Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Banking Capital Markets
Quarterly: 1Q16
(Challenging Underwriting and Trading Conditions Continue)
here
NEW YORK/CHICAGO, April 27 (Fitch) Headwinds across most capital
markets
businesses in 1Q16 made for a difficult operating environment
for the US Global
Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs), as reflected in decreased
net revenue for
the business line, according to Fitch Ratings.
Volatile markets over the past several months subdued new debt
and equity
issuance and weighed on the performance of trading businesses,
signaling a
challenging start toward full-year results.
Overall capital markets net revenue for the five US GTUBs was
collectively down
22% in 1Q16 from the particularly strong prior-year quarter.
However, overall
capital markets net revenue rose 18% from the sequential quarter
as the fourth
quarter tends to be slower.
Within the capital markets businesses, equities markets net
revenues were down
14% from 1Q15, which was particularly strong, but up 17% from
the sequential
quarter due in part to seasonality. Financial advisory net
revenue, which has
been a bright spot for many investment banks over the past
couple of years,
slowed in 1Q16 relative to both the sequential and quarters and
1Q15. The
decline in overall advisory net revenue can be partly attributed
to a delay in
the closing of potential transactions against a challenging
operating landscape.
These delays, with some continued new announcements, pushed up
M&A backlogs
according to the US GTUBs. Should market conditions improve over
the balance of
the year, it is likely that advisory net revenue could
accelerate.
More significantly, results from the Fixed Income Currencies and
Commodities
(FICC) businesses, which are the largest components of overall
capital markets
revenues, remained challenging, notably in the credit, mortgage
and securitized
products areas.
As a result, the US GTUBs continue to examine the amount of
resources devoted to
FICC given the level of fixed costs and the amount of capital
that must be held
in the business. There have been headcount reductions in FICC
across all of the
firms so far this year, and management teams have indicated that
more could be
forthcoming in the event that market conditions do not begin to
improve more
meaningfully.
While there has been significant de-risking in this business as
evidenced by
lower risk weighted assets attributable to FICC, Fitch is
expecting firms to
reduce costs and explore ways to turn over their inventory
faster through the
use of various technology solutions.
