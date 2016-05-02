(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign a 'BBB' rating, Rating Watch Negative, to Banco de Bogota's (Bogota) upcoming 10-year U.S. dollar (USD) subordinated notes. A list of Banco de Bogota's current ratings follows at the end of this rating action commentary. The notes, in the amount of up to USD1 billion, will pay a fixed interest rate to be set at the time of the issuance. The notes will mature in 10 years and interest payments will be made semi-annually until maturity. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. The notes will be unsecured, subordinated obligations and will rank junior in right of payment to all Senior External Liabilities (as defined in Description of the Notes) at all times with or without legal preference, including, without limitation, senior indebtedness. The notes will be structurally subordinated to all indebtedness and other liabilities (including trade payables) of Bogota's subsidiaries. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch currently rates Banco de Bogota's Long-Term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) 'BBB', Rating Watch Negative, and its Viability Rating (VR) is also 'bbb', Rating Watch Negative. The notes do not meet the characteristics required to achieve any equity credit; namely, they lack coupon deferral flexibility. As such, Fitch deems these notes as debt (as per its rating criteria). Accordingly, Fitch will rate the notes one notch below Banco de Bogota's VR. This reflects their subordinate nature and the higher than average losses that these securities typically incur in case of a default. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating of the notes is sensitive to changes in Banco de Bogota's IDR and Viability rating, and would move in line with them. Banco de Bogota will use the proceeds of the issuance for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, retirement of debt and for other business opportunities. With over 140 years of history, Bogota is Colombia's second-largest bank with a market share of 14.6% in terms of deposits and 13.6% in terms of loans. Traditionally oriented toward the corporate segment, the bank has diversified into the retail business and expanded abroad. The bank operates in six Central American countries through BAC-Credomatic and is controlled by Grupo Aval ('BBB', Rating Watch Negative), Colombia's largest financial services group. Fitch currently rates Banco de Bogota as follows: --Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR 'BBB+'; Rating Watch Negative; --Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR 'F2'; Rating Watch Negative; --Long-Term Local Currency IDR 'BBB+'; Rating Watch Negative; --Short-Term Local Currency IDR 'F2'; Rating Watch Negative; --Viability Rating 'bbb+'; Rating Watch Negative; --Senior unsecured debt 'BBB+'; Rating Watch Negative; --Subordinated debt 'BBB'; Rating Watch Negative; --Support Rating '2'; --Support Rating Floor 'BBB-'. Contact: Primary Analyst Theresa Paiz-Fredel Senior Director +1-212-908-0534 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Andres Marquez Director +57-1-484-6770 Committee Chairperson Alejandro Garcia, CFA Managing Director +52-81-8399-9146 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Date of Relevant Rating Committee: April 27, 2016 Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Metodología de Calificación Global de Bancos (pub. 29 May 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1003747 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.