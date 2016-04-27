(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, April 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russia-based
Agribusiness
Holding Miratorg LLC's (Miratorg) Long-term foreign and local
currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B+'. The Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also assigned a 'B (EXP)' rating to the RUB5bn bonds
(4B02-06-36276-R)
that are to be issued by Miratorg Finance LLC in April 2016. The
assignment of
the final instrument rating is contingent on the receipt of
final documents
conforming materially to information already received. A full
list of rating
actions is available at the end of this commentary.
The affirmation reflects Miratorg's strong market position and
our expectation
that a projected hike in leverage in 2016 slightly above our
downgrade trigger
of 4.0x (including guaranteed but unconsolidated projects) will
be temporary and
the company will be able to reduce FFO adjusted leverage to
around 3.5x in
2017-2018. We also expect management to remain committed to
maintaining low to
moderate leverage and that the company's access to bank
financing to refinance
short-term debt will remain adequate.
The ratings continue to factor in state support to the sector,
especially in the
form of interest rate subsidies. Although Fitch does not notch
down Miratorg's
ratings for company-specific corporate governance issues, the
company's unique
and complex group structure constrain the ratings at 'B+'.
The rating of the proposed RUB5bn bonds is one notch below
Miratorg's Long-term
local currency 'B+' IDR, reflecting a substantial portion of
prior-ranking debt
and below-average recovery prospects in case of default under
Fitch's
going-concern valuation scenario. The bonds will be issued by
Miratorg Finance
LLC and guaranteed by the parent entity, Miratorg excluding
operating
subsidiaries (parent). Miratorg Finance LLC is a bond issuing
vehicle which,
despite not being owned by the parent but by its shareholders,
is consolidated
in the group's audited accounts.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Vertically Integrated Business Model
Miratorg's ratings are supported by the group's leading position
in the pork
market in Russia and vertical integration across the value chain
- from crop
growing and fodder production to livestock breeding,
slaughtering and product
delivery. This enables the company to maintain higher-than-peer
EBITDA margins
and to smooth out the business's inherent volatility. It also
enables the
company to defend its position as the leading pork producer in
Russia.
Likely Pork Price Decline in 2016
Fitch assumes a mid-single digit decrease in average selling
prices for pork in
2016 compared with 2015. We believe pork prices will be under
pressure in 2016
if the supply and demand imbalance experienced since 4Q15
persists through the
year. In view of subdued consumer sentiment in Russia, we do not
expect demand
to improve. Moreover, we expect pork supply to further increase
in 2016 in
Russia, driven by continued growth in output by large industrial
producers,
which in our view may only be partially offset by decreasing
production from
households and small inefficient players.
Lower EBITDA in 2016
We conservatively project that Miratorg's EBITDA will decrease
in 2016, due to
higher fodder costs and our assumptions of lower average pork
selling prices.
This negative impact would only partly be compensated by growth
in pork output
this year. In 2015 fodder costs benefitted from cheaper grain
largely procured
before the rouble depreciation of end-2014, which positively
impacted Miratorg's
EBITDA last year. We expect EBITDA to recover in 2017 before
growing at high
single digits in 2018-2020, driven by stabilisation in pork
prices, the
company's increasing self-sufficiency in grain, efficiency
improvements in the
pork division and higher sales of semi-finished goods.
Sub-Standard Corporate Governance
Although Fitch does not apply any company-specific notching to
Miratorg's
ratings for corporate governance, they are constrained at 'B+'
by a complex
group and governance structure. The group provides financial
support to its
related parties involved in growing and processing of poultry
and cattle. In
addition, Miratorg's audited consolidated accounts include
entities that are not
owned by the parent but rather by its ultimate shareholders.
Consolidation is
based on agreements for the preliminary sale and purchase of
such entities
signed between its shareholders and the parent. According to
management, these
agreements represent potential voting rights that could be
exercised at any
time. Among these entities the most material to the group are
Miratorg Finance
LLC, the bond issuing vehicle, and TK Miratorg LLC, the major
trading company
that distributes Miratorg's products as well as poultry and beef
produced by its
related parties.
Suretyships for Related-Party Obligations
Miratorg guarantees the debt of Bryansky Broiler LLC and
Kalinigradskaya
Myasnaya Kompaniya LLC, two related-party entities owned by
Miratorg's
shareholders and involved respectively in poultry production and
cattle
breeding. Guaranteed debt was around RUB21bn at end-2015 (in
addition to total
group debt of RUB80bn). Our ratings take into account debt and
profits of these
guaranteed projects in view of the likely consolidation into
Miratorg in 2017 of
the poultry business, which bears most of the debt (around
RUB18bn).
Our assumptions are based on the group's track record of
developing certain
businesses through related-party entities and later bringing
them onto the
group's balance sheet. As these guaranteed projects are already
operational, our
rating case assumes that they will be able to repay or refinance
their debt over
the medium term and therefore no claims will be made under these
guarantees.
Support to Related-Party Beef Project
The company's shareholders are also developing a beef business,
partly with the
financial help of Miratorg. Miratorg does not guarantee the debt
of this project
but has been making some cash contributions through
related-party loans. We
expect the beef business to remain outside of Miratorg's
consolidation scope
over 2016-2020. Although external long-term financing (without
recourse to
Miratorg) has been obtained to fund expansion capex, our rating
case assumes
additional cash support from Miratorg through related-party
loans of around
RUB5bn per year in 2016-2019.
In addition, our rating case factors in Miratorg's support to
the project
through favourable payment terms as Miratorg distributes beef
produced by these
related parties. Higher-than-expected outflows to related
parties may put
pressure on Miratorg's credit metrics and liquidity.
Pork Production Doubling Not Assumed
Our rating does not factor in the potential doubling of pork
production that
Miratorg is envisaging in a project over the medium term.
Timing, funding and
other features of this project are not yet decided and the
current weakness of
the domestic pork market makes a near-term launch unlikely, in
our view.
Nevertheless, if the project is approved, this could result in a
downgrade of
Miratorg's ratings in view of the large amount of potential
investments
(estimated by the company at RUB115bn), which are likely to be
debt-funded.
Higher Leverage
We project Miratorg's FFO adjusted gross leverage to peak at
4.2x in 2016
(including debt and profits of guaranteed projects which
accounts for 0.5x
leverage) due to our assumption of lower EBITDA and working
capital outflows.
The figure is then likely to fall to around 3.3x-3.9x in
2017-2018 due to
improving free cash flow generation.
Although FFO adjusted gross leverage in 2016 will be above our
downgrade
trigger, we consider this hike in leverage as temporary.
Expected deleveraging
in 2017-2018 will be driven by EBITDA recovery and lower working
capital
outflows as in our rating case revenue growth moderates to 6%,
from an assumed
16% in 2016. In addition, we assume capex of 7% of revenues in
2016, before
falling to 5% in 2017-2018 as management does not anticipate
further major
investments in pork and poultry businesses.
State Support to the Sector
Being an agricultural producer, Miratorg enjoys a favourable tax
regime and
receives interest rate subsidies that covered around a third of
its interest
payments in 2015. This helps Miratorg's FFO margin and coverage
metrics, leading
to improved financial flexibility. Historically the difference
between
subsidy-adjusted and unadjusted FFO fixed charge coverage has
been around 1.0x.
We expect state support to agricultural producers to be
maintained, despite
deteriorated public finances, as food self-sufficiency remains
one of key
objectives of the Russian government. A material reduction in
state support
could put pressure on Miratorg's cash flows and credit metrics.
Below-average Recoveries for Unsecured Bondholders
We have applied a one-notch discount to the senior unsecured
rating of the
proposed RUB5bn bonds compared with Miratorg's Long-term IDR of
'B+' as Fitch's
going concern scenario valuation approach points to
below-average recoveries in
case of default. This is driven primarily by the substantial
portion of
prior-ranking debt, which consists of secured and unsecured debt
at operating
companies.
New unsecured bonds are expected to be issued by financial
company Miratorg
Finance LLC and will benefit from a suretyship from the parent.
Although
bondholders will also have an option to put the bonds to TK
Miratorg LLC, this,
in our view, is insufficient to eliminate subordination issues
as TK Miratorg
has marginal contribution to the group's EBITDA and assets.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
-Strong double-digit revenue growth in 2016, driven by growing
sales volumes of
distributed beef and poultry and of own produced pork, and
mid-single-digit
growth thereafter
-EBITDA margin at 22%-25% over 2016-2019
-Capex at 7% of revenue in 2016 and then 5% over 2017-2019
-Working capital absorption of approximately RUB10bn in 2016 and
declining
thereafter
-Interest rate subsidies covering at least 30% of interest
payments
-Additional loans to related parties of around RUB5bn per year
over 2016-2019
-No dividends
-Adequate liquidity
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could lead to a negative
rating action
include:
-Gross FFO adjusted gross leverage consistently above 4.0x (both
including and
excluding guaranteed projects)
-FFO fixed charge cover sustainably below 2.0x or FFO fixed
charge cover
adjusted for government interest rate subsidies below 2.5x
-Material deterioration in free cash flow (FCF) generation
driven, for example,
by lower EBITDA margin, and larger-than-expected loans to
related parties
-Liquidity shortage caused by the limited availability of bank
financing in
relation to short-term maturities or refinancing at more onerous
terms than
expected
Positive: An upgrade is unlikely in the coming two years, unless
there is an
improvement in corporate governance, including better group
structure
transparency and diminishing cash support to related parties,
and subject to:
-FFO adjusted gross leverage sustainably around 3.0x (both
including and
excluding poultry)
-FFO fixed charge cover sustainably above 3.0x or FFO fixed
charge cover
adjusted for government interest rate subsidies above 3.5x
-FCF margin close to mid-single digits, coupled with the
management's commitment
to a conservative capital structure
-Adequate liquidity
LIQUIDITY
Fitch considers Miratorg's liquidity position as weak as
Fitch-adjusted
unrestricted cash balances of RUB1.2bn (at end-2015), committed
undrawn credit
facilities of RUB12bn (as at 1 March 2016) were not sufficient
to cover
short-term debt of RUB38bn (as at 1 March 2016) and expected
negative FCF in
2016. However, the major part of this debt was represented by
maturing working
capital facilities, which are usually of one-year tenor. We
expect Miratorg to
extend these facilities upon maturity due to its strong and
long-standing
relationships with its major lenders, state-owned Russian banks.
SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ADJUSTMENTS
- Operating leases: Fitch adjusted debt by adding 8x of yearly
operating lease
expense (2015: RUB444m).
- Cash: Fitch adjusted available cash at end-2015 by deducting
RUB1.5bn for cash
held for operating purposes.
- Consolidation scope: Fitch consolidates debt and profits of
guaranteed
projects (2015: debt of RUB21bn and EBITDA of around RUB2bn).
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Agri Business Holding Miratorg LLC
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B+';
Outlook Stable
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A-(rus)'; Outlook Stable
Miratorg Finance LLC
Foreign currency senior unsecured rating: assigned 'B(EXP)'/RR5'
National Long-term senior unsecured rating: assigned
'BBB(rus)(EXP)'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Anna Zhdanova, CFA
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9901
Supervisory Analyst
Tatiana Bobrovskaya
Associate Director
+7 495 956 5569
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Committee Chairperson
Giulio Lombardi
Senior Director
+ 39 02 8790 87214
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
05 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1003375
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.