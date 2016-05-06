(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says licensing China
Broadcasting
Network (CBN) as the fourth Chinese telecoms operator is
unlikely to speed up
broadcasting-telecoms network convergence in China. Cable TV
operators like CBN
have been providing broadband services, but lack capital and
scale to compete
with their telecoms counterparts.
The licensing of CBN, which was established in 2014 by the
Chinese broadcasting
regulator to consolidate China's fragmented cable TV industry,
is unlikely to
have a significant impact on the three telecoms incumbents.
China Mobile Limited
(CML, A+/Stable) will continue to dominate the mobile market.
China Telecom
Corporation Limited (CTCL, A+/Stable) and China Unicom (Hong
Kong) Limited
(CUHKL) will continue to maintain their leadership in the
broadband markets in
southern and northern China, respectively. The Ministry of
Industry and
Information Technology issued a basic telecoms service licence
to CBN on 5 May
2016.
CBN is likely to remain much smaller than the telecoms
operators, restricting
its ability to compete with them. In 2015, we estimate that
cable TV industry
revenue was around CNY90bn, compared with CTCL's and CUHKL's
EBITDA of CNY94bn
and CNY88bn, respectively. CML had much higher EBITDA of
CNY240bn.
Granting CBN a telecoms licence advances the State Council's
"Three-Network
Convergence Promotion Plan" issued in September 2015. The plan
aims to
accelerate the full convergence of telecoms, broadcasting, and
internet
networks. China has been running a pilot programme in 54 major
cities since 2010
that allowed telecoms operators and broadcasters to venture into
the other's
territory. However, progress has been slow due to a lack of
capital in the cable
TV industry and its fragmented industry structure.
Fitch believes CBN's licensing alone is unlikely to change the
competitive
landscape of the telecoms industry meaningfully. Cable TV
operators have over
230 million cable TV subscribers and already provide broadband
services, but
they have failed to grab a significant share of the broadband
market. At
end-June 2015, there were 15 million cable broadband
subscribers, compared with
the 180 million broadband subscribers that CTCL and CUHKL have
in total.
It will take considerable capital and time to narrow the network
quality gap
between telecoms and cable TV operators. Telecoms operators have
strong
operating cash flow to fund network upgrades. CTCL and CUHKL
together spent
CNY71bn on broadband capex in 2015, equivalent to 70%-80% of the
entire cable TV
industry's revenue. CTCL and CUHKL offer 100Mbps
fibre-to-the-home service as
their main broadband product. However, only 51% of China's cable
TV network at
end-June 2015 supported two-way data transmissions to provide
internet access
and other interactive TV services. Cable broadband internet
service penetration
was even lower, at 6%.
CBN is not entering the mobile market yet as its telecoms
licence only includes
telecoms infrastructure and domestic internet data transmission
services. CBN
holds the valuable 700MHz frequency spectrum, which can be
redeployed for 4G
use. However, even the rollout of a basic 4G network would take
time that would
leave CBN far behind its competitors. In addition, there will be
challenges in
obtaining sufficient capital to fund the network construction
and handset
subsidies.
Telecoms operators may lose some market share to cable TV
operators. However,
this should be offset by growing internet protocol television
(IPTV) revenue. As
Beijing's plan is to promote entry of broadcasting and telecoms
operators into
each other's business, it may only be a matter of time that
telecoms operators
get IPTV licences. Even without their own IPTV licences, the
three telecoms
operators plan to boost their IPTV subscribers to 100 million in
2016 (2015:
45.9 million), relying on their broadcasting partners.
