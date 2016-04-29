(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 29 (Fitch) Deutsche Bank AG's capital position
will remain under
pressure as the bank's restructuring progresses amid difficult
market conditions
judging from 1Q16 results, Fitch Rating says.
Revenues declined 22% yoy, Deutsche Bank said yesterday. Most
divisions were
affected by a combination of low client activity in the face of
macroeconomic
and political uncertainties and Deutsche Bank's strategic exit
from business it
considers too capital intensive or unprofitable. The absence of
material conduct
provisions was crucial for accounting profit to remain
marginally positive,
resulting in a return on equity of 1.6%.
We expect the bank to face further pressure on its revenues and
earnings as its
restructuring plan progresses. The group is likely to barely
break even in 2016,
according to the bank's management. This means it will be highly
reliant on
risk-weighted asset reductions pursued through run-down of the
non-core unit,
business sales and further risk-weighted asset optimisation to
retain
capitalisation at a stable level in 2016.
Management's full-year earnings outlook balances flat underlying
earnings,
further business exits and an anticipated increase in litigation
costs on the
low first quarter number. Negotiations with trade unions on
staff cuts will
result in a one-off charge once agreement is reached, which will
dent earnings
in that quarter, while improving prospects for the bank.
Deutsche Bank's Global Markets division, which includes the
sales and trading
related activities of the former Corporate Banking and
Securities segment,
suffered from the challenging market environment, especially in
the first two
months of the year. The group's restructuring and exit from
certain activities
also had a negative impact.
The division posted a pre-tax profit of EUR237m (EUR160m in
1Q15) benefitting
from the non-recurrence of large litigation items and excluding
gains on credit,
debit and funding valuation adjustments of EUR143m (loss of
EUR176m in 1Q15).
However, debt and trading revenues declined by 29% each,
challenged across most
products and geographies.
Corporate & Investment Banking saw profits before tax decrease
56% yoy. This was
driven by weakened revenue in debt and equity origination and
higher credit
impairment charges from leveraged finance and emerging markets
exposures. The
unit now includes the corporate finance and advisory businesses
separated from
Global Markets and the previous Global Transaction Banking
segment.
Deutsche Bank's Private, Wealth and Commercial Clients (PWCC)
pre-tax profits
decreased by 82% yoy, as revenue was depressed by the impact of
a negative net
valuation from Hua Xia Bank. Costs increased due to higher
restructuring and
severance charges. Excluding Hua Xia, the unit's net revenues
decreased 5% yoy
reflecting the impact of low client activity on investment and
insurance
products, and performance, transaction and management fees. The
low interest
rate environment drove a decline in deposit revenues. PWCC now
combines the
Private & Commercial Clients businesses previously in the
Private & Business
Clients and Wealth Management unit of Deutsche Asset & Wealth
Management.
Revenues from Hua Xia are presented separately within PWCC to
reflect its
disposal, which is expected to complete in 2Q16.
Profit before tax declined by a moderate 3% in Deutsche Asset
Management,
previously a segment of Deutsche Asset & Wealth management.
Profit before tax
improved by 8% in Postbank primarily due to lower loan
impairment charges in a
benign domestic environment. Postbank now includes components
previously
recorded in the non-core unit.
The group's fully loaded Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) decreased
by a further 40bp
during the quarter, to 10.7%, driven by higher risk-weighted
assets and lower
capital. Capital decreased to EUR42.8bn from EUR44.1bn in the
quarter, due to
interest accrual on additional Tier 1 capital, equity
compensation related share
buybacks and option premia, and prudential filters. The increase
in
risk-weighted assets was attributed to higher charges for
operational risk,
which Deutsche Bank largely anticipated as their advanced
measurement approach
model is sensitive to the high litigation-related losses
incurred by the bank
and by peers.
Management expects the fully loaded CET1 ratio to recover to the
level of
end-2015, as the sale of the 19.99% stake in Hua Xia announced
in December 2015
will add further 50bp once completed. Deutsche Bank does not
expect CET1 to
accrue through profits in 2016, and risk-weighted assets are
being managed down
more aggressively, by additional EUR15bn-EUR20bn, to compensate
for the weak
profitability prospects and risk of high litigation charges. The
sale of Hua Xia
should restore the fully loaded leverage ratio, which dropped to
3.4% in 1Q16
from 3.5% at end-2015. Maintaining sound capitalisation is an
important rating
driver.
Deutsche Bank faces a minimum CET1 requirement following the
Supervisory Review
and Evaluation Process (SREP) of 10.25% for 2016 and a 2% buffer
for globally
systemic banks, which is being phased-in until 2019. On a fully
loaded basis,
Deutsche Bank's CET1 ratio is 155bp short of the combined
requirement, and 188bp
of its stated 2018 target. This highlights the bank's
vulnerability to adverse
business conditions and the pressure on progressing with
restructuring according
to plan, in our view. Management remains confident that targets
can be reached
by the rundown of risk-weighted assets without damaging the
franchise
excessively.
The 1Q16 results are commensurate with Fitch's downgrade of
Deutsche Bank's
Long-Term IDR and debt ratings in December 2015. The bank is
rated
'A-'/Stable/'a-'. The rating action reflected our view that the
ongoing and
necessary restructuring of the bank will have a greater negative
impact on its
earnings and capital then anticipated when plans were announced
because of the
changing operating environment. We expect the bank's earnings
metrics to be
weaker than those of its peers at least until end-2016.
