(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/BARCELONA, April 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today
placed
Portuguese-based Banco BPI S.A.'s Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'BB'
on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE) and Short-Term IDR on Rating
Watch Positive
(RWP). This follows CaixaBank, S.A.'s (BBB/Positive)
announcement on 18 April
2016 of a voluntary tender offer for all Banco BPI's outstanding
shares. The
agency also placed Banco BPI's Viability Rating (VR) of 'bb' on
Rating Watch
Negative (RWN) because of risks to the bank's credit profile in
case the
takeover fails related to its breach of large exposure limits. A
full list of
rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING
The RWE on Banco BPI's Long-Term IDR reflects rating upside
potential in case
the voluntary tender offer results in CaixBank taking control of
Banco BPI,
which Fitch currently deems to be the most likely scenario.
Fitch believes Banco
BPI's IDRs would benefit from institutional support from its
parent and hence
its ratings would be notched from CaixaBank's, while taking into
account the
Portuguese sovereign rating (currently 'BB+/Stable' Long-Term
IDR).
However, the RWE on the Long-Term IDR also reflects rating
downside potential if
the offer is not successful, which is also reflected in the RWN
on the bank's
VR. Under this scenario, Banco BPI's Long-Term IDR would
continue to be driven
by its VR and would be under pressure due to uncertainties
related to potential
sanctions imposed by the ECB regarding the bank's failure to
correct the breach
of its large exposure limits. The breach arises from the group's
exposure to the
Angolan government and the Banco Nacional de Angola (Angolan
central bank)
through its operations in the country.
Fitch understands that, so far, no sanctions have been imposed
on the bank,
despite the expiry of a waiver that had been in place until 10
April. Fitch
further understands that CaixaBank has requested the ECB to
suspend any fines or
other administrative actions against Banco BPI while the
takeover is in process.
At its current level of 'bb', Banco BPI's VR reflects modest,
but improving,
domestic earnings as well as stronger asset quality indicators,
a stronger
funding and liquidity profile than domestic peers, and its
reasonable
capitalisation.
The RWP on the 'B' Short-Term IDR and '5' Support Rating (SR)
reflect rating
upside potential in the event of CaixaBank obtaining a
controlling majority
stake. If the tender offer is not successful, the Short-Term IDR
and SR will
remain unchanged.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Banco BPI
are all notched
down from its VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's
respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk
profiles, which vary
considerably. They have been placed on RWE mirroring the rating
action on the
bank's IDR.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The ratings of Banco Portugues de Investimento (BPI) are
equalised with those of
its 100% parent, Banco BPI. The equalisation is driven by its
integration within
its parent bank and the benefits derived from parent support.
Fitch does not
assign a VR to this institution as the agency does not view it
as an independent
entity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, VR, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATING
Fitch expects to resolve the Watches on Banco BPI's IDRs, senior
debt and SR as
the transaction unfolds, with closure expected by CaixaBank by
3Q16. In Fitch's
view, this acquisition has a high probability of succeeding, as
the removal of
the voting cap, a key condition for the transaction, has been
eased by a
recently approved law. If the tender offer is successful, Fitch
expects to
incorporate potential institutional support from CaixaBank into
Banco BPI's
ratings. The extent of support will depend on CaixaBank's
ability, as reflected
by its Long-Term IDR, and on its propensity to support its
subsidiary.
The agency anticipates that Banco BPI's Long-Term IDRs could be
notched down by
up to two levels from CaixaBank's current ratings, taking into
account sovereign
rating constraints. Fitch would expect to withdraw Banco BPI's
Support Rating
Floor (SRF) of 'No Floor' if CaixaBank ends up controlling Banco
BPI, as
institutional support would become the more likely source of
external support
for the bank. Fitch does not assign SRFs to banks whose IDRs are
driven by
institutional support.
Fitch expects to resolve the RWN on Banco BPI's VR once it has
more visibility
on potential sanctions imposed by the regulator and on how the
breach of large
exposure limits is to be corrected. The VR is also sensitive to
continued
improvements in the recurrent profitability of the domestic
operations,
supporting internal capital generation and the bank's capital
position.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The RWE on the bank's subordinated debt and preference shares
reflects a
potential upgrade for these instruments if Fitch believes parent
support would
be forthcoming to neutralise the non-performance risk of these
instruments,
preventing the bank from hitting loss-absorption features. Under
these
circumstances, Fitch would notch these securities from the
subsidiary's IDR. In
case the takeover is not successful, their ratings are primarily
sensitive to
any change in the VR.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
The ratings of BPI remain sensitive to rating action on Banco
BPI's IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows.
Banco BPI:
Long-Term IDR: 'BB', placed on RWE
Short-Term IDR: 'B', placed on RWP
VR: 'bb', placed on RWN
SR: '5', placed on RWP
SRF: 'No Floor', affirmed
Senior unsecured debt: 'BB', placed on RWE
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: 'B', placed on RWP
Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt: 'BB-', placed on RWE
Preference shares: 'B', placed on RWE
Banco Portugues de Investimento:
Long-Term IDR: 'BB', placed on RWE
Short-Term IDR: 'B', placed on RWP
SR: '3', placed on RWP
