(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed selected
International Scale
Ratings of Banco de Bogota S.A. (Bogota), Grupo Aval Acciones y
Valores S.A.
(Grupo Aval) and other related entities on Rating Watch
Negative. This action
follows the release of financial reports reflecting weaker than
expected capital
metrics at Bogota. Fitch has also placed the Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) of
other related entities that are directly linked to, or driven
by, the ratings of
Bogota and/or Grupo Aval on Rating Watch Negative. A complete
list of rating
actions is provided at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR, IDRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
BOGOTA
The Rating Watch Negative reflects that Bogota's ratings could
be downgraded,
after Fitch completes a full review of the bank's capital
adequacy metrics.
These were particularly affected by the significant depreciation
of the local
currency, which boosted its USD denominated risk-weighted
assets. The Rating
Watch Negative will be resolved over the next few months after
Fitch forms an
opinion on the expected capital metrics of Bogota and the
consistency of such
metrics with the current rating levels.
Bogota's capital ratios declined in 2015 due to changes in the
accounting
standards (International Financial Reporting Standards were
introduced starting
in 2015) and the significant depreciation, given its sizeable
assets abroad.
While Fitch expected a slight decline in Bogota's capital ratios
due to
continued growth, the reported ratio declined more than
originally expected.
According to Fitch's analysis, Bogota's Fitch core capital (FCC)
ratio fell
around 100bps during 2015 (December 2014: 9.89% under IFRS).
IFRS was introduced
in Colombia in 2015, and this resulted in a decline of Bogota's
capital mainly
through adjustments in goodwill treatment, deferred taxes,
employee benefits and
consolidation of partly-owned subsidiaries.
During 2015, the USD appreciated approximately 32% against the
Colombian peso,
hence Bogota's sizable USD assets (about 40% of its assets a
YE15) and the USD
denominated goodwill from previous acquisitions (which the bank
booked in its
Panamanian subsidiary) increased significantly. Therefore, the
currency effect
drove larger deductions to get Bogota's FCC and a larger amount
of its RWAs.
Fitch estimates the depreciation impact on Bogota's FCC ratio
was between 100bps
and 150bps, although the ultimate effect was partially tempered
by the higher
contributions of foreign, USD-denominated revenues.
According to Fitch's initial projections, Bogota's slower growth
plans and
sustained internal capital generation, could aid in rebuilding
its capital
ratios amid a stable economic environment and less volatile
exchange rates,
which is Fitch's baseline scenario. In addition, the bank's
management and
holding company are currently working on a capital plan that
should aim to
restore the bank's currently stressed capital buffers.
GRUPO AVAL
Grupo Aval's ratings are driven by the business and financial
profile of its
subsidiaries, particularly Bogota's, although they also consider
Grupo Aval's
moderate leverage and adequate cash flow metrics. Its ratings
are also related
to those of Bogota and thus mirror the Rating Watch Negative on
the group's main
operating subsidiary. The Rating Watch affects only the 'BBB'
Long-Term IDRs,
which are one notch below Bogota's; Fitch does not expect that a
potential
downgrade of Bogota would affect Grupo Aval's 'F3' Short-Term
IDRs.
GRUPO AVAL LIMITED
The ratings for Grupo Aval Limited's senior secured debt are
aligned to those of
Grupo Aval, as this entity guarantees the senior bonds issued by
the former.
CORPORACION FINANCIERA COLOMBIANA
Corficolombiana's ratings reflect the potential support it would
receive from
its main shareholder, Banco de Bogota, should it be required.
Fitch has placed
Corficolombiana's IDRs on Rating Watch Negative in line with its
parent's
ratings. Bogota's willingness to support the entity remains
unchanged, but the
ability could be affected in the event of a downgrade of
Bogota's ratings.
CREDOMATIC INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (CIC)
CIC's IDRs reflect the support it would receive from its parent,
Banco de
Bogota, should it be required. Fitch has placed CIC's IDRs on
Rating Watch
Negative in line with its parent's ratings. Bogota's willingness
to support the
entity remains unchanged, but its ability to do so could be
affected in the
event of a downgrade of Bogota's ratings.
BANCO DE BOGOTA - SUBORDINATED DEBT
Bogota's subordinated debt is rated one notch below the bank's
VR and therefore
mirrors the Rating Watch Negative on its VR. The bonds do not
have equity-like
features that would merit equity credit following Fitch's
criteria. The notching
reflects higher expected losses in case of liquidation but no
additional
notching for non-performance, given its gone concern
characteristics (plain
vanilla subordinated debt).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRS, SENIOR AND SUBORDINATED DEBT
BOGOTA
Fitch expects to resolve the Rating Watch Negative on Bogota's
IDRs and VR once
it has more clarity on the expected capital ratios that the bank
could report in
the future. Fitch expects a downgrade of Bogota's VR and IDRs
would be limited
to one notch from current levels.
Senior and subordinated debt ratings would also be downgraded by
the same degree
should Bogota's IDRs be downgraded.
GRUPO AVAL and GRUPO AVAL LIMITED.
Fitch expects Grupo Aval's IDRs to remain one notch below
Bogota's and therefore
they would follow any potential downgrade of the latter's IDRs.
However, the
relativity between these two entities could also be affected, in
the event of
material changes in Grupo Aval's double leverage metrics or in
the dividend
flows from the operating companies that affects its debt
coverage ratios.
The ratings for Grupo Aval Limited's senior secured debt would
move in line with
Grupo Aval's IDRs.
CORFICOLOMBIANA AND CIC
Corficolombiana's and CIC's IDRs are support-driven, and
therefore these ratings
would mirror any changes in Bogota's IDRs.
Fitch has placed the following ratings on Rating Watch Negative:
Banco de Bogota, S.A.
--Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR 'BBB+';
--Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR 'F2';
--Long-Term Local Currency IDR 'BBB+';
--Short-Term Local Currency IDR 'F2';
--Viability Rating 'bbb+';
--Senior unsecured debt 'BBB+';
--Subordinated debt 'BBB'.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.
--Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB';
--Long-Term Local Currency IDR at 'BBB'.
Grupo Aval Limited
--Senior unsecured guaranteed debt issued by Grupo Aval Ltd.
'BBB'.
Corporacion Financiera Colombiana S.A. (Corficolombiana)
--Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR 'BBB+';
--Long-Term Local Currency IDR 'BBB+';
--Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR 'F2';
--Short-Term Local Currency IDR 'F2'.
Credomatic International Corporation (CIC)
--Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR 'BBB+';
--Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR 'F2'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Theresa Paiz-Fredel (Bogota, Aval, Corficolombiana and CIC)
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Andres Marquez (Bogota and Corficolombiana)
Director
+57-1-484-6770
Sergio Pena (Grupo Aval)
Associate Director
+57-1-484-6770
Rolando Martinez (CIC)
Director
+503-2516-6619
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia, CFA
Managing Director
+52-81-8399-9146
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
