(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Luxembourg-based media group SES S.A.'s (SES) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' and Short-Term IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook is Stable. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has simultaneously withdrawn SES' ratings. A full list of rating actions is attached below. Fitch has withdrawn SES's ratings as the issuer has chosen to stop participating in the rating process for commercial reasons. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for SES. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects the continued stability and visibility of SES's revenue profile, supported by a strong position in a market with high entry barriers. Weakness in revenue from the US government segment is expected to ease over the next one to two years, while emerging market growth remains volatile as some customers may be impacted by recent currency fluctuations. Pre-dividend free cash flow (FCF) should grow strongly as the capex cycle slows after 2017. We expect SES's use of cash to be consistent with the company's net debt/EBITDA target of 3.3x. Potential uses of FCF include a progressive dividend policy, share buybacks and M&A, specifically a potential stake increase in O3b, a medium-earth-orbit operator in which SES has a 49% fully diluted equity interest. SES reported net debt/EBITDA of 2.5x at end-2015 (or 2.8x funds from operations adjusted net leverage), which is low for its 'BBB' rating. Depending on management's plans for shareholder remuneration and acquisitions, maintaining leverage at around current levels could be positive for the ratings. KEY ASSUMPTIONS -Low single-digit revenue and EBITDA growth through to 2020 -Capex above EUR500m per annum through to 2017 before falling below EUR300m -Progressive dividend policy over the medium-term. RATING SENSITIVITIES Not applicable. LIQUIDITY SES's liquidity remains healthy and the company has solid access to capital markets. At end-2015, SES had EUR660m of cash and equivalents and EUR1.2bn of undrawn credit facilities expiring in 2021. This more than covers upcoming maturities of EUR254m in 2016. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS SES S.A. Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'/Outlook Stable; withdrawn Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'; withdrawn Senior unsecured affirmed at 'BBB'; withdrawn Commercial paper affirmed at 'F2'; withdrawn SES Global Americas Holding GP Senior unsecured affirmed at 'BBB'; withdrawn