(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, April 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Banca Privada
d'Andorra's (BPA) Long-and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'Default'
(D). Simultaneously, the agency has withdrawn BPA's ratings as
the bank is under
resolution. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or
analytical
coverage of BPA. A full list of rating actions is available at
the end of this
rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND VR
The affirmation and withdrawal follow the approval of BPA's
resolution by the
Andorran Resolution Authority (AREB) in accordance with the
Restructuring of
Financial Entities 8/2015 Law.
In accordance with the law, the AREB defined the terms and
conditions for the
transfer of assets and liabilities of BPA's eligible customers
to Vall Banc.
BPA's customers underwent an independent review of anti-money
laundering and
around 93% of them, representing around 68% of business volume,
will be
transferred to the new bank in the coming weeks. The rest will
remain at BPA and
will either be probed for licitness and moved to another bank or
reported to the
Unitat d'Inteligencia Financera d'Andorra, the Andorran state's
independent body
in charge of promoting and coordinating prevention measures of
money laundering
and terrorism finance. BPA's equity and subordinated debt
holders will be
subject to bail-in to absorb the losses arising from the
valuation conducted
under the resolution scenario.
Vall Banc was created in June 2015 and has been sold to J.C.
Flowers for a total
price of up to EUR29m, after a competitive sale process, started
in October. The
bank has been capitalised by an injection of EUR30m from the
recapitalisation
fund, FAREB.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Not applicable.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'D'; withdrawn
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'D'; withdrawn
Viability Rating affirmed at 'f'; withdrawn
Support Rating affirmed at '5'; withdrawn
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'; withdrawn
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roger Turro
Director
+34 93 323 8406
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor
Secondary Analyst
Arnau Autonell
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1712
Committee Chairperson
Erwin Van Lumich, CFA
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
