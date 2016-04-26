(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, April 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
CaixaBank, S.A.'s
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' and Viability
Rating (VR) at
'bbb' following the recent announcement of its intent to launch
a voluntary
tender offer for the remaining ordinary shares of Portugal's
Banco BPI, S.A.
that it does not already own. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR
is Positive.
Fitch has also affirmed the ratings of CaixaBank's parent
holding company,
Criteria Caixa, S.A., Unipersonal (Criteria) with a Positive
Outlook. A full
list of rating actions is attached at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
CaixaBank's IDRs and senior debt ratings reflect the bank's
credit fundamentals,
as captured by the VR. The affirmation of CaixaBank's ratings
reflects our
expectation that the group's credit profile will not be
materially impacted by
the potential acquisition of BPI, given the group's stated
commitment to restore
capital levels as soon as the acquisition is completed and to
address BPI's
Angolan exposure within a fairly short timeframe.
The Positive Outlook reflects a potential rating upgrade,
largely subject to
further improvements in CaixaBank's asset quality, risk profile
and capital but
also to a successful completion of the BPI transaction.
BPI is the fourth-largest bank in Portugal with a sound domestic
franchise and
with one of the best asset quality performance indicators in the
Portuguese
banking sector. However, the bank's earnings have been dependent
on its Angolan
business, through Banco de Fomento Angola (BFA). Following a
revised regulatory
approach by the ECB, BPI's exposure to Angola resulted in
excessive risk
concentration which, if not addressed, could lead to material
pressures on
capital.
CaixaBank currently holds a 44.1% stake in BPI, but its voting
rights are capped
at 20% as set out in BPI's by-laws. However, the Portuguese
government recently
approved a law eliminating the possibility of establishing
voting caps, which in
Fitch's view should facilitate the successful completion of this
transaction, in
contrast to the previous voluntary tender offer launched in
February 2015. The
completion of the BPI deal, which CaixaBank expects by end- 3Q16
and which is
Fitch's base case, is conditional on i) the removal of the
voting cap, which
requires the approval of at least two thirds of the shareholders
attendees at
BPI's shareholder meeting; ii) acceptances of the tender offer
exceeding 50% and
iii) receipt of regulatory approvals.
CaixaBank has requested the ECB to suspend fines or other
administrative actions
against BPI related to excess risk concentration in Angola while
the takeover is
in process. Fitch assumes that potential costs related to excess
risk
concentrations will be manageable, also in view of CaixaBank's
potential
divestment of BPI's business in Angola. The disposal will have
an influence on
the final impact of the transaction on CaixaBank's capital.
CaixaBank estimates that the BPI transaction would negatively
affect its CET1
ratio by between 95 bps and 145 bps, depending on the level of
acceptances. This
means an estimated CET1 ratio ranging between 10.1% and 10.6%
(from 11.6% at
end-2015) post BPI acquisition. However, CaixaBank has expressed
its commitment
to maintain a fully-loaded CET1 ratio of at least 11% after the
potential
acquisition of BPI. This target is, in Fitch's view, achievable,
based on
CaixaBank's scope to generate capital (e.g. through asset
disposals or a capital
increase among other options). However, the timing and size of
capital needs
remain uncertain and could also be influenced by future market
conditions.
Should the BPI deal fail to materialise, CaixaBank's Fitch core
capital
(FCC)/weighted risks ratio would remain sound and supported by
the bank's
improved internal capital generation capacity, but would remain
at risk from
unreserved problem assets.
While the completion of the BPI transaction would increase
CaixaBank's exposure
to a fairly weak, albeit stabilising, Portuguese economy
(Portugal; BB+/Stable),
Fitch expects the impact of the transaction on factors
underpinning CaixaBank's
VR other than execution risk and capital to be limited. This is
because of the
moderate size of BPI in relation to CaixaBank, at about 10.5% of
pro-forma
combined assets at end-2015 (around 9% only considering domestic
assets), but
also due to BPI's stronger asset quality performance relative to
domestic peers.
Although the transaction is prone to execution risks, these are
mitigated by
management's sound experience in integrating banks and in
achieving cost
synergies as planned, as well as by CaixaBank's deep knowledge
of BPI, given
that CaixaBank has been part of the shareholding of BPI since
1995.
CaixaBank's asset quality and risk appetite should not be
significantly affected
by the potential acquisition of BPI, with pro-forma
non-performing and coverage
ratios remaining broadly stable. However, CaixaBank's asset
quality ratios still
compare unfavourably by international standards, weighing on the
ratings.
Although exchanging the equity stake in BPI for credit risk
would reduce risks
related to CaixaBank's equity investments, equity risks remain
from the Spanish
bank's large investment portfolio.
In Fitch's opinion, this transaction should not affect
CaixaBank's efforts to
further reduce volumes of problem assets and its real estate
exposure,
supporting our view of rating upside irrespective of the BPI
deal.
The proposed BPI deal will, in our view, have an immaterial
impact on the bank's
operating performance. The potential to realise cost and revenue
synergies at
BPI should ultimately help improve its performance and hence its
contribution to
CaixaBank's profits.
Criteria's Long-term IDR is based on the institution's VR, which
is notched down
once from CaixaBank's VR given that it remains Criteria's main
asset accounting
for 54.9% of its unconsolidated balance-sheet at end-2015.
Although it has no
banking license, Criteria is CaixaBank's holding company for
regulatory
supervision purposes. Fitch understands from management that
Criteria intends to
remain a significant and influential owner of CaixaBank and the
BPI deal should
not materially change this.
The one-notch differential between Criteria's and CaixaBank's VR
reflects the
planned dilution of Criteria's ownership in CaixaBank to 48.9%
from the current
56.8% by 2017 once an intragroup deal with Criteria is completed
in 1H16 and
exchangeable bonds of Criteria are converted into shares of the
bank by 2017 and
without taking into account the BPI deal. Fitch does not expect
a significant
dilution from the BPI deal if CaixaBank opts to restore capital
through a
capital increase. Criteria's VR also takes into account the
company's large and
concentrated equity holdings in corporates (although these are
largely liquid
and listed), double leverage (95% at end-2015) and an adequate
level and
structure of its debt and liquidity position.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Ratings (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floors (SRF)
of 'No Floor' of
CaixaBank and Criteria reflect Fitch's belief that senior
creditors of these
entities can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary
support from the
sovereign in the event that they become non-viable. For Criteria
Fitch also
takes into account its role as holding company.
Fitch views the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive
(BRRD) and Single
Resolution Mechanism (SRM) are now sufficiently progressed to
provide a
framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior
creditors
participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a
bank receiving
sovereign support. BRRD has been effective in EU member states
since 1 January
2015, including minimum loss absorption requirements before
resolution financing
or alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation funds)
can be used. Full
application of BRRD, including the bail-in tool, is required
from 1 January
2016. BRRD was transposed into Spanish legislation on 18 June
2015, with full
implementation from 1 January 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The Positive Outlook reflects rating upside in the next 18
months, irrespective
of the BPI deal, if the reduction of problem assets (including
foreclosed
assets) accelerates, the sensitivity of FCC to unreserved
problem assets
continues to improve to levels comfortably below 100% and the
FCC ratio remains
near end-2015 levels. Reducing risks from equity investments
would also be
rating-positive.
If the BPI deal is successful, rating upside may be delayed by
Fitch's
assessment of progress in restoring CaixaBank's capital levels
as planned and in
managing execution risks associated with the integration of BPI,
including the
delivery of planned synergies and addressing the excessive risk
concentration in
Angola via what Fitch assumes will be a divestment.
Any deviation from Fitch's base case assumptions could trigger a
revision of the
Outlook or put downward pressure on the ratings. The latter
could arise from
material deterioration in asset quality and capital, which Fitch
currently does
not expect. Similarly, a deterioration of the bank's funding and
liquidity
profile would put pressure on the ratings. Rating downside from
the BPI deal is,
in our view, limited, but could be triggered by integration
challenges or
higher-than-expected (by Fitch) costs related to BPI Angolan
businesses' large
exposures.
Criteria's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings remain sensitive to
the same factors
affecting CaixaBank's VR. Its ratings would also suffer from an
ownership
dilution resulting in a loss of control over the bank or changes
in the
regulatory supervision approach of the group.
Downside pressures could also arise from write-downs of assets
or higher debt or
double leverage.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - STATE-GUARANTEED DEBT
CaixaBank's state-guaranteed debt issues have been affirmed at
'BBB+', in line
with Spain's Long-term IDR. State-guaranteed debt issues are
senior unsecured
instruments that bear the full guarantee of Spain. Consequently,
its ratings are
generally the higher of CaixaBank's Long-term IDR and Spain's
Long-term IDR. The
ratings are sensitive to changes in the Spanish sovereign
ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
CaixaBank's and Criteria's subordinated (lower Tier 2) debt
issues are rated one
notch below the respective banks' VRs to reflect the
higher-than-average loss
severity of this type of debt.
CaixaBank's upper Tier 2 debt securities are rated three notches
below the VR to
reflect the higher loss severity risk of these securities (two
notches) as well
as the moderate risk of non-performance relative to the VR (one
notch).
The ratings of the instruments are primarily sensitive to a
change in the banks'
VRs, but also to a change in Fitch's view of non-performance or
loss severity
risk relative to the respective banks' viability.
The rating actions are as follows:
CaixaBank:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Positive
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: affirmed at 'F2'
Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB'
Criteria:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Positive
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: affirmed at 'F3'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Cristina Torrella
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8416
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst
Josu Fabo, CFA
Director
+44 20 3530 1513
Committee Chairperson
Erwin Van Lumich, CFA
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
CaixaBank is treated as a financial conglomerate for regulatory
purposes. This
means that when calculating regulatory solvency ratios the group
risk weights
the assets of its insurance subsidiaries rather than deducting
from capital its
insurance stake. In order to calculate the Fitch core capital
(FCC) ratio as per
our methodology we deduct from FCC the tangible book value of
CaixaBank's
insurance subsidiaries. We also adjust the risk-weighted assets
of the bank to
exclude the risk-weighted assets derived from the insurance
subsidiaries.
