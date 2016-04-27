(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings for EastGroup
Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP) and its operating subsidiary
EastGroup Properties,
L.P., including the Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB'. A
full list of
rating actions follows at the end of this release.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
EGP's credit ratings reflect their granular portfolio of
industrial real estate
assets across the southern U.S. Additional credit positives
include strong
fixed-charge coverage (FCC) for the rating, generally healthy
industrial market
fundamentals, and adequate leverage and contingent liquidity
provided by
unencumbered assets.
EastGroup's portfolio overweight in the oil-centric Houston
market (20% of
annualized base rent ) is a credit concern in the context
of sharply lower
energy prices. The company is also reliant upon asset sales to
help fund its
development activities on a leverage-neutral basis given EGP
shares' current 6%
discount to net asset value.
LEVERAGE TO MODERATE
Fitch expects EGP's leverage to improve to the low 6x range in
2018 from 6.5x
for the TTM ended March 31, 2016, based on low-to
mid-single-digit same store
net operating income (SSNOI) growth and incremental NOI from the
delivery and
lease-up of non-stabilized development properties.
Asset sales are key to EGP's ability to sustain leverage below
Fitch's 6.5x
sensitivity for negative ratings momentum. Fitch expects the
company to sell
approximately $90 million of properties during 2016 and $75
million during 2017
and 2018 - essentially match funding our projected ratings case
development
expenditures.
So far, investor appetites for well-leased, functional
industrial assets have
remained strong, notwithstanding volatility in the U.S. CMBS
market, which is a
key source of debt capital for many investors. EGP has sold $48
million of
properties year-to-date during 2016, including $43 million of
its Houston
assets.
STRONG FIXED-CHARGE COVERAGE
Fitch expects EGP's FCC ratio to sustain around 3x through 2018,
due to low- to
mid-single-digit SSNOI growth, incremental development NOI, and
interest savings
from near- to medium-term debt refinancings. EastGroup's FCC was
3x, for the TTM
ended March 31, 2016, which is strong for the rating. Fitch
defines FCC as
recurring operating EBITDA, less non-cash rental revenues and
recurring capital
expenditures, divided by total cash interest incurred.
STRONG PORTFOLIO FUNDAMENTALS
Fitch expects EGP's SSNOI increase to be in the low-single-digit
range during
the one to two-year Rating Outlook horizon due to healthy
fundamentals in the
majority of EastGroup's markets, balanced by weakness in
Houston. Fitch expects
EGP's Houston SSNOI to decline by 3% during 2016.
EastGroup's cash SSNOI grew by 1.8% during the first quarter of
2016 (1Q16),
which was down from 2.4% and 3.4% growth during 2015 and 2014,
respectively.
GROWING DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE
Fitch expects EGP to focus its external investment activities on
new development
due to the potential for superior risk-adjusted returns relative
to
acquisitions. EastGroup has expanded its development activities
over the past
few years with $124 million in projected total costs (including
projects in
lease-up and under construction) as of March 31, 2016. The
company's unfunded
obligation totalled $52 million at the end of 1Q16, representing
a manageable
1.6% of total gross assets, which is below the 3.7% 2006 peak.
EGP's development
pipeline was 37% pre-leased at March 31, 2016.
HOUSTON POSES SOME RISK
Weaker Houston gross metro product and employment growth caused
by the drop in
oil prices will pressure EGP's portfolio fundamentals in the
near term, and
possibly longer. Houston represents approximately 20% of
EastGroup's ABR.
Positively, the company's Houston portfolio is well occupied and
generally not
in the southeast and southwest markets where development
activity is
concentrated. EGP has also reduced its exposure to Houston
development and only
had $4.9 million of speculative development in lease-up and
under construction
at March 31, 2016.
ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY
Fitch's stressed liquidity analysis shows a modest $14 million
base case cash
surplus through Dec. 31, 2017. EGP's primary sources of
liquidity include $168
million of availability under its revolving credit facilities
and $89 million of
retained cash flow before recurring maintenance and leasing
capital
expenditures. Fitch has not assumed further asset sales in its
stressed
liquidity analysis; however, it is the company's intention to
supplement
development funding with disposition proceeds.
The company's primary uses of liquidity include $78 million and
$50 million of
secured mortgage maturities during 2016 and 2017, respectively,
$64 million of
estimated maintenance and leasing capex expenses and $52 million
of unfunded
development expenses. EGP has no unsecured debt maturities until
2018 assuming
extension options.
EGP's liquidity coverage improves to 1.8x from 1.1x if the
company refinances
80% of maturing mortgage debt. Fitch believes this scenario is
less likely
though as the company is expected to refinance maturing mortgage
debt with new
unsecured debt facilities. However, in an adverse scenario in
which the
company's unsecured debt capital access is constrained, Fitch
believes that the
strong in-place debt yields would support refinancing, which
would improve
liquidity.
EastGroup's debt maturity schedule is reasonably well balanced
and the company
has no unsecured maturities until 2018. EGP has $88 million
(10.1% of total
debt) of secured mortgage debt and amortization payments due
during the
remainder of 2016 and $58 million (6.6%) due during 2017. Fitch
expects the
company to refinance these maturities with new unsecured debt
offerings.
SOLID UNENCUMBERED ASSET COVERAGE
EGP's unencumbered portfolio generates $121.7 million of NOI,
resulting in an
aggregate value of over $1.3 billion based on a stressed 9% cap
rate, providing
a good source of contingent liquidity and credit support for
unsecured
bondholders. The portfolio covers the company's unsecured debt
by 2x, which is
adequate for the 'BBB' rating.
TRANSITION TO UNSECURED BORROWER
Fitch expects EGP to continue to refinance maturing mortgage
debt with new
unsecured debt, primarily via unsecured term loans and/or
private placement
senior unsecured notes. EastGroup continues to transition to an
unsecured
borrowing strategy and is an established private-placement notes
issuer.
However, EastGroup has yet to evidence full access to unsecured
debt capital by
accessing the public unsecured bond market. EastGroup's secured
debt/total debt
declined to 33% at March 31, 2016, from roughly 75% at Dec. 31,
2012.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch does not expect near-term positive rating momentum.
However, the following
factors may have a positive impact on EGP's ratings and/or
Rating Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of net debt-to-recurring operating EBITDA
sustaining below
5.5x (TTM leverage was 6.5x as of March 31, 2016);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
2.8x (coverage
was 3x for the TTM ended March 31, 2016).
Conversely, the following factors may have a negative effect on
EastGroup's
ratings and/or Rating Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 6.5x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
2x;
--Fitch's expectation of unencumbered assets-to-unsecured debt
sustaining below
2x.
Fitch will focus on Houston market conditions for indications
that market
weakness could limit EGP's ability to execute its financial and
capital
allocation policies.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
EastGroup Properties, Inc.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
--Senior Unsecured Line of Credit at 'BBB';
--Senior Unsecured Term Loans at 'BBB';
--Senior Unsecured Notes at 'BBB'.
EastGroup Properties, L.P.
--IDR at 'BBB';
--Senior Unsecured Line of Credit at 'BBB';
--Senior Unsecured Term Loans at 'BBB';
--Senior Unsecured Notes at 'BBB'.
Fitch has also assigned ratings to the following obligations
co-issued by
EastGroup Properties, Inc. and EastGroup Properties, L.P.:
--$75 million term loan due Feb. 28, 2022 'BBB';
--$25 million senior unsecured notes due Oct. 1, 2025 'BBB';
--$50 million senior unsecured notes due Oct. 7, 2025 'BBB'.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected recurring operating EBITDA is
adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based compensation and includes operating income
from
discontinued operations.
