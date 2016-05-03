(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, May 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
India-headquartered Tata
Motor Limited's (TML) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'BB'. The Outlook is Stable.
The rating reflects TML's small size in relation to global auto
majors and its
profitable wholly owned subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR,
BB-/Positive), which
accounted for 75% of TML's consolidated revenue and 90% of
EBITDA in the
financial year ended 31 March 2015 (FY15).
The affirmation is due to the sustained stable financial
performance of JLR and
TML's automobile business and TML's market leadership in the
Indian commercial
vehicle market. The IDR benefits from a one-notch uplift because
TML is
strategically important to the holding company Tata Sons Limited
(TSOL). TSOL
and other Tata group companies hold an aggregate 33% stake in
TML.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
JLR's Stable Credit Profile: JLR's 9MFY16 revenue declined by
2.7% yoy to
GBP15.61bn and EBITDA margin shrank to 14.4% from 19.4% a year
earlier, mainly
because vehicle sales in China fell 25%. China's share of
vehicles sold fell to
19% in 9MFY16 from 27% a year ago. However, JLR's launches of
the Jaguar XE
model in the US followed by the global launches of F-pace sports
utility vehicle
and Evoque convertible in 2016 are likely to translate into
volume, revenue and
EBITDA growth from calendar year 2016. Fitch estimates that
JLR's net debt /
EBITDAR is likely to remain low at under 0.5x till end-FY19
despite the sizeable
capex pipeline.
New Product Launches: In India, TML launched the Tiago
hatchback in early 2016
and will be launching three new cars in 2016 - the Kite 5
compact sedan, the
Nexon utility vehicle and the Hexa sports utility vehicle. These
product
launches, along with the continued growth in TML's
commercial-vehicle sales in
India, will drive volume and revenue growth as well as better
realisations per
vehicle. TML's commercial-vehicle sales in India will increase
due to robust
economic growth and replacement demand.
Stable Financial Metrics: TML's sales volume and revenue growth
will start
picking up from FY17 due to the new launches. Consolidated
EBITDA margin is
likely to decline, although to a still adequate 13%, from FY17
from 15% in FY15
due to the extension of price discounts. Fitch expects TML to
generate
consolidated operating cash flows of about INR300bn a year
(FY14: INR306bn,
FY15: INR296bn) till end-FY19.
TML's projected operating cash flows will meet around 70%-75% of
annual capex
and dividends in FY16-FY19. TML's consolidated net leverage (net
adjusted debt /
operating EBITDAR) as of 31 March 2015 was 0.70x. If the debt
and EBITDAR from
TML's financing arm - Tata Motors Finance Limited - is deducted
from the
consolidated debt and EBITDAR, the net leverage of the
automobile business was
just 0.4x. Fitch expects TML's consolidated net leverage to
remain well under
2.0x, the level at which Fitch would consider negative rating
action.
Strategic Importance to TSOL: TML's rating continues to benefit
from a
one-notch uplift due to Fitch's expectation of potential support
from the Tata
group, should it be needed. Fitch believes support from the Tata
group would be
forthcoming when necessary, because TML is of strategic
importance to the group.
Any weakening of linkages between the group and TML, or the
group's inability to
provide support is likely to affect the ratings negatively.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for TML include:
- Volume growth and better realisations will result in a gradual
pick-up in
revenue growth
- EBITDA margin will decline slightly and stabilise at 13%
(FY15: 15%) from FY17
onwards
- Capex intensity, which is the ratio of capital expenditure to
revenue, will
range from 13% to 14% a year till end-FY19
- Annual dividend payments of INR7.0bn for FY16-FY19
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may collectively or
individually lead to
negative rating actions include:
- A weakening of linkages between the Tata Group and TML
- Consolidated financial leverage (excluding TML's auto
financing subsidiary
Tata Motors Finance Limited) exceeding 2.0x on a sustained basis
due to reduced
sales or profitability (at TML, JLR or both), or due to
higher-than-expected
debt levels
Positive: Future developments that may collectively or
individually result in
positive rating actions include:
- Improvement in TML's (standalone) credit profile together with
JLR's increased
geographic and product diversification while maintaining strong
profitability
