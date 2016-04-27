(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 27 (Fitch) State Street Corporation's (STT) first
quarter 2016
(1Q16) earnings were impacted by a weaker global market
environment, according
to Fitch Ratings. On a GAAP basis this dropped the company's
return on average
equity (ROE) to 6.8% in 1Q16, down from 11.6% in the sequential
quarter and 7.9%
in the year-ago quarter. This quarter's results included a $62
million net after
tax restructuring charge ($97 million pre-tax) related to the
company's cost or
'Beacon' initiatives.
On an operating basis, which adjusts for the charge above as
well as some other
items, STT's 1Q16 ROE was 8.4%, down from 10.5% in the
sequential quarter and
10.4% in the year-ago quarter. This is below Fitch's range of
estimate for STT's
cost of equity of between 10% to 12%. This was due to lower
servicing and
management fees as equity values were down globally, as well as
higher
compensation expenses.
Given the weaker quarterly results, expense management continues
to be a key
focus for STT. The company's recently rolled out efficiency
initiative, labeled
the Beacon program, should significantly aid in this effort. As
noted above,
while some restructuring charges from Beacon were evident in
this quarter's
results, Fitch believes STT may incur an additional $300 million
of pre-tax
restructuring charges over the next 19 quarters.
To the extent that longer-term this initiative permanently
reduces STT's cost
base, it could help the company's returns to potentially exceed
its cost of
equity. In 2016, the Beacon program is forecast to deliver $100
million of
annualized expense savings, inclusive of the company's headcount
reduction
announced in October 2015.
On an operating basis, in 1Q16 STT still produced negative
operating leverage
relative to both the sequential and year-ago quarters. Relative
to the
sequential quarter expenses were up 6.8% due primarily to higher
compensation
expenses related to seasonal deferred incentive compensation
expense. Compared
to the year-ago quarter, expenses were only up 0.1%, though
there were higher
information systems and communication expenses.
The revenue environment for STT remains challenging amid weaker
global equity
markets, given the company's higher proportion of equity related
business
segments On an operating basis revenues were down 0.5% from the
sequential
quarter, and down 3.7% from the year ago quarter. Revenue
performance in 1Q16
was also unfavorably impacted by the strong U.S. Dollar.
Servicing and management fees also declined relative to the
sequential and
year-ago quarters given weaker global equity conditions, as STT
tends to have a
higher proportion of equity related servicing assets. This began
to reverse
during the latter half of 1Q16 and into 2Q16 due to improvements
in developed
markets, though emerging markets remain challenging.
Market-based revenue was primarily higher. Foreign exchange (FX)
revenue was up
relative to the sequential quarter on higher volumes due to some
increased FX
volatility but down relative to the year-ago quarter. Similarly,
securities
finance revenue also increased relative to both the sequential
and year-ago
quarters. Despite these increases, market based revenue is
proportionately much
smaller than the servicing and management fees noted above, so
they couldn't
fully offset the declines.
Net interest revenue (NIR) expanded by 5.1% relative to the
sequential quarter
due in large part to the Federal Reserve's 25 basis point
interest rate increase
last year. NIR was down 4.6% relative to the year-ago quarter
due primarily to
fewer earning assets.
Given the rate increase previously noted, the company's net
interest margin
(NIM) on an operating basis increased to 1.12% in 1Q16, up from
1.01% in both
the sequential and year-ago quarters.
Fitch continues to view STT's capital and liquidity positions as
solid and
supportive of the company's ratings.
STT's estimated fully phased-in Basel III Common Equity Tier 1
(CET1) ratio on a
standardized basis was 12% at 1Q16 and on an advanced approach
basis was 11.9%.
Fitch continues to expect convergence between the standardized
and advanced
approach CET1 ratios, but the lower of the two in any one
quarter is STT's
binding constraint.
More binding than the CET1 ratios noted above, however, is the
enhanced
supplementary leverage ratio (SLR) for STT and its peer large
processing banks.
As of 1Q16, STT's SLR at the holding company was 6%, 100 basis
points above the
requirement, and at the main bank subsidiary was 6.2%, 20 basis
points above the
requirement.
Additionally, STT's balance sheet remains very liquid with
client deposits
representing nearly 76% of total assets and with 93% of the
company's investment
portfolio carrying either 'AAA' or 'AA' ratings.
Two weeks ago the Federal Reserve and FDIC released their review
of STT's July
2015 resolution plan submission and indicated it is not
credible. Fitch expects
STT to address additional modeling and monitoring capabilities
among others
concerns and to address all the deficiencies by Oct. 1, 2016.
Fitch does not view the lack of acceptance of STT's resolution
plan by
regulators to be indicative of the company's current and ongoing
financial
health. STT's ratings incorporate the expectation that it will
satisfy the
regulators' requirements around its resolution planning.

