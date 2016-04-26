(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook
on the CMBS notes
in Tesco Property Finance No1. Plc (TPFN1), TPFN2, TPFN3, TPFN4
and TPFN6, and
Delamare Finance Plc to Stable from Negative, while affirming
their ratings as
follows:
TPFN1
GBP399.9m class A (XS0425412227) due July 2039 affirmed at
'BB+'; Outlook
revised to Stable from Negative
TPFN2
GBP515.2m class A (XS0347919028) due October 2039 affirmed at
'BB+'; Outlook
revised to Stable from Negative
TPFN3
GBP941.6m class A (XS0512401976) due April 2040 affirmed at
'BB+'; Outlook
revised to Stable from Negative
TPFN4
GBP675.9m class A (XS0588909879) due October 2040 affirmed at
'BB+'; Outlook
revised to Stable from Negative
TPFN6
GBP489.4m class A (XS0883200262) due July 2044 affirmed at
'BB+'; Outlook
revised to Stable from Negative
Delamare Finance Plc
GBP379.1m class A (XS0190042522) due February 2029 affirmed at
'BB+'; Outlook
revised to Stable from Negative
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating actions follow similar rating actions on Tesco Plc
(BB+/Stable), to
which the TPF and Delamare transactions are credit-linked (see
"Fitch Revises
Tesco's Outlook to Stable; Affirms IDR at 'BB+'" dated 21 April
2016 at
www.fitchratings.com).
Each of the affected TPF/Delamare note classes are scheduled to
fully amortise
at their respective maturity. These transactions are
securitisations of rental
income derived from Tesco-occupied retail stores or distribution
centres, with
the exception of 21 retail units in the Yardley development
asset in TPFN4,
which are leased to third-party retailers. However, the
structure allows for an
underpinning mechanism consisting of a rent reserve and a
subordinated loan
backed by Tesco, ultimately transferring the risk of third-party
rental income
to Tesco.
All the other assets were sold by Tesco and leased back to the
company on
long-term leases, all matching the term to the notes' maturity.
The properties
are all let to fully-owned subsidiaries of Tesco. The
obligations of all tenants
are fully guaranteed by Tesco.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Changes to Tesco's Issuer Default Rating or Outlook would
trigger a
corresponding change in the credit-linked CMBS transactions.
DUE DILIGENCE USAGE
No third party due diligence was provided or reviewed in
relation to this rating
action.
DATA ADEQUACY
Fitch has checked the consistency and plausibility of the
information it has
received about the performance of the asset pool and the
transaction. There were
no findings that were material to this analysis. Fitch has not
reviewed the
results of any third party assessment of the asset portfolio
information or
conducted a review of origination files as part of its ongoing
monitoring.
Fitch did not undertake a review of the information provided
about the
underlying asset pool ahead of the transaction's initial
closing. The subsequent
performance of the transaction over the years is consistent with
the agency's
expectations given the operating environment and Fitch is
therefore satisfied
that the asset pool information relied upon for its initial
rating analysis was
adequately reliable.
Overall, Fitch's assessment of the information relied upon for
the agency's
rating analysis according to its applicable rating methodologies
indicates that
it is adequately reliable.
SOURCES OF INFORMATION
The information below was used in the analysis.
-Transaction reporting provided by HSBC as at January 2016 and
April 2016
