(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Spain's
Sociedad Estatal
de Participaciones Industriales' (SEPI) Long-Term Foreign and
Local Currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB+' and Short-Term Foreign
and Local
Currency IDRs at 'F2'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDRs is
Stable.
The ratings and Outlook mirror those of the Kingdom of Spain
(BBB+/Stable/F2) to
which SEPI is credit-linked. Fitch classifies SEPI as a
credit-linked public
sector entity (PSE) under its rating criteria. The links reflect
SEPI's legal
status as a state-owned entity, and tight control and
supervision by the
sovereign.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch considers SEPI's legal status of 100% public ownership as
supportive of
the entity's credit quality. Established in 1995 by Royal Decree
SEPI is a
public-sector entity that cannot be made bankrupt or liquidated.
In June 2006
its legal status was modified so that it would benefit from
state contributions
and that all future bond issues would benefit from a state
guarantee. In
accordance with the terms of the bond SEPI decided in 2015 to
exercise the call
option on its two bonds totalling EUR90m and maturing in 2025
and redeem its
outstanding principal.
Control and oversight by the state underpins SEPI's credit
quality. It reports
to the Ministry of Finance, which approves its budget and
borrowing, dictates
its policy design and strategy, and appoints its audit office.
SEPI President is
also Chairman of the Board of Directors. His appointment was
made by the
government by Royal Decree, on a proposal from the Minister of
Finance and
Public Administration. The administrative board is made up of 14
representatives
of different ministries, four of them from the Ministry of
Finance and Public
Administration.
As the sole Spanish body for restructuring public-sector
entities, SEPI's
mandatory objective is to provide strategic planning and
management for
public-sector entities and restructure non-quoted companies in
its portfolio.
SEPI has played a key role in the restructuring of several
public companies and
privatisation of various large companies. Among the large
companies under SEPI's
charge is Correos (post office) which employed over 51,000 and
reported a profit
of EUR193m at end-2014, and Navantia (shipbuilding) with over
5000 employees and
a loss of EUR27m in 2014. SEPI has several plans to restructure
companies in the
challenging shipping sector.
The accounts of SEPI are not consolidated in the accounts of the
Spanish
government. Funding received from the central government is
fairly limited and
generally allocated to specific projects agreed with the central
government.
SEPI is estimated to have incurred a loss of EUR140m in 2015, in
comparison with
a EUR545m loss in 2014. Total assets in 2015 amounted to
EUR5,153m (EUR5,303m in
2014) while net worth was estimated at EUR2,734m (EUR2,810m in
2014).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Changes to the sovereign's ratings would be reflected in SEPI's
ratings.
Furthermore, a dilution of control from the Spanish government
or a change in
the legal status of the entity with reduced strategic importance
of the entity,
which we currently view as unlikely, could lead to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 3238410
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85,
Barcelona 08008
Secondary Analyst
Fernando Mayorga
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8407
Committee Chairperson
Rafaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02879087203
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1003475
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.