CHICAGO, April 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+'
rating to
McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) multi-tranche debt issuance.
The Rating
Outlook is Negative. The EUR2.5 billion issuance includes
four-year, seven-year,
and twelve-year fixed-rate senior unsecured notes. At Dec. 31,
2015, McDonald's
had $24 billion of total debt. A full list of ratings follows at
the end of this
release.
The notes, which rank pari passu with existing debt, are being
issued under
McDonald's U.S. global medium-term notes program dated Nov. 13,
2014. Terms do
not include financial covenants. Proceeds will be used for
general corporate
purposes, inclusive of share repurchases.
McDonald's ratings balance the company's aggressive financial
strategy with its
substantial cash flow, significant scale, and the strength of
its brand. Key
rating drivers include on-going comp trends, the company's
financial strategy,
and continued progress with refranchising and cost reduction
efforts. Fitch
projects total debt/EBITDA and total adjusted debt/EBITDAR will
be sustained in
the high-2.0x and mid-3.0x range, respectively, over the
intermediate term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sustainability of Recent Positive Comparable Sales Trend
McDonald's global comparable sales (comps) have increased at a
mid-single-digit
rate for three consecutive quarters, rising 6% in the quarter
ended Mar. 31,
2016, after being negative for two consecutive years. All
segments are
contributing to the recent improvement. Comps increased 5.4% in
the U.S., 5.2%
across International Lead markets, 3.6% in High Growth markets,
and 11% in
Foundational markets in the latest quarter. Consolidated guest
counts rose 1.8%.
Fitch believes McDonald's is making meaningful progress with its
turnaround plan
and that recent comp strength can be attributed in part to the
launch of All-Day
Breakfast in the U.S., a renewed focus on restaurant operations,
and a continued
focus on value around the world. Fitch expects at least 3%
growth in 2016 due to
continued consumer excitement around All-Day Breakfast, the
company's current
Monopoly promotion in the U.S., and the pending launch of a
national value
platform. Whether at least 2% comp growth can be sustained over
time will become
more evident as the company laps easy prior year comparisons.
Aggressive Financial Strategy, Increased Leverage
In November 2015, McDonald's announced plans to increase cash
returned to
shareholders via dividends and share repurchases to about $30
billion during the
three-year period ending 2016, up from $20 billion previously.
The company has
issued approximately $12.6 of incremental debt over the past
year to help fund
the cash-return goal. Fitch assumes debt will be sustained at
around the current
level over the near term and projects total debt/EBITDA and
total adjusted
debt/EBITDAR will be approximately 2.8x and 3.6x, respectively,
for 2016.
Shift Toward a Higher Mix of Franchised Units
McDonald's intends to increase the percentage of its global
system that is
franchised to 93% by the end of 2018 from 81% currently by
selling 4,000 units
to operators. Longer term McDonald's strives to become 95%
franchised.
Refranchising will mainly occur in McDonald's High Growth and
Foundational
market segments which are currently 46% and 91% franchised,
respectively. High
Growth markets include China, Italy, Poland, Russia, South
Korea, Spain,
Switzerland, and the Netherlands. Foundational markets include
various countries
outside of the U.S. and International Lead markets (Australia,
Canada, France,
Germany, and the U.K.). McDonald's has refranchised about 700
units over the
past five quarters.
Fitch views McDonald's shift towards a higher mix of franchised
units as
consistent with industry trends. Franchising increases the
stability and quality
of cash flows, given that it produces a steady stream of royalty
and rental
income and has low capital requirements. This assumes
franchisees remain
financially healthy, continue to invest in their operations, and
drive positive
growth. Fitch anticipates that capital expenditures will decline
meaningfully
from approximately $2 billion expected for 2016, if the company
successfully
meets its goal.
Significant Cost Reductions
McDonald's is targeting $500 million of annualized G&A cost
reductions with the
vast majority being realized by the end of 2017. The goal
represents nearly 20%
of McDonald's $2.6 billion expense base at the beginning of
2015. Savings will
be realized through refranchising, lower corporate overhead, and
greater
efficiencies across global business services. The company
expects to realize
$150 million of savings by the end of 2016. Fitch anticipates
savings to
accelerate with the pace of refranchising and, along with
incremental royalty
and rental-based income, to help offset operating income
declines associated
with the sale of company-operated restaurants.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Positive low-single-digit SSS growth of about 3% in 2016 and
2% beyond;
--Operating income grows at a high-single-digit rate in 2016 but
increases at a
slower rate thereafter due to refranchising;
--Total debt is sustained in the $26 billion range in 2016;
--Free cash flow (FCF) is approximately $1 billion - $1.5
billion annually;
--Total debt/EBITDA and total adjusted debt-to-operating EBITDAR
(defined as
total debt plus 8x gross rents-to-operating EBITDA plus gross
rents) are
sustained in the high 2.0x and mid-3.0x range, respectively,
over the
intermediate term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--Fitch's view that McDonald's can sustain positive
low-single-digit SSS and
that market share has stabilized;
--Continued meaningful progress with refranchising and
realization of cost
savings;
--Total adjusted debt-to-operating EBITDAR sustained in the
low-3.0x range.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--The inability to sustain positive comps which would indicate
market share
losses;
--The lack of meaningful progress with refranchising and
realization of cost
savings due to higher than expected investments in the business
being an offset;
--Total adjusted debt-to-operating EBITDAR sustained in the
mid-3.0x range due
to weaker than expected operating results and share buybacks.
LIQUIDITY AND MATURITIES
McDonald's liquidity is supported by its large cash balance,
free cash flow
(FCF; cash from operations less capex and dividends), and an
undrawn revolving
credit facility that expires December 2019. At Dec. 31, 2015,
McDonald's had
$10.2 billion of liquidity consisting of $7.7 billion of cash,
the majority of
which is expected to be deployed to share buybacks, and $2.5
billion revolver
availability. FCF typically exceeds $1 billion annually and was
$1.5 billion for
2015. Aggregate maturities of long-term debt over the next three
years at Dec.
31, 2015 are approximately $1.1 billion in 2017 and $1.8 billion
in 2018. No
maturities exist for 2016. Fitch anticipates debt will be
refinanced given
McDonald's shareholder-friendly financial strategy.
McDonald's current ratings are as follows:
--Long-term IDR 'BBB+';
--Bank credit facilities 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured debt 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial paper 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.
