(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the National
Fund Credit
Quality Ratings and National Fund Volatility Rating on two South
African funds
managed by STANLIB and withdrawn their ratings as follows:
STANLIB Corporate Money Market Fund affirmed at
'AA+(zaf)'/'V1(zaf)' and
withdrawn
STANLIB Extra Income Fund affirmed at 'AA-(zaf)'/'V2(zaf)' and
withdrawn
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the broad stability of the funds'
credit and market
risk profiles, based on surveillance data provided to the agency
covering the
period up to the date of withdrawal.
Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as STANLIB has chosen to stop
participating in
the rating process due to a change in Fitch's regulatory status
in South Africa.
Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to
maintain the
ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or
analytical
coverage for these funds.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Not applicable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Simone Capello
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1193
Committee Chairperson
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741,
Email:
rose.millburn@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Dec 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.