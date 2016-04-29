(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed British
American Tobacco
plc's (BAT) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with
Negative Outlook
and the Short-Term IDR at 'F2'. In addition, the senior
unsecured long-term
rating of debt issued by BAT's subsidiaries, B.A.T.
International Finance plc
and B.A.T. Netherlands Finance B.V., has been affirmed at 'A-'.
The short-term
debt rating has been affirmed at 'F2'.
The rating affirmation reflects BAT's continued strong pricing
and volume
performance and scope for recovery in post-dividends free cash
flow (FCF)
generation in 2016. Currency depreciation that affected FCF in
2014 and 2015
should abate this year and the company should benefit from a
recovery of
spending power by the smoking population in western Europe.
The Negative Outlook reflects the risk of a slower-than-expected
trajectory to
de-leveraging. Rating headroom is low due to a history of
generous shareholder
distributions followed by GBP5.1bn M&A spending in 2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leverage Increase
BAT's funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage
increased to 4.0x in
2015 from 2.3x in 2013, well above the 2.8x ceiling for BAT's
'A-' rating. The
increase was driven by M&A spending and negative FCF of GBP450m
in 2014 and of
GBP381m in 2015 (post-dividends and excluding a one-off windfall
tax GBP963m
reimbursement in 2015) as currency depreciations eroded FFO.
Fitch revised the Outlook to Negative in June 2015 in
anticipation of this
leverage increase, continued limited scope for FCF generation
and the loss of
two class action cases in Canada whereby Fitch was concerned
that BAT could be
liable to pay a major portion of a CAD15.6bn award. BAT and the
other two
defendants are currently appealing the case and therefore
clarity over any
potential disbursement is likely to be delayed by at least
another three years
Risks to Deleveraging Path
BAT should start de-leveraging in 2016, on the back of more
favourable currency
movements, a higher dividend inflow from associates net of
minority
distributions and the postponed prospect of a pay-out from the
Canadian class
action following the appeal. We project that in the absence of
both major M&A
transactions and a resumption of share buybacks, FCF should
return to positive
territory of GBP300m in 2016, allowing FFO-adjusted net leverage
to reduce below
3.0x in 2018.
BAT targets a net debt/EBITDA ratio of between 1.5x to 2.5x and
we project that
leverage should return below 2.5x by 2018 and therefore we
cannot rule out a
resumption of a more shareholder friendly policy at this time.
Stable Business Profile
The ratings continue to reflect BAT's position as a leading
international
tobacco company, supported by the diversity of its portfolio of
brands and of
the countries it operates in. BAT's geographical diversity,
including
high-growth emerging markets which Fitch estimates contribute
more than over 50%
of total profits, enables the company to protect profits through
price increases
and cost rationalisation in an industry that is facing declining
consumption.
Scope for Profit Growth
BAT continues to make progress on its cost rationalisation
programmes which,
through the rollout of new IT systems across the group, have
enabled better
process standardisation and procurement synergies. These
efforts, together with
price increases, have contributed to an increase in BAT's
EBITDAR margin to
41.3% in 2015 from 33.7% in 2008. We assume that BAT's EBITDAR
margin will grow
by at least 50bp per annum, gradually closing the gap with more
profitable
international industry peers, such as Philip Morris
International (43.8%) and
Imperial Tobacco plc (46.2%).
Regulatory Changes Manageable
Fitch views the impact of smoking bans, cabinet display
bans and
graphic health warnings on consumption, including the
revised European Union
Trade Product Directive, as broadly manageable.
Following its introduction in Australia in late 2013, the UK,
France and Ireland
are introducing plain packaging in May 2016. We believe that
while plain
packaging erodes the pricing power for more premium brands and
in the
longer-term could contribute to reducing the number of new
smokers, the
medium-term effect on tobacco companies is manageable, due to
their geographic
diversification and to the still limited popularity of this
regulation.
Moreover, BAT has limited exposure to the UK and Ireland.
Investment in Next Generation Products
Major industry players have demonstrated they can commit the
necessary resources
to successfully manage the migration of smokers to e-cigarettes
to their
advantage. Nevertheless, we believe that the role of electronic
cigarettes in
the total tobacco sector is likely to remain limited over the
coming
two-to-three years. After a period of explosive growth over
2012-2014, the pace
of take-up of electronic cigarettes with consumers started to
moderate in 2015
as customer satisfaction with the products waned.
BAT, similarly to its peer PMI, is investing in newer and
improved versions of
their next generation products that can deliver nicotine with
lower health risks
than cigarettes and represent a smoking experience similar to
that of
traditional cigarettes. This requires large investments in capex
and marketing
costs, but we believe they would be manageable for BAT.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
- Low to mid-single digit organic revenue growth (as pricing
more than offsets
negative volumes), with mild adverse foreign currency effect in
2016 and 2017
- Operating profit margin to improve 50bps-70bps per annum
- Capex of GBP650m in 2016 before reducing to GBP550m, GBP450m
and GBP400m in
2017, 2018, and 2019 respectively
- Dividend growth of 4% pa
- Bolt-on acquisitions of GBP100m per year for 2016-2018 and
GBP250m in 2019
- Share buyback to resume in 2019 at GBP750m
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative : Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
downgrade include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage above 3.0x in 2016 and above the
ceiling of 2.8x in
the medium term.
- FFO fixed charge cover under 6.0x (2015: 6.1x).
- A deteriorating operating profile, as evidenced by impaired
organic profit
growth, resulting from weak pricing power and lack of cost
rationalisation,
leading to FCF margin falling below 3% on a sustained basis
(2015: 4.4%).
- Adverse development of ongoing litigation leading to
unexpected material cash
outflows.
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
revision of the Outlook to Stable include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage below 3.0x from 2016.
- FCF margin recovering above 3%, reflecting a stable operating
environment and
more conservative shareholder remuneration.
- FFO fixed charge cover above 6.0x.
- A positive outcome to ongoing litigation with no material cash
outflows
expected.
LIQUIDITY
The group has strong liquidity with no more than 20% of total
debt maturing over
a 12-month period, cash balances averaging GBP1.5bn-GBP2bn and a
GBP3bn
committed revolving bank facility due May 2020 (undrawn as at 31
December 2015).
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Tatiana Bobrovskaya
Associate Director
+7 495 956 5569
Supervisory Analyst
Ching Mei Chia
Director
+44 20 3530 1068
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Giulio Lombardi
Senior Director
+39 02 8790 87214
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
-Operating leases: Fitch adjusted debt by adding 8x of yearly
operating lease
expense related to long term assets of GBP52m for 2015
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1003622
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.