LONDON, April 28 (Fitch) The Basel Committee on Banking
Supervision's final
standards on how banks should measure and control interest-rate
risk in the
banking book (IRRBB), which were published last week, will
improve consistency
and make it easier for investors to compare data across banks
and banking
systems, says Fitch Ratings.
The new rules will force banks to follow a set of prescribed
IRRBB principles
and apply six common shock and stress scenarios. Greater
standardisation of
behavioural and modelling assumptions will introduce a level
playing field
across banks, while enhanced disclosure requirements will
provide greater
transparency. For example, by forcing banks to split out the
impact of changes
to economic value of equity and net interest income under the
prescribed
scenarios, market participants will be able to form a clearer
picture of how
interest-rate risk affects capital and earnings.
Banks will still be able to apply IRRBB capital requirements
under a Pillar 2
approach, which allows them to use internal processes and
assumptions to
calculate risks, albeit under narrower guidelines. The
alternative approach
previously proposed - to force banks to use standardised
assumptions and
prescribed methodologies to model repricing cashflows, and hold
an explicit
Pillar 1 minimum capital requirement - would most likely have
resulted in more
onerous capital requirements and implementation costs for banks.
The new standards require banks to hold capital explicitly
against credit spread
risks in the banking book (CSRBB). This is a separate type of
risk, but closely
associated with IRRBB. It arises from variations in the premium
that the market
requires for different types of instrument, reflecting both
credit and other
market risks, such as liquidity. In the past, some banks would
sometimes ignore
CSRBB or reassign these risks into their trading book, to be
offset and netted
out with other trading positions, or to reallocate positions to
the banking
book. This could mean they were holding reduced or no capital
charges to cover
CSRRBB. But the Committee's new requirement will limit
incentives for arbitrage
between banking and trading book assignment.
Changes in interest rates affect a bank's net interest earnings.
They affect the
underlying value of a bank's assets, impact its funding costs
and make it more
vulnerable to contingent risks from off-balance sheet exposures.
This is why the
Basel Committee says that banks must hold capital to protect
themselves against
these market risks.
If IRRBB is not adequately measured and controlled, a bank's
capital base and/or
future earnings can come under threat. This is particularly
relevant because
interest rates in many countries are at historically low levels
and there is a
risk that interest-rate risk could increase significantly once
rates
'normalise'.
Under the new standards, regulators are also given detailed
guidelines under
which to carry out their supervisory reviews, which could lead
to higher common
minimum standards. Regulators will have to conduct detailed
tests and thresholds
to ascertain if a bank is an outlier in terms of its
capitalisation of IRRBB,
adding more transparency. If supervisors suspect that a bank is
not adequately
capturing and capitalising IRRBB, they can impose a capital
calculation under
the more conservative standardised approach, which is likely to
lead to higher
capital requirements.
Banks will have to disclose their IRRBB requirements under the
new enhanced
standards from January 2018.
Contact:
Monsur Hussain
Senior Director, Financial Institutions
+ 44 203 530 1793
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Janine Dow
Senior Director, Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
