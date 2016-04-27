(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/BARCELONA, April 27 (Fitch) The ongoing emissions
investigations by
manufacturers and regulators may offset the positive effect from
the recovery in
new car sales in Europe, Fitch Ratings says. However, we do not
expect any
immediate impact on European manufacturers' ratings from recent
announcements
and emissions test results.
New passenger car sales continue to rebound in Europe with sales
growing 9.3% in
2015 and 8.2% year-on-year in 1Q16. Sales remain approximately
10% off their
2007 peak and we believe that the potential for increased sales
remains
significant in the region. We currently assume growth of 5%-6%
in Europe in 2016
from a combination of pent-up demand and still broadly
favourable economic
conditions.
However, we believe that the intense media coverage of the
findings from the
investigations and global regulatory probes is weighing on
public sentiment
towards the car industry. We do not expect a major, direct and
immediate impact
on new vehicle sales. However, an erosion of consumer confidence
in
manufacturers, leading to further pressure on pricing, and an
increasing debate
around the role of cars is possible. This could ultimately
constrain the mid- to
long-term growth prospects for new car sales.
While public pressure is mounting on European manufacturers to
cut emissions,
this is not an entirely new issue for the sector and we had
already incorporated
a tightening of emission legislations into our ratings. The
financial profiles
of the German manufacturers, which are most exposed to tougher
emission limits
due to their more powerful engines and greater proportion of
diesel vehicles,
are strong for their ratings. We also believe European
manufacturers will be
able to absorb an increase in investment.
Nonetheless, we believe that pressure has increased from
regulators to tighten
emission legislations and testing procedures and accelerate the
move to
real-world emissions testing. In Europe, growing concern over
the health impact
of nitrogen oxide is likely to encourage the shift away from
diesel engines
towards petrol, hybrids and electric powertrains. A shortening
of deadlines and
an acceleration of the reduction in emissions thresholds could
mean a sharp
increase in capex and R&D, and weigh on our profitability and
free cash-flow
projections. This could ultimately put pressure on ratings if
new global
requirements are substantially different from the ones already
set by regulators
and incorporated in our assumptions.
Ratings could also be threatened if there were further
revelations of fraud or
major irregularities by a manufacturer on emission testing
procedures. We
downgraded Volkswagen to 'BBB+'/Negative in November 2015,
reflecting the
corporate governance, management and internal control issues
highlighted by the
emission test crisis.
Recent announcements include the recall by several carmakers,
including Daimler
and Volkswagen, of a total of 630,000 vehicles. Daimler also
announced that it
had opened an investigation in the US at the request of the US
Department of
Justice, and Peugeot said its premises had been searched by the
fraud office in
France. Separately, Volkswagen increased its provisions related
to its diesel
issue to EUR16.2bn from EUR6.7bn.
Investigations have discovered that several groups had vehicles
emitting more
nitrogen oxide than legally permitted, through legal loopholes
or the use of
engine management systems. However, so far no manufacturer
besides Volkswagen
has been found to be using illegal defeat devices. It was also
confirmed that
manufacturers' vehicles have been emitting more nitrogen oxide
in real-world
conditions despite passing the tests, although this is not
illegal.
Contact:
Emmanuel Bulle
Senior Director
Corporates
+34 93 323 84 11
Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U.
85 Paseo de Gracia
08008 Barcelona
Simon Kennedy
Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.