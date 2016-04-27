(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, April 26 (Fitch) Mini markets are better placed to
capture the rebound
in consumer spending in Indonesia, and growth in this segment
will continue to
outpace the growth of larger store formats, such as
hypermarkets, in the
country, Fitch Ratings says.
The mini market format has many advantages over its larger
competitors: They
require low capital commitment and need only a small area to
operate, which
means they can penetrate areas of lower traffic more easily.
Equally important,
mini market operators are committed to increase their market
share across the
modern retail chain.
The agency expects PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk (Alfamart,
AA-(idn)/Stable) and
PT Indomarco Prismatama to continue opening more than 1,000
stores each in 2016
(2015: more than 1,200 new stores added). The format benefits
from better access
to consumers and a more defensive non-discretionary product
offering that is
dominated by food. These factors drive customers to make more
frequent visits
and lead to more stable transaction volume. Alfamart's revenue
increased 16% in
2015 (2014: 19%) and same-store sales rose 6.5% (2014: 6%).
In contrast, hypermarket operators, such as PT Matahari Putra
Prima Tbk (MPPA),
posted sluggish financial performances in 2015. MPPA operates
112 hypermarket
stores (2014: 107) that account for more than 75% of the
company's revenues.
MPPA's revenue rose more slowly than Alfamart's at 2.5% in 2015
(2014: 15.5%)
and its same-store sales growth was negative at -1.9% (2014:
5.4%). Fitch
believes that this was due to weaker economic activity, fewer
new store
additions (five in 2015 and eight in 2014), a high proportion of
non-discretionary items and muted performance of new stores
outside Java. Of its
13 stores that opened during 2014-2015, nine were located
outside Java, which is
Indonesia's most populous island where more than 140million out
of Indonesia's
250 million population resides.
Fitch expects mini markets and hypermarkets to continue on their
diverging paths
as retailers' expansion will increasingly focus on areas outside
Java. Mini
markets are suited to be early entrants to these less-populated
markets given
their lower traffic requirements. We think early establishment
of store will
deter the entry of larger store formats - particularly as mini
markets tend to
open stores in close proximity. Additionally, the format
presents an easier
transition for the growing middle class, who are used to going
to traditional
wet markets. The same level of flexibility does not apply to the
larger formats,
such as hypermarkets, where growth is partly a function of the
number of
shopping malls in which they are normally located.
Mini market chains are also aided by their strategy to expand
their customer
base by having longer opening hours for stores and improving
their product
selections. Hypermarkets are also facing increased competition
for customers
from convenience stores that offer additional perks such as free
WiFi internet
access and air-conditioned dining areas to increase the foot
traffic.
Contact:
Olly Prayudi
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6812
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor Suite 2403
Jl Prof Dr Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Related Research:
2016 Outlook: Indonesian Grocery Retailers, published 16
November 2015
Fitch: Economic Indicators Positive for Indonesia Consumer
Firms, published 11
April 2016
Related Research
2016 Outlook: Indonesian Grocery Retailers
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.