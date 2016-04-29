(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Absa Money
Market Fund's
National Fund Credit Quality Rating (NFCQR) at 'AA+(zaf)' and
National Fund
Volatility Rating (NFVR) at 'V1(zaf)' . The fund's investment
advisor is Absa
Asset Management.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
High Asset Credit Quality
The affirmation of the 'AA+(zaf)' NFCQR is driven by the fund's
high current and
prospective credit quality, as reflected in its weighted average
rating factor
(WARF) and rating distribution. The NFCQR factors in a one-notch
downward
adjustment from the WARF-implied rating to reflect concentration
risk, a
structural feature of the South African market.
In Fitch's opinion, rated South African MMFs are concentrated
because the top
three-issuer exposure is consistently in excess of 50% of
portfolio holdings. In
line with its applicable rating criteria, Fitch typically
adjusts down the
fund's WARF-implied NFCQR it deems concentrated by one or more
notches. This
reflects the fund's investment mandates and the structural
characteristics of
the South African market, with a limited supply of treasury
bills, and the five
largest banks having a combined market share of around 90%,
according to Fitch's
estimates. Without structural evolution of the South African
market resulting in
a more diverse, high quality and liquid issuance market, it is
highly unlikely
that Fitch would rate any MMF higher than 'AA+(zaf)' in South
Africa.
Portfolio Sensitivity to Market Risk
The fund has low exposure to interest rate risk and spread risk,
as reflected in
its short maturity profile. As per regulation, the fund's
weighted average
duration (i.e. to next interest rate reset date) is capped at 90
days and
weighted average life (i.e. to final maturity date) at 120 days,
and no
investment may have a maturity of more than 13 months. This
enables the fund to
achieve a NFVR of 'V1(zaf)'.
Fund Profiles
The fund is regulated by South Africa's Financial Services Board
under the
Collective Investment Schemes Control Act of 2002 (CISCA,
specifically Notice 90
of 2014).
The fund is also compliant with Regulation 28 of the Pension
Funds Act, making
it an eligible investment for South African pension schemes.
Regulation 28 caps
maximum issuer exposure at 25% whereas the maximum issuer
exposure permitted
under CISCA is 30%.
Investment Advisors
Fitch considers Absa Asset Management suitably qualified,
competent and capable
of managing the fund. Absa Asset Management is a subsidiary of
Barclays Africa
Group Limited (AA(zaf)/Stable/F1+(zaf)) which is majority owned
by Barclays plc
(A/Stable/F1).
The fund's co-portfolio managers are highly experienced and have
a long tenure
with the organisation. The fund is supported by a robust
operational
infrastructure with a reasonable level of human resources
combined with a suite
of systems (Charles River, Barra Aegis, Statpro and
HiPortfolio), which Fitch
views as consistent with international best practices.
Absa Asset Management had total assets under management (AUM) of
ZAR119bn as of
end-March 2016, with the Absa Money Market Fund representing
approximately half
of the total.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings are sensitive to material changes in the fund's
credit quality or
market risk profile. A material adverse deviation from Fitch
criteria for any
key rating drivers could cause a rating downgraded.
Specifically, Fitch would
expect to downgrade NFCQR in the event of a sustained
deterioration in the
fund's credit quality.
Fitch expects the NFVR to be stable given the fund's maturity
profile and
applicable regulatory limits. However, should interest rates or
market
volatility in South Africa structurally change then Fitch would
expect to
downgrade the rating.
RATING CRITERIA
Fitch rates money market funds (MMFs) in South Africa under its
global bond fund
rating criteria. This reflects the differences the agency
perceives between
South African MMFs and other Fitch-rated MMFs under its
international and
national MMF rating criteria. Specifically, the high level of
concentration in
these funds, a structural characteristic of the South African
market, is
inconsistent with Fitch's view of the risk profile of a MMF. The
agency also
notes regulatory differences between the US and European MMFs
(subject to Rule
2a-7 in the US and ESMA guidelines for MMFs in Europe) and the
regulatory regime
in South Africa. MMFs in South Africa also have a greater
reliance on secondary
market liquidity than US and European MMFs, and often have
mismatches between
the largest investors and overnight liquidity.
Funds in the 'AA(zaf)' rating category are considered to have
very high
underlying credit quality relative to other entities in the
South African
market. The fund's assets are expected to maintain a
weighted-average portfolio
rating of 'AA(zaf)'.
Funds rated 'V1(zaf)' are considered to have low sensitivity to
market risk. On
a relative basis, total returns of funds rated 'V1(zaf)' are
expected to exhibit
high stability, performing consistently across a broad range of
market
scenarios. The NFVR does not address the sensitivity of a bond
fund to extreme
risks that may result from reduced liquidity in secondary
markets during certain
periods of time.
Comparisons between different national fund rating scales or
between an
individual national and international scale are inappropriate.
To maintain the fund's ratings, the fund's administrator or
investment advisor
provides Fitch with monthly information, including details of
the portfolio's
holdings and credit quality.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Simone Capello
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1193
Committee Chairperson
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741,
Email:
rose.millburn@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Dec 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.