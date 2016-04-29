(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed British American Tobacco plc's (BAT) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with Negative Outlook and the Short-Term IDR at 'F2'. In addition, the senior unsecured long-term rating of debt issued by BAT's subsidiaries, B.A.T. International Finance plc and B.A.T. Netherlands Finance B.V., has been affirmed at 'A-'. The short-term debt rating has been affirmed at 'F2'. The rating affirmation reflects BAT's continued strong pricing and volume performance and scope for recovery in post-dividends free cash flow (FCF) generation in 2016. Currency depreciation that affected FCF in 2014 and 2015 should abate this year and the company should benefit from a recovery of spending power by the smoking population in western Europe. The Negative Outlook reflects the risk of a slower-than-expected trajectory to de-leveraging. Rating headroom is low due to a history of generous shareholder distributions followed by GBP5.1bn M&A spending in 2015. KEY RATING DRIVERS Leverage Increase BAT's funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage increased to 4.0x in 2015 from 2.3x in 2013, well above the 2.8x ceiling for BAT's 'A-' rating. The increase was driven by M&A spending and negative FCF of GBP450m in 2014 and of GBP381m in 2015 (post-dividends and excluding a one-off windfall tax GBP963m reimbursement in 2015) as currency depreciations eroded FFO. Fitch revised the Outlook to Negative in June 2015 in anticipation of this leverage increase, continued limited scope for FCF generation and the loss of two class action cases in Canada whereby Fitch was concerned that BAT could be liable to pay a major portion of a CAD15.6bn award. BAT and the other two defendants are currently appealing the case and therefore clarity over any potential disbursement is likely to be delayed by at least another three years Risks to Deleveraging Path BAT should start de-leveraging in 2016, on the back of more favourable currency movements, a higher dividend inflow from associates net of minority distributions and the postponed prospect of a pay-out from the Canadian class action following the appeal. We project that in the absence of both major M&A transactions and a resumption of share buybacks, FCF should return to positive territory of GBP300m in 2016, allowing FFO-adjusted net leverage to reduce below 3.0x in 2018. BAT targets a net debt/EBITDA ratio of between 1.5x to 2.5x and we project that leverage should return below 2.5x by 2018 and therefore we cannot rule out a resumption of a more shareholder friendly policy at this time. Stable Business Profile The ratings continue to reflect BAT's position as a leading international tobacco company, supported by the diversity of its portfolio of brands and of the countries it operates in. BAT's geographical diversity, including high-growth emerging markets which Fitch estimates contribute more than over 50% of total profits, enables the company to protect profits through price increases and cost rationalisation in an industry that is facing declining consumption. Scope for Profit Growth BAT continues to make progress on its cost rationalisation programmes which, through the rollout of new IT systems across the group, have enabled better process standardisation and procurement synergies. These efforts, together with price increases, have contributed to an increase in BAT's EBITDAR margin to 41.3% in 2015 from 33.7% in 2008. We assume that BAT's EBITDAR margin will grow by at least 50bp per annum, gradually closing the gap with more profitable international industry peers, such as Philip Morris International (43.8%) and Imperial Tobacco plc (46.2%). Regulatory Changes Manageable Fitch views the impact of smoking bans, cabinet display bans and graphic health warnings on consumption, including the revised European Union Trade Product Directive, as broadly manageable. Following its introduction in Australia in late 2013, the UK, France and Ireland are introducing plain packaging in May 2016. We believe that while plain packaging erodes the pricing power for more premium brands and in the longer-term could contribute to reducing the number of new smokers, the medium-term effect on tobacco companies is manageable, due to their geographic diversification and to the still limited popularity of this regulation. Moreover, BAT has limited exposure to the UK and Ireland. Investment in Next Generation Products Major industry players have demonstrated they can commit the necessary resources to successfully manage the migration of smokers to e-cigarettes to their advantage. Nevertheless, we believe that the role of electronic cigarettes in the total tobacco sector is likely to remain limited over the coming two-to-three years. After a period of explosive growth over 2012-2014, the pace of take-up of electronic cigarettes with consumers started to moderate in 2015 as customer satisfaction with the products waned. BAT, similarly to its peer PMI, is investing in newer and improved versions of their next generation products that can deliver nicotine with lower health risks than cigarettes and represent a smoking experience similar to that of traditional cigarettes. This requires large investments in capex and marketing costs, but we believe they would be manageable for BAT. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer include: - Low to mid-single digit organic revenue growth (as pricing more than offsets negative volumes), with mild adverse foreign currency effect in 2016 and 2017 - Operating profit margin to improve 50bps-70bps per annum - Capex of GBP650m in 2016 before reducing to GBP550m, GBP450m and GBP400m in 2017, 2018, and 2019 respectively - Dividend growth of 4% pa - Bolt-on acquisitions of GBP100m per year for 2016-2018 and GBP250m in 2019 - Share buyback to resume in 2019 at GBP750m RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative : Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a downgrade include: - FFO-adjusted net leverage above 3.0x in 2016 and above the ceiling of 2.8x in the medium term. - FFO fixed charge cover under 6.0x (2015: 6.1x). - A deteriorating operating profile, as evidenced by impaired organic profit growth, resulting from weak pricing power and lack of cost rationalisation, leading to FCF margin falling below 3% on a sustained basis (2015: 4.4%). - Adverse development of ongoing litigation leading to unexpected material cash outflows. Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a revision of the Outlook to Stable include: - FFO-adjusted net leverage below 3.0x from 2016. - FCF margin recovering above 3%, reflecting a stable operating environment and more conservative shareholder remuneration. - FFO fixed charge cover above 6.0x. - A positive outcome to ongoing litigation with no material cash outflows expected. LIQUIDITY The group has strong liquidity with no more than 20% of total debt maturing over a 12-month period, cash balances averaging GBP1.5bn-GBP2bn and a GBP3bn committed revolving bank facility due May 2020 (undrawn as at 31 December 2015). Contact: Principal Analyst Tatiana Bobrovskaya Associate Director +7 495 956 5569 Supervisory Analyst Ching Mei Chia Director +44 20 3530 1068 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Giulio Lombardi Senior Director +39 02 8790 87214 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments -Operating leases: Fitch adjusted debt by adding 8x of yearly operating lease expense related to long term assets of GBP52m for 2015 Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. 