(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, April 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned foreign
and local
currency long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BB+' and
short-term IDRs of
'B' to Credito Real S.A.B. de C.V. Sofom, E.R., (Credito Real).
Fitch also
assigned national long- and short-term ratings at 'A+(mex)' and
'F1(mex)',
respectively. The long-term Rating Outlook is Stable. A full
list of rating
actions follows at the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Credito Real's IDRs, national and senior debt ratings reflect
its moderate
franchise in Mexico's financial market, its well-proven business
model and
gradual diversification of its loan portfolio to segments
different than payroll
loans. The ratings also consider the company's recurring and
sustained
profitability ratios that underpin its adequate capitalization
metrics, amid a
high growth strategy, and contained impaired loan ratios that
compare favorably
against its closest peers. The ratings are limited by the risk
of entry into new
businesses and countries, by the wholesale nature of its funding
base and the
important concentrations of its debt maturities, as well as by
the political and
operational risks which are inherent to the payroll loans
segment in Mexico.
Credito Real is the market leader in the payroll loans segment
and has an
adequate franchise in its other key business lines. Fitch
estimates it has more
than 30% of market share in the payroll segment, based on
publicly available
information.
Its business model differentiates from its competitors' in that
it centralizes
the credit analysis, funding strategies and administrative
processes of its
different business lines but relies on subsidiaries and
strategic partners for
loan origination (sales force), while keeping interests aligned
through the
sharing of both income and risk. This business model has proven
to work in its
different business lines and throughout the economic cycle.
Nevertheless, in
Fitch's opinion, other than traditional credit risks, Credito
Real is exposed to
operational, political, and event risk. Failure to properly
implement the
agreements with employers or unwillingness from public entities
to timely and
fully disburse collections, changes in political leadership, and
other potential
risk factors.
Payroll constitutes the company's core product; however, the
participation of
other lines in its business mix has increased gradually as a
result of
aggressive organic and inorganic growth. As of December 2015,
payroll loans
represented 74% of gross loans, down from 80% in 2012; Credito
Real estimates
its participation will stabilize at around 50% of the loan
portfolio in the
long-run, while used car loans, SME loans and other businesses
will experience
high double digit growth. In Fitch's opinion, Credito Real has
effectively
started to diversify its income sources, and this compares
positively with other
participants in the niche.
Although Fitch considers there are some inherent risks from
entering new
business and countries; the entity has proven to be capable of
maintaining
economic links with previous owners in order to ensure that
their experience and
track record continue benefiting the performance of the acquired
companies. The
recent acquisition of Instacredit with presence in Central
American countries
(mainly Costa Rica) will represent approximately 14% of the
total loan
portfolio, which Fitch deems relevant.
Credito Real has grown aggressively, both organically and
inorganically over the
past few years. Fitch views the company's aggressive growth
strategy through
acquisitions of local and foreign subsidiaries as indicative of
above average
risk appetite. Nevertheless, in Fitch's opinion, this is
mitigated by its
risk-based pricing and the employment of adequate risk controls
that have proven
to maintain contained asset quality metrics despite significant
growth and entry
into new businesses.
Credito Real's financial performance is sound and one of its
main strengths.
Operating ROA and ROE stood at 8% and 29.8%, respectively in
2015 (2012-2014
average: 8.9% and 31.2%). Profitability ratios have been
consistent and stable
during recent years mainly due to a growing loan portfolio base,
ample interest
margins and well managed credit and operational costs. Credito
Real's efficiency
ratio (operating expenses/net revenue) deteriorated moderately
in 2015 with an
increase to 35.5% from 26.6% in 2014 primarily because of the
recent full
consolidation of a subsidiary. Nevertheless, Fitch views this
level as adequate
and favorably comparable to other NBFIs as it benefits from a
large business
scale.
Credito Real's asset quality metrics compare favourably to its
peers as it
benefits from its concentration in federal level government
entities that
centralize payments through the Tesoreria de la Federacion
(Tesofe) or that are
more operationally efficient than others and from its
income/risk sharing
agreement with its distributors.
Non-Performing Loans represented 2.4% of gross loans, while the
impaired loans
ratio adjusted by gross charge-offs stood at an adequate 4.3% in
2015, in line
with its 2012-2013 average of 4.5%, and below that of its peers
in the payroll
segment in Mexico. However, given that Credito Real owns an
equity stake in its
most relevant distributors, it is exposed to this risk
indirectly through a
lower contribution of its investment in associates account in
the income
statement. For this reason, Fitch calculates an impaired loan
ratio adjusted for
the amounts owed by distributors. This adjusted ratio stood at
4.8% as of
December 2015 and at 6.6% if last-12 month charge-offs are
considered. In
Fitch's opinion, the fact that distributors are jointly liable
for the loan
portfolio they originate has proven an effective mechanism to
contain the
deterioration of the loan portfolio. In addition, loan loss
reserves remain
strong.
The company's capitalization metrics are adequate considering
its concentration
in low and middle income segments of the population and its
above average risk
appetite reflected in its aggressive growth strategy. As of
December 2015, its
tangible common equity ratio stood at 17.3%, down from the 24.1%
average
registered during 2012-2013. Credito Real targets to maintain a
debt to equity
ratio below 4x. As of December 2015, it stood at 2.6x, while its
debt to
tangible equity ratio stood at 4.3x. Leverage will increase when
the company
consolidates the acquisition of Instacredit but will remain at a
level
commensurate with its rating.
Credito Real's legal figure does not enable it to take deposits
from the public;
for this reason, its funding base is concentrated in wholesale
sources.
Nevertheless, Fitch recognizes that the company's funding
profile compares
favourably to other rated NBFIs in terms of the number and
diversity of funding
providers that include local and international commercial banks,
local
development banks, as well as local and international bond
issuances. Asset
encumbrance is low as only 10% of its funding mix corresponds to
collateralized
credit lines.
The concentration of the maturities of its funding lines as of
December 2015 was
high with 38% maturing in 2016; this, coupled with the
syndicated credit line
used to acquire Instacredit, concentrates debt maturities in the
following two
years. In Fitch's opinion, refinancing risk is moderate
considering the
concentration of Credito Real's maturity schedule in 2016 and
2019 and the
current volatility in global markets. However, its positive
maturity gaps that
benefit from a loan portfolio with an average tenor of 1.7 years
financed with
debt with average maturity of two years largely mitigates this
risk. As of April
2016, the company had refinanced roughly half of the maturities
scheduled in
2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch could upgrade Credito Real's ratings in the medium term if
the company is
able to diversify its loan portfolio and maintain strong
financial performance.
This would be reflected in an operating ROA consistently above
8% and an
internal capital generation that is sufficient to maintain its
tangible common
equity ratio above 15% with loan loss reserves covering at least
100% of
impaired loans. At the same time, Credito Real must maintain
adequate asset and
liability management as reflected in positive liquidity gaps.
A deterioration of asset quality metrics that decrease operating
ROA and
tangible common equity ratio below 4% and 12%, respectively,
could adversely
affect ratings. A negative rating action could also result from
pressure on
tangible common equity from goodwill derived of future
acquisitions, increased
unhedged exposure to foreign currency debt and a deterioration
of its liquidity
position.
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
Credito Real S.A.B. de C.V. Sofom, E.R.
--Long-term Foreign Currency IDR 'BB+';
--Short-term Foreign Currency IDR 'B';
--Long-term Local Currency IDR 'BB+';
--Short-term Local Currency IDR 'B';
--National long-term rating 'A+(mex)';
--National short-term rating 'F1(mex)'.
--National long-term rating for senior unsecured local notes
'A+(mex)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alba Maria Zavala, CFA
Associate Director
+52 81 83 99 9137
Fitch Mexico, S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612,
Monterrey, N.L. Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Veroonica Chau
Senior Director
+52 81 83 99 9169
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia, CFA
Managing Director
+52 81 83 99 9146
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments: Pre-paid expenses
were reclassified
as other intangibles and deducted from Fitch Core Capital.
Results from
investments in associates were reclassified as operating. No
other relevant
adjustments were made.
Date of relevant rating committee: April 22, 2016
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28
Apr 2015)
here
Metodología de Calificaciones Nacionales (pub. 13 Dec 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1003357
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.