(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/LONDON, April 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Abu Dhabi's senior unsecured bonds issued under the sovereign's global medium-term note programme 'AA' ratings. The issues are as follows: USD2.5bn 2.125% bonds maturing 3 May 2021 USD2.5bn 3.125% bonds maturing 3 May 2026 Abu Dhabi intends to use the proceeds for general budgetary purposes. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings are in line with Abu Dhabi's existing senior unsecured ratings and Long-term foreign-currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR), which was affirmed at 'AA' with a Stable Outlook in February 2016. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings of the bonds are sensitive to changes in Abu Dhabi's Long-Term foreign-currency IDR. Contact: Primary Analyst Krisjanis Krustins Associate Director +852 2263 9831 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Paul Gamble Senior Director +44 203 530 1623 Committee Chairperson Jan Friederich Senior Director +852 2263 9910 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 1 February 2016 Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Aug 2014) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.