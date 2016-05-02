(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign a 'BBB'
rating, Rating
Watch Negative, to Banco de Bogota's (Bogota) upcoming 10-year
U.S. dollar (USD)
subordinated notes. A list of Banco de Bogota's current ratings
follows at the
end of this rating action commentary.
The notes, in the amount of up to USD1 billion, will pay a fixed
interest rate
to be set at the time of the issuance. The notes will mature in
10 years and
interest payments will be made semi-annually until maturity. The
final rating is
contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to
information already
received.
The notes will be unsecured, subordinated obligations and will
rank junior in
right of payment to all Senior External Liabilities (as defined
in Description
of the Notes) at all times with or without legal preference,
including, without
limitation, senior indebtedness. The notes will be structurally
subordinated to
all indebtedness and other liabilities (including trade
payables) of Bogota's
subsidiaries.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch currently rates Banco de Bogota's Long-Term foreign and
local currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) 'BBB', Rating Watch Negative, and
its Viability
Rating (VR) is also 'bbb', Rating Watch Negative. The notes do
not meet the
characteristics required to achieve any equity credit; namely,
they lack coupon
deferral flexibility. As such, Fitch deems these notes as debt
(as per its
rating criteria). Accordingly, Fitch will rate the notes one
notch below Banco
de Bogota's VR. This reflects their subordinate nature and the
higher than
average losses that these securities typically incur in case of
a default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating of the notes is sensitive to changes in Banco de
Bogota's IDR and
Viability rating, and would move in line with them.
Banco de Bogota will use the proceeds of the issuance for
general corporate
purposes, which may include working capital, retirement of debt
and for other
business opportunities.
With over 140 years of history, Bogota is Colombia's
second-largest bank with a
market share of 14.6% in terms of deposits and 13.6% in terms of
loans.
Traditionally oriented toward the corporate segment, the bank
has diversified
into the retail business and expanded abroad. The bank operates
in six Central
American countries through BAC-Credomatic and is controlled by
Grupo Aval
('BBB', Rating Watch Negative), Colombia's largest financial
services group.
Fitch currently rates Banco de Bogota as follows:
--Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR 'BBB+'; Rating Watch Negative;
--Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR 'F2'; Rating Watch Negative;
--Long-Term Local Currency IDR 'BBB+'; Rating Watch Negative;
--Short-Term Local Currency IDR 'F2'; Rating Watch Negative;
--Viability Rating 'bbb+'; Rating Watch Negative;
--Senior unsecured debt 'BBB+'; Rating Watch Negative;
--Subordinated debt 'BBB'; Rating Watch Negative;
--Support Rating '2';
--Support Rating Floor 'BBB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Theresa Paiz-Fredel
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Andres Marquez
Director
+57-1-484-6770
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia, CFA
Managing Director
+52-81-8399-9146
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: April 27, 2016
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Metodología de Calificación Global de Bancos (pub. 29 May 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1003747
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.