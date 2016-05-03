(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, May 03 (Fitch) Japan's two largest securities
firms, Nomura and
Daiwa, remain vulnerable to market volatility and other
uncertainties relating
to the operating environment, says Fitch Ratings. Both companies
are likely to
continue to face challenges in the next few quarters after
reporting profit
declines in the last financial year that were below Fitch's
expectations - but
not significantly so.
Net operating revenue growth for Nomura and Daiwa for the
financial year ending
March 2016 came to -13% and -3%, respectively. Both firms
reported significant
declines in trading income, which contributed to a contraction
in pre-tax
profit. Nomura fared worse, with a 52% fall in profit - versus
-7% at Daiwa -
owing mainly to its much larger overseas operations.
Nomura booked about JPY16bn (USD149m) in expenses arising from
its retreat from
several of its overseas businesses in EMEA and the US, as well
as a large
revaluation loss on equity investments. The company reported a
33% fall in
trading income, largely in overseas markets. Nomura's foreign
exposures mean
that it will continue to exhibit relatively higher revenue and
profit volatility
compared with other Japanese securities firms. However, this is
already
reflected in its Viability Ratings (with the IDRs underpinned by
sovereign
support).
Uncertainties from an evolving regulatory environment could also
add to
challenges from the operating environment. New requirements for
a net stable
funding ratio and liquidity coverage ratio will become effective
in the next two
to three years, while requirements for leverage ratios and
calculation of
risk-weighted assets are under consultation.
A key question for credit profiles will be to what extent the
new regulatory
requirements alter the companies' business focus and risk
appetite over the
medium term. A significant increase in risk appetite without a
corresponding
strengthening of capital buffers could put downward pressure on
Viability
Ratings.
Efforts to enhance earnings stability by both Nomura and Daiwa
have begun to
reduce their vulnerability to market volatility, however. Both
companies have
increased revenue generation from their stock-based fee
business. This includes
fee-based income from the sales of investment trusts and 'wrap
accounts' (a
professionally managed investment account with a pre-determined
periodic fee,
usually a certain percentage of the value of the assets in the
account), though
sales growth in the latter slowed substantially through 2015.
The potential for
growth in this sector could be significant over the long term as
retail
customers shift from deposit savings to investments, as deposit
rates are
near-zero and some Japanese government bond yields are negative.
Cost-cutting
efforts and exiting unprofitable overseas operations should also
help reduce
earnings volatility.
Furthermore, both Nomura and Daiwa benefit from solid
capitalisation. For
Nomura, its Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio of 16.1% is adequate
relative to its
risk appetite and exposure to market volatility, while we
consider Daiwa's 23.3%
FCC ratio as strong - especially considering its greater
domestic focus.
But internal capital generation remains challenged by
low/volatile profitability
and pressures arising from the operating environment - aside
from below-trend
economic growth abroad, Japan's economy remains subdued, with
market growth
prospects subject to the effectiveness and sustainability of
government
policies. In addition, both firms' reliance on wholesale funding
will continue
to make them vulnerable to funding and liquidity risks in the
event of market
dislocation.
