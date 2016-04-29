(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Mozambique's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to
'CCC' from 'B'.
Fitch has also downgraded the Country Ceiling to 'B-' from 'B'
and the
Short-term IDR to 'C' from 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of Mozambique's IDRs reflects the following key
rating drivers and
their relative weights:
HIGH
Mozambique's public debt profile has deteriorated sharply
following the
disclosure of additional state-guaranteed debt, which had
previously been
excluded from official statistics. The terms of the loans are
yet to be fully
disclosed, including the extent to which cross-default clauses
could precipitate
a credit event. However, it is certain that their commercial
nature will lead to
a worsening of the country's debt-servicing schedule and
sustainability, which
until recently Fitch considered favourable given the large share
of concessional
lending.
According to the IMF, this debt to opaque state-owned
enterprises amounts to at
least USD1bn, around 6.3% of GDP in 2013 (the year it was
incurred). We have
re-estimated our general government debt figures accordingly,
with the ratio of
GGGD/GDP now standing at 83.3% at end-2015. This compares with
73.3% stated in
our most recent rating action commentary (21 March 2016) and
54.4% for the 'B'
median. Fitch now estimates that 88% of total public debt is
foreign currency
denominated (versus 69.1% for the 'B' median), raising risks to
debt
sustainability. Our expectations of a further weakening of the
metical in 2016
are likely to push public debt/GDP to over 100% in 2016, the
highest figure in
15 years and compared with only 37.8% in 2011.
The lack of transparency from the government in disclosing the
loans highlights
weaknesses in both governance standards and the policy framework
and has also
worsened relations with donors, who provide around 9% of GDP in
grants and loans
per year. In this context, the outcome of current negotiations
with the IMF,
which has put on hold its standby credit facility (SCF)
programme agreed in
December 2015, will be crucial to determine the macroeconomic
impact of recent
developments. Although a complete halt of IMF assistance is
highly unlikely, the
Fund is likely to demand much more stringent public finance
management and
fiscal targets to continue making disbursements under the SCF.
Given the
country's very limited financing options, any delays in
restoring trust with
donors would risk increasing fiscal, external and exchange rate
instability.
MEDIUM
Recent figures from the Central Bank of Mozambique point to a
worse than
expected weakening of the country's external position in 2015.
The trade balance
deteriorated sharply as exports continued to struggle while
imports contracted
by only 5%, highlighting the country's limited
import-substitution capacity.
Foreign direct investment (FDI; traditionally the main source of
funding for the
current account deficit) fell by 24% in 2015, as large resource
extraction
projects reached completion. Uncertainty over the timeframe of
liquid natural
gas (LNG) projects and downside risk to FDI amidst the recent
deterioration in
macro-stability could increase pressure on Mozambique's weak
foreign exchange
(FX) reserves position in 2016-17. Fitch now forecasts FX
reserves coverage (in
terms of current external payments) at only 2.3 months in 2016,
the weakest
level in two decades.
Inflation has started to accelerate rapidly, reaching a
five-year high of 13.6%
in March. This reflects supply side constraints (adverse weather
has affected
food production) and the depreciation of the metical against the
US dollar (13%
since December 2015) and the South African rand (13.5%). Higher
prices have
forced the Mozambican Central Bank to lift its main interest
rate by 525 basis
points since September 2015. Further monetary tightening is
likely in the short
term, hindering growth. Any adverse developments from the
current problems with
creditors could put even more downward pressure on the metical,
resulting in
potentially higher inflation and a more challenging policy
scenario.
Mozambique's CCC IDRs also reflects the following key rating
drivers:
Medium-term economic prospects remain positive and are a key
rating strength.
Although growth is expected to slow in 2016, in line with fiscal
contraction and
higher inflation, we expect it to remain close to 5%, above the
'B' median of
4.3%. GDP growth should accelerate from 2017 onwards, on the
back of reduced
macroeconomic instability and a recovery in exports. Key
infrastructure
projects, such as the Nakala railway and port terminals have
been completed and
could help lift coal exports (as well as FX reserves)
significantly over the
next two years, especially if commodity prices recover. However,
important
downside risks remain, including extended drought, further
adverse policy
developments and the cancellation of LNG projects.
Mozambique's banking sector continued to enjoy a strong
performance in 2015,
despite mounting macroeconomic challenges. The system's return
on equity
averaged 20%, while capital adequacy stood above 16%. There has
been a
deterioration in terms of delinquent loans, but at 4.3% at
end-2015, NPLs are
still moderate and well provisioned. Importantly, banks' FX
exposure is less
pronounced than in other countries in the region, with FX
lending and deposits
comprising 22% and 35% of their respective portfolios at
end-2015. Moreover,
most credit in FX is directed to companies with access to US
dollars, reflecting
macro-prudential measures (ie. extra provisioning requirements)
that
de-incentivise such lending.
The country has some of the weakest structural features of
speculative grade
sovereigns. Per capita income stood at USD550 in 2017, only 15%
of the 'B'
median and the lowest figure of all rated sovereigns. Human
development
indicators are also well below the 'B' median. As highlighted by
recent events,
institutional factors such as transparency and data quality are
very weak and a
major constraint on the rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could lead to a downgrade are:
-Confirmation of an imminent or actual credit event including
the non-payment of
sovereign-guaranteed debt obligations or the announcement of a
debt
restructuring that we regard as a Distressed Debt Exchange.
The following factors could lead to an upgrade:
- Evidence of effective resolution of potential default risks
from the newly
discovered debt.
- Normalisation of donor support relationships.
-Fiscal consolidation that leads to a decline in government
debt/GDP.
-A recovery in commodity prices that reduces external pressures
and helps
restore foreign exchange reserve coverage.
-Increased confidence in the development of natural resource
sectors leading to
a stronger external position.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes Brent oil prices to average USD35/bl in 2016 and
USD45/bl by 2017.
Despite an uptick in violence in northern regions of Mozambique,
Fitch assumes
that political stability will be maintained given that the
ruling Frelimo party
controls all government institutions.
