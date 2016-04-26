(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Kazakh Banks 2016 Conference Presentatihere MOSCOW/LONDON, April 26 (Fitch) Kazakh banks are facing greater pressure from increasingly weak asset quality as a result of economic recession and sharp tenge devaluation, says Fitch Ratings. We consider efforts to clean up loan books since mid-2015 largely cosmetic, and many borrowers are likely to struggle to service foreign-currency (FC) loans, which make up a sizeable part of most banks' lending. Non-performing loans (NPL) reported by Fitch-rated banks ranged from 5% of gross loans to 19% at end-2015. But including restructured loans, total problem loans would be between 10% and 48%. The figure reaches a high 65% for Kazkommertsbank, which includes exposure to BTA. We expect further loan restructuring in 2016 as FC portfolios deteriorate further. Most lenders are likely to continue to recognise loan impairment losses gradually because capital buffers are modest and core profitability is weak, which makes it difficult for banks to build up capital through retained earnings. Reported regulatory capital ratios are fairly high, with a sector Tier 1 ratio of 12.7% at end-2015. But the ratios are held up by limited new lending and lenient NPL reserve ratios. Capital buffers at most large banks are modest compared with unreserved problem loans. Halyk, which maintains strong loan loss cover, is an exception. Capital ratios are likely to continue to be supported because banks are allowed to classify their loans in a flexible manner. But the results of the regulatory system-wide stress-testing exercise, to be completed in August 2016, may result in some regulatory actions on troubled institutions. Balance-sheet FC mismatches are mostly hedged with swaps provided by the National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK), and we expect these to continue to be rolled over as required. FC liquidity is comfortable, based on most banks' large US dollar liquidity cushions, largely comprising cash placed with the NBK. Converting these to tenge to bolster loan growth would be difficult because the banks have to maintain FC assets to balance their open currency positions, while additional funding from quasi-state entities (about 30% of system liabilities at end-2015) will be limited in 2016. Fitch's slides, used at our Almaty conference on 21 April, are available by clicking the link below. Contact: Roman Kornev Director, Banks +7 495 956 7016 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Janine Dow Senior Director, Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1464 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.