses and continue its selective underwriting practices to maintain its healthy underwriting margin. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Adira Insurance will continue to maintain an ample capital buffer as well as its prudent underwriting approach and reinsurance management to support its business operations. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers for an upgrade include the company's ability to strengthen its market franchise and successfully diversify into non-motor businesses on a sustained basis. This would translate into a better business mix, while maintaining healthy operating profitability. Key rating triggers for a downgrade include deterioration in the underwriting margin (with a combined ratio consistently higher than 100%) and a sharp decline in the local statutory risk-based capitalisation ratio to consistently below 200%. 