(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on the CMBS notes in Tesco Property Finance No1. Plc (TPFN1), TPFN2, TPFN3, TPFN4 and TPFN6, and Delamare Finance Plc to Stable from Negative, while affirming their ratings as follows: TPFN1 GBP399.9m class A (XS0425412227) due July 2039 affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative TPFN2 GBP515.2m class A (XS0347919028) due October 2039 affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative TPFN3 GBP941.6m class A (XS0512401976) due April 2040 affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative TPFN4 GBP675.9m class A (XS0588909879) due October 2040 affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative TPFN6 GBP489.4m class A (XS0883200262) due July 2044 affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Delamare Finance Plc GBP379.1m class A (XS0190042522) due February 2029 affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating actions follow similar rating actions on Tesco Plc (BB+/Stable), to which the TPF and Delamare transactions are credit-linked (see "Fitch Revises Tesco's Outlook to Stable; Affirms IDR at 'BB+'" dated 21 April 2016 at www.fitchratings.com). Each of the affected TPF/Delamare note classes are scheduled to fully amortise at their respective maturity. These transactions are securitisations of rental income derived from Tesco-occupied retail stores or distribution centres, with the exception of 21 retail units in the Yardley development asset in TPFN4, which are leased to third-party retailers. However, the structure allows for an underpinning mechanism consisting of a rent reserve and a subordinated loan backed by Tesco, ultimately transferring the risk of third-party rental income to Tesco. All the other assets were sold by Tesco and leased back to the company on long-term leases, all matching the term to the notes' maturity. The properties are all let to fully-owned subsidiaries of Tesco. The obligations of all tenants are fully guaranteed by Tesco. RATING SENSITIVITIES Changes to Tesco's Issuer Default Rating or Outlook would trigger a corresponding change in the credit-linked CMBS transactions. DUE DILIGENCE USAGE No third party due diligence was provided or reviewed in relation to this rating action. DATA ADEQUACY Fitch has checked the consistency and plausibility of the information it has received about the performance of the asset pool and the transaction. There were no findings that were material to this analysis. Fitch has not reviewed the results of any third party assessment of the asset portfolio information or conducted a review of origination files as part of its ongoing monitoring. Fitch did not undertake a review of the information provided about the underlying asset pool ahead of the transaction's initial closing. The subsequent performance of the transaction over the years is consistent with the agency's expectations given the operating environment and Fitch is therefore satisfied that the asset pool information relied upon for its initial rating analysis was adequately reliable. Overall, Fitch's assessment of the information relied upon for the agency's rating analysis according to its applicable rating methodologies indicates that it is adequately reliable. SOURCES OF INFORMATION The information below was used in the analysis. -Transaction reporting provided by HSBC as at January 2016 and April 2016 