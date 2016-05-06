(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, May 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China
International Capital
Corporation (Hong Kong) Limited's (CICCHK; BBB+/Stable) proposed
USD2bn
medium-term note (MTN) programme an expected rating of
'BBB+(EXP)'. At the same
time, Fitch has assigned the proposed long-term notes issued
under this MTN
programme an expected rating of 'BBB+(EXP)'.
The notes are to be issued by CICC Hong Kong Finance 2016 MTN
Limited (CICC Hong
Kong Finance), and unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by
CICCHK, which
established CICC Hong Kong Finance as an offshore special
purpose vehicle (SPV).
In place of a guarantee, China International Capital Corporation
Limited (CICC;
BBB+/Stable) has provided a keepwell deed to ensure that CICCHK
and CICC Hong
Kong Finance have sufficient liquidity to meet their respective
obligations for
the notes. The issuance amount is within Fitch's expectation of
CICC's leverage
outlook when we rated it in April 2016.
CICCHK plans to use the proceeds of the note issue for working
capital and
general corporate purposes. The issuance amount and maturity
structure will be
finalised upon settlement. The final rating is contingent upon
the receipt of
final documents conforming to the information already received.
CICCHK is the sole offshore investment banking arm of CICC. It
is wholly owned
by CICC, highly integrated into the latter's operations and is a
core
subsidiary. It is also the primary overseas platform of CICC for
investment and
offshore financing and handles all of CICC's cross-border
investment banking
business, which is integral to CICC's strategic focus in
expanding its
international franchise. CICCHK represented 23.4% of CICC's
total assets and
accounted for 18.5% of CICC's total revenue in 2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings on the senior notes under the MTN programme
primarily reflect our
assessment of an extremely high probability of support from CICC
to both CICCHK
and CICC Hong Kong Finance. In Fitch's opinion, a default by the
guarantor or
issuer would create huge reputational risk for CICC and damage
its franchise.
The guaranteed notes constitute direct, unsubordinated,
unconditional, and
unsecured obligations of CICC Hong Kong Finance and will rank
pari passu with
all of its other existing and future unsubordinated and
unsecured obligations.
With the keepwell deed, CICC intends to ensure CICCHK and CICC
Hong Kong Finance
to meet their obligations under the guaranteed notes, and remain
solvent and a
going concern at all times.
There could be practical difficulties in enforcing the keepwell
deed, which is
not as strong as a guarantee. Nevertheless, the agreement at the
parent level
suggests a very strong propensity for CICC to support the
guarantor and issuer,
if required.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The MTN programme's ratings would be directly correlated to
notable changes in
the willingness or ability of CICC to support the guarantor or
issuer.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa North Road, Taipei, Taiwan
Secondary Analyst
Clark Wu
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7602
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Date of the Relevant Rating Committee: 29 April 2016
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28
Apr 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1004068
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.