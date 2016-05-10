(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/TOKYO, May 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Sumitomo Life
Insurance Company's (Sumitomo Life) Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) Rating at
'A' and its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at 'A'. The Outlook
is Stable. Fitch
has also affirmed the rating on the US dollar-denominated
subordinated notes due
2073 at 'A-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sumitomo Life's IFS Rating is currently constrained by Japan's
Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR of 'A' with a Stable Outlook, and is one
notch below its
unadjusted IFS Rating of 'A+'. Fitch does not allow Sumitomo
Life's rating to be
above that of the sovereign, given the company's high level of
government debt
holdings - 40% of invested assets as of end September 2015 - and
its limited
business diversification outside Japan.
Sumitomo Life's ratings reflects strong capital adequacy, which
based on
manageable investment risks, low financial leverage,
well-established market
positions, and solid mortality and morbidity margins with the
company's
strategic focus on the higher margin medical and nursery care
products. These
strengths are offset by the persistent duration mismatch between
assets and
liabilities.
Fitch expects Sumitomo Life to maintain capital adequacy
commensurate with its
rating level, despite its acquisition of US-based Symetra
Financial Corp.
(Symetra, IFS ratings of its life insurance subsidiaries:
A/Stable) for USD3.7bn
(JPY466.6bn), which was completed in February 2016. The
acquisition expands
Sumitomo Life's overseas premium income to 14% of total premium
income on a
pro-forma basis at the end of the financial year to 31 March
2015 (FYE15), from
almost 0%, based on the company's estimates. Given this is
Sumitomo Life's first
major overseas acquisition, Fitch will monitor Sumitomo Life's
success in
integrating Symetra as well as any potential international
business
diversification benefits derived.
The ratio of risky assets to adjusted equity was 86% at
end-2015, lower than its
peers. Thus the company's capital adequacy is less sensitive to
stock market
performance compared with its peers. Its solvency margin ratio
(SMR) remained
strong at 887% at end-2015, after a decline from 944% in FYE15.
Financial
leverage remained low at 15% at the end-2015.
To cope with very low interest-rate environment, Sumitomo Life
lowered the
assumed interest rates on single-premium whole life products in
April 2016. The
company plans to invest more in foreign corporate bonds, while
refraining from
investing in Japanese government bonds.
The company maintained good value of new business margins of 7%
in 1HFYE16. Its
annualised in-force premiums for third-sector (health) products
rose by 1.3% in
the first nine months of FYE16.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of Sumitomo Life is unlikely in the near future as
the company's
Insurer Financial
Strength Rating is constrained by Japan's Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include:
- A significant decline in the capital buffer - specifically, if
the SMR were to
decline below 700% for a sustained period
- A rise in financial leverage to over 25% on a sustained period
- Decline in profitability for a prolonged period
- Increased volatility of the company's embedded value.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+81 3 3288 2781
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments:
- Adjusted equity: Contingency reserve and price fluctuation
reserve are
regarded as core capital for Japanese insurers and treated as
adjusted equity.
- Non-linked technical life provisions: Contingency reserve is
deducted from
technical life provisions.
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1004228
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
