CHICAGO, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Brown-Forman Corporation's
(Brown-Forman) ratings at 'A'/'F1' and revised the Outlook to
Negative from
Stable on the announcement of Brown-Forman's acquisition of The
BenRiach
Distillery Company Limited for approximately BP285 million or
approximately $400
million.
Fitch views the acquisition of the BenRiach Distillery Company
as highly
complementary and fills a gap in Brown-Forman's aged spirits
portfolio by adding
super-premium Scotch whisky brands to the company's existing
premium-to-super-premium whiskey portfolio. Additionally, the
new brands will
replace a portion of the cash flow associated with the
divestiture of Southern
Comfort and Tuaca with more margin accretive cash flows. Over
the long term,
Fitch expects good growth potential for these Scotch whisky
brands, as
Brown-Forman invests behind the brands and leverages its global
distribution
network.
The Outlook revision to Negative reflects the continued erosion
of
Brown-Forman's credit profile driven primarily by an aggressive
financial policy
towards debt-funded share repurchases and expectations that
Brown-Forman will
fully complete its $1 billion share repurchase program in fiscal
2017 combined
with the increased debt associated with the acquisition of The
BenRiach
Distillery Company. As a result, Fitch believes leverage will
increase to 1.6x
for FY2016 and approximately 2.1x in FY2017 before moderating in
FY2018 to
slightly less than 2x due to growth in EBITDA. This compares to
debt/EBITDA in
the 1x-1.1x range during the last few years.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Anchor Brand, Favorable Demand Trends
Brown-Forman's ratings are supported by the sizeable operating
earnings and
consistent cash flow generation that is derived from the strong
and competitive
brand portfolio of one of the largest worldwide spirits
companies. Major
contributors to Brown-Forman's operating earnings are its Jack
Daniel's
franchise, which is the fourth-largest premium spirits brand and
the largest
selling American whiskey brand in the world including its highly
successful line
extensions, Tennessee Honey and Tennessee Fire.
The Jack Daniel's family represents on an annual basis
approximately half of the
depletions of the company's major brands. Brown-Forman's other
major brands,
Finlandia Vodka, Canadian Mist and El Jimador Tequila have
experienced further
volume pressure during FY2016. The El Jimador brand family
declined in Mexico as
the company continues brand repositioning at a more premium
price point through
multi-year price increases.
Brown-Forman's spirits portfolio primarily competes in the
premium and super
premium categories and skews toward American whiskeys. Fitch
views this as a
competitive strength, because the aging process and inventory
investments
required are a barrier to entry providing an impediment
particularly for value
competition. Brown-Forman spirits have taken share from beer and
clear spirits,
with the favorable demand trends driven by flavored and
higher-end American
whiskey.
As such, Brown-Forman has experienced strong category momentum
for Jack Daniel's
Tennessee Honey and the higher-priced Woodford Reserve family
with depletion
volume growth at 10% and 27%, respectively, during the first
nine months of
fiscal 2016 (ended Jan. 31, 2016). The Jack Daniel's Tennessee
Fire line
extension experienced strong underlying net sales growth,
contributing over 1%
of overall underlying sales growth during the same time period.
Industry demand
trends should remain strong for the foreseeable future which,
when coupled with
Brown-Forman's portfolio, would allow the company to grow at
above-average rates
for the next several years.
Operating Performance In-line with Expectations
Sales, net of excise taxes, decreased 2% to $3.15 billion for
the first nine
months of FY2016. Sales growth on an underlying basis was 5%
with growth in
volume of 1%, price/mix of 4%, and foreign exchange impact of
8%. Growth in the
U.S. and Europe, which represents over 70% of net sales, was 7%
and 5%,
respectively, on an underlying basis. Fitch expects underlying
revenue growth of
approximately 5%-6% in FY2016 and FY2017 and foreign currency
pressure of 7% and
4% in FY2016 and FY2017.
Operating income increased 2% to $807 million for the first nine
months of
FY2016, pressured by foreign currency of 5%. Underlying
operating income
continues to benefit from positive volume and price/mix, growing
by 7% during
the same period. Currency headwinds in the high single digits
are expected to
impact the full-year results for FY 2016. Fitch expects currency
headwinds will
continue to weigh on the results in FY2017, although to a lesser
extent than in
FY2016. Fitch expects EBITDA growth to be up 1% in FY2016 and up
approximately
3% in FY2017 due primarily to the brand portfolio
restructurings, improvements
in gross profit margin, a decline in SG&A expense and organic
growth in the rest
of the portfolio.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for Brown-Forman
in 2016 include:
--Net revenue down 1% in FY2016, flat-to-slightly negative in
FY2017, and
growing low-to-mid-single digits in FY2018. Underlying revenue
growth is
expected in the 55-6% range over the forecast period.
--EBITDA margins increasing in FY2017 to approximately 37.5%,
and 40bps in
FY2018 driven by improved gross margins on the brands in the
portfolio.
--Capital expenditures of $130 million in FY2016, growing to
over $200 million
in FY2017 to support additional capex related to the BenRiach
acquisition and
distillery buildout for Slane Castle.
--Free cash flow (FCF) margins growing from 4.5% in FY2016 to
approximately 6.5%
in FY2017 with margins in the high single digits in FY2018 as
capital spending
declines.
--Total Debt/EBITDA of 1.6x in FY2016 increasing to
approximately 2.1x in FY2017
assuming Brown-Forman completes its $1 billion share
authorization. Leverage
moderates to less than 2x as a result of EBITDA growth in FY2018
and beyond.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
Positive rating actions are not anticipated in the intermediate
term given the
expected increase in leverage and the Negative Outlook. Over the
longer term, a
positive rating action would be based on continued strong
operating performance
driven by the Jack Daniel's Brand Family combined with:
--Decreased leverage such that total debt-to-operating EBITDA is
below 1.5x;
--FFO adjusted leverage in the low 2x range on a sustained
basis.
Any potential ratings upgrade however would be limited given
Brown-Forman's
dependence on the Jack Daniel's franchise.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--Total Debt-to-EBITDA sustained above 2x;
--FFO adjusted leverage sustained above 3x;
--FCF margin sustained below 5%;
--A material leveraging transaction;
--Further aggressive shareholder-based initiatives;
--A significant and sustained loss of market share for the Jack
Daniel's brand.
LIQUIDITY
Brown-Forman's cash balances, stable FCF generation and
substantial credit
facility capacity provides good liquidity. As of Jan. 31, 2016,
Brown-Forman had
$317 million of cash. FCF for the past 12 months was $299
million. FCF is
expected to be at least $140 million in FY2016, improving to
$200 million-$300
million annually in FY2017 and beyond as organic growth in the
mid-single-digit
range and expected decreases in capital spending offset the loss
in cash flow
from the Southern Comfort brand. Fitch expects Brown-Forman will
fund a portion
of the acquisition with offshore cash proceeds from the Southern
Comfort
divestiture and should provide Brown-Forman an opportunity to
access future
foreign-generated cash.
The company has not drawn on its $800 million five-year credit
facility that
matures in November 2018, which can be expanded by $400 million.
The credit
facility is primarily used to support the company's $1 billion
commercial paper
(CP) program. CP borrowings were $506 million for the quarter
ended Jan. 31,
2016, which leaves available capacity of $294 million. The
credit facility
includes an interest-coverage financial maintenance covenant of
3x. Brown-Forman
maintains a very manageable maturity profile with $250 million
coming due in
2018.
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'A';
--Bank credit facility at 'A'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative
