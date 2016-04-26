(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, April 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Seguros
Inbursa, S.A.,
Grupo Financiero Inbursa's local currency Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
rating at 'BBB+' and affirmed the National Scale IFS rating at
'AAA(mex)'. The
Outlook for both ratings remains Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating of Seguros Inbursa, S.A. (Seguros Inbursa) is based
on legal explicit
support given by its holding group Grupo Financiero Inbursa
(GFInbursa), in
which, according to Financial Groups Law, the holding group, if
required, will
grant unlimited support for its subsidiaries' losses. Fitch
considers
GFInbursa's credit quality to be similar to its main subsidiary
- Banco Inbursa,
S.A., Institucion de Banca Multiple (BInbursa), which is rating
'BBB+'/Stable
Outlook by Fitch
The affirmation was also based on the importance of the
insurance company within
the financial group, considering that Seguros Inbursa represents
18% and 7% of
GFInbursa's total assets and the group's income, respectively.
It was also based
on the high level of management and operational integration and
on the fact that
the subsidiary operates in same jurisdiction as the parent.
Seguros Inbursa is the eighth-largest insurer in Mexico, with a
market share of
5% in terms of premiums written as of September 2015.
As of December 2015, Seguros Inbursa's equity/assets ratio was
similar to the
sector's average of 13%, and it exceeded the local regulation
minimum capital
requirement by 40%. This implies Seguros Inbursa has sufficient
equity in
addition to technical reserves to meet its obligations to
policyholders in the
event of unexpected deviations in various risks. Also, the
company's operating
leverage ratio has remained stable, with premiums/equity of
5.69x, which is
below the sector average of 7.78x.
Seguros Inbursa improved its operating profitability in 2015, as
measured by its
Combined Ratio of 109% (December 2014: 110%), and, even though
the claims ratio
was maintained (77%), the financial result prevented the ratio
from decreasing.
The company's stringent technical and catastrophy reserving
policies, combined
with the premium distribution and retention levels of its
premium portfolio, led
to ample coverage of adjusted technical reserves over retained
risks of 3.11x as
of December 2015. This is similar to the sector average of
3.12x.
Seguros Inbursa's extensive reinsurance protection leads the
company's equity to
exposures to less than 0.6% of equity for simple or catastrophic
events.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Seguros Inbursa's rating is aligned with GFInbursa's financial
profile, whose
credit quality is considered by Fitch as similar to its core
operative
subsidiary, BInbursa, based on the legal explicit support given
by GFInbursa
through their Unique Responsibilities Agreement.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Seguros Inbursa, S.A., Grupo Financiero Inbursa
--Insurer Financial Strength affirmed at 'BBB+';
--National Insurance Financial Strength affirmed at 'AAA(mex)'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
