(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, May 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Singer (Sri
Lanka) PLC's
(Singer) National Long-Term Rating at 'A-(lka)'. The Outlook is
Stable. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
Singer's rating is supported by our expectations that the
company will be able
to weather weakening demand because of its strong market
leadership, extensive
product and brand portfolio across different price points and
well-managed hire
purchase (HP) business, which makes consumer durables more
affordable during a
downturn. We believe Singer will maintain leverage at levels
commensurate with
its current rating level despite debt-funded acquisitions and
continued
expansion.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Demand to Weaken: We expect demand for consumer durables to be
sluggish in the
next six-12 months due to tightening of monetary and fiscal
policies by the
government. The government has increased the value-added tax and
the central
bank has raised benchmark interest rates. The depreciating Sri
Lanka rupee also
raises the cost of imported goods, which make up the majority of
products sold
by retailers.
However, we believe long-term fundamentals driving demand,
including a continued
rise in per capita income and a growing middle class, are
intact.
Strong Market Position: Fitch expects operating challenges to be
mitigated by
Singer's strong market leadership, which is supported by a wide
retail presence,
its portfolio of well-known brands and extensive local
manufacturing
capabilities compared with peers. Singer's extensive in-house
brands, which are
competitively priced compared with similar imported products,
and the company's
well-managed hire-purchase business make products affordable
even in a weak
operating environment.
Margins Under Pressure: Singer's EBITDA margins have
deteriorated significantly
in the last few years due to the company's increased focus on
the low-margin IT
and digital media. We do not expect a change in this strategy as
the short
replacement cycles and low prices of such products help the
company to sustain
growth through cycles. As such, we expect overall EBITDA margins
during
2016-2019 to remain below the double-digit levels of the past.
No Rating Impact from Acquisitions: In early 2016, Singer
completed the
acquisitions of two affiliates Regnis (Lanka) PLC and Singer
Industries (Ceylon)
PLC for LKR1.4bn in total. The rating is not affected by the
acquisitions
because Singer has sufficient headroom to absorb the cost of
these acquisitions
and Fitch does not expect any significant synergies to
materialise from the
integration.
Leverage to Improve Post-2017: We estimate Singer's net adjusted
leverage
(measured as adjusted net debt/EBITDAR, excluding Singer
Finance) to spike in
2016 due to the acquisitions and sluggish operating environment,
which will put
pressure on EBITDAR. However, we expect leverage to improve from
2017 with a
turnaround in the operating environment.
Well-Capitalised Finance Subsidiary: Fitch does not expect
Singer to have to
infuse more capital into its finance subsidiary, Singer Finance
(Lanka) PLC
(BBB(lka)/Stable) owing to its strong capitalisation that is
well above the
regulatory minimum, better than peer asset quality and strong
funding profile.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue growth of low-double digits during 2016-19 driven by
demand for IT and
digital media products, which will partly offset softness in the
consumer
durables market
- Slight margin contraction during 2016-2019 as the revenue mix
continues to
shift towards low-margin IT and digital media segment
- Capex to average LKR700m a year during the forecast period
- No capital infusions to Singer Finance (Lanka) PLC in
2016-2019
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
- A sustained increase in Singer's leverage (measured as
adjusted net
debt/EBITDAR excluding Singer Finance) to over 5.5x (end- 2015:
4.7x)
- EBITDA margins sustained below 7% (end-2015: 8.7%)
- Any significant equity support to Singer's 80% subsidiary,
Singer Finance
(Lanka) PLC
Positive: Future developments that may individually or
collectively lead to a
positive rating action include:
- Singer's leverage (measured as adjusted net debt/EBITDAR
excluding Singer
Finance) falling below 4.5x on a sustained basis
- EBITDA margins sustained above 10%
LIQUIDITY
At end December 2015, Singer had LKR877m in cash and LKR5.5bn in
unutilised
facilities to meet LKR6.1bn of debt maturing in 2016, leaving
the company in a
manageable liquidity position. However, we do not expect the
company to generate
positive FCF in the next 12 months due to higher-than-historical
capex.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Singer (Sri Lanka) PLC
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-(lka)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Long-Term Rating on outstanding senior unsecured
debentures affirmed
at 'A-(lka)'
- National Short-Term Rating on commercial paper affirmed at
'F2(lka)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nadika Ranasinghe, CFA
Vice President
+94 11 254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level 15-04 East Tower
World Trade Centre
Colombo
Secondary Analyst
Dilranie Mudannayake
Analyst
+94 11 254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(slk)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
