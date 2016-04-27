(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP) and its operating subsidiary EastGroup Properties, L.P., including the Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB'. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS EGP's credit ratings reflect their granular portfolio of industrial real estate assets across the southern U.S. Additional credit positives include strong fixed-charge coverage (FCC) for the rating, generally healthy industrial market fundamentals, and adequate leverage and contingent liquidity provided by unencumbered assets. EastGroup's portfolio overweight in the oil-centric Houston market (20% of annualized base rent ) is a credit concern in the context of sharply lower energy prices. The company is also reliant upon asset sales to help fund its development activities on a leverage-neutral basis given EGP shares' current 6% discount to net asset value. LEVERAGE TO MODERATE Fitch expects EGP's leverage to improve to the low 6x range in 2018 from 6.5x for the TTM ended March 31, 2016, based on low-to mid-single-digit same store net operating income (SSNOI) growth and incremental NOI from the delivery and lease-up of non-stabilized development properties. Asset sales are key to EGP's ability to sustain leverage below Fitch's 6.5x sensitivity for negative ratings momentum. Fitch expects the company to sell approximately $90 million of properties during 2016 and $75 million during 2017 and 2018 - essentially match funding our projected ratings case development expenditures. So far, investor appetites for well-leased, functional industrial assets have remained strong, notwithstanding volatility in the U.S. CMBS market, which is a key source of debt capital for many investors. EGP has sold $48 million of properties year-to-date during 2016, including $43 million of its Houston assets. STRONG FIXED-CHARGE COVERAGE Fitch expects EGP's FCC ratio to sustain around 3x through 2018, due to low- to mid-single-digit SSNOI growth, incremental development NOI, and interest savings from near- to medium-term debt refinancings. EastGroup's FCC was 3x, for the TTM ended March 31, 2016, which is strong for the rating. Fitch defines FCC as recurring operating EBITDA, less non-cash rental revenues and recurring capital expenditures, divided by total cash interest incurred. STRONG PORTFOLIO FUNDAMENTALS Fitch expects EGP's SSNOI increase to be in the low-single-digit range during the one to two-year Rating Outlook horizon due to healthy fundamentals in the majority of EastGroup's markets, balanced by weakness in Houston. Fitch expects EGP's Houston SSNOI to decline by 3% during 2016. EastGroup's cash SSNOI grew by 1.8% during the first quarter of 2016 (1Q16), which was down from 2.4% and 3.4% growth during 2015 and 2014, respectively. GROWING DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE Fitch expects EGP to focus its external investment activities on new development due to the potential for superior risk-adjusted returns relative to acquisitions. EastGroup has expanded its development activities over the past few years with $124 million in projected total costs (including projects in lease-up and under construction) as of March 31, 2016. The company's unfunded obligation totalled $52 million at the end of 1Q16, representing a manageable 1.6% of total gross assets, which is below the 3.7% 2006 peak. EGP's development pipeline was 37% pre-leased at March 31, 2016. HOUSTON POSES SOME RISK Weaker Houston gross metro product and employment growth caused by the drop in oil prices will pressure EGP's portfolio fundamentals in the near term, and possibly longer. Houston represents approximately 20% of EastGroup's ABR. Positively, the company's Houston portfolio is well occupied and generally not in the southeast and southwest markets where development activity is concentrated. EGP has also reduced its exposure to Houston development and only had $4.9 million of speculative development in lease-up and under construction at March 31, 2016. ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY Fitch's stressed liquidity analysis shows a modest $14 million base case cash surplus through Dec. 31, 2017. EGP's primary sources of liquidity include $168 million of availability under its revolving credit facilities and $89 million of retained cash flow before recurring maintenance and leasing capital expenditures. Fitch has not assumed further asset sales in its stressed liquidity analysis; however, it is the company's intention to supplement development funding with disposition proceeds. The company's primary uses of liquidity include $78 million and $50 million of secured mortgage maturities during 2016 and 2017, respectively, $64 million of estimated maintenance and leasing capex expenses and $52 million of unfunded development expenses. EGP has no unsecured debt maturities until 2018 assuming extension options. EGP's liquidity coverage improves to 1.8x from 1.1x if the company refinances 80% of maturing mortgage debt. Fitch believes this scenario is less likely though as the company is expected to refinance maturing mortgage debt with new unsecured debt facilities. However, in an adverse scenario in which the company's unsecured debt capital access is constrained, Fitch believes that the strong in-place debt yields would support refinancing, which would improve liquidity. EastGroup's debt maturity schedule is reasonably well balanced and the company has no unsecured maturities until 2018. EGP has $88 million (10.1% of total debt) of secured mortgage debt and amortization payments due during the remainder of 2016 and $58 million (6.6%) due during 2017. Fitch expects the company to refinance these maturities with new unsecured debt offerings. SOLID UNENCUMBERED ASSET COVERAGE EGP's unencumbered portfolio generates $121.7 million of NOI, resulting in an aggregate value of over $1.3 billion based on a stressed 9% cap rate, providing a good source of contingent liquidity and credit support for unsecured bondholders. The portfolio covers the company's unsecured debt by 2x, which is adequate for the 'BBB' rating. TRANSITION TO UNSECURED BORROWER Fitch expects EGP to continue to refinance maturing mortgage debt with new unsecured debt, primarily via unsecured term loans and/or private placement senior unsecured notes. EastGroup continues to transition to an unsecured borrowing strategy and is an established private-placement notes issuer. However, EastGroup has yet to evidence full access to unsecured debt capital by accessing the public unsecured bond market. EastGroup's secured debt/total debt declined to 33% at March 31, 2016, from roughly 75% at Dec. 31, 2012. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch does not expect near-term positive rating momentum. However, the following factors may have a positive impact on EGP's ratings and/or Rating Outlook: --Fitch's expectation of net debt-to-recurring operating EBITDA sustaining below 5.5x (TTM leverage was 6.5x as of March 31, 2016); --Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above 2.8x (coverage was 3x for the TTM ended March 31, 2016). Conversely, the following factors may have a negative effect on EastGroup's ratings and/or Rating Outlook: --Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 6.5x; --Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below 2x; --Fitch's expectation of unencumbered assets-to-unsecured debt sustaining below 2x. Fitch will focus on Houston market conditions for indications that market weakness could limit EGP's ability to execute its financial and capital allocation policies. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: EastGroup Properties, Inc. --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'; --Senior Unsecured Line of Credit at 'BBB'; --Senior Unsecured Term Loans at 'BBB'; --Senior Unsecured Notes at 'BBB'. EastGroup Properties, L.P. --IDR at 'BBB'; --Senior Unsecured Line of Credit at 'BBB'; --Senior Unsecured Term Loans at 'BBB'; --Senior Unsecured Notes at 'BBB'. 