(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+'
rating to Thomson
Reuters Corporation's (TRI) proposed issuance of $500 million of
senior
unsecured notes due 2026. Net offering proceeds are to be used
to repay $500
million of existing 0.875% senior unsecured notes maturing in
May 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect TRI's cash flow-generating ability,
geographic and product
diversification, sound balance sheet, and consistent and
conservative financial
policies. Fitch expects the company will continue to target 2.5x
net unadjusted
leverage. As of Mar. 31, 2016, Fitch calculates gross leverage
of 2.7x and net
leverage of 2.5x.
Fitch recognizes that TRI's core businesses possess meaningful
barriers to entry
and that there are a limited number of well-capitalized
competitors that can
compete predominantly on product differentiation, quality and
delivery.
Recurring, subscription-based revenues accounted for
approximately 87% of TRI's
consolidated revenues at year-end 2015 and provide significant
visibility,
stability and predictability to the company's free cash flow
(FCF) generation.
The subscription-based business model capitalizes on
long-standing client
relationships and improving account churn. Fitch expects net
sales within the
company's Financial and Risk (F&R) segment will continue to
improve and does not
expect any material deviation from its well-established revenue
mix.
Rating concerns include the cyclicality of the F&R segment,
TRI's largest. For
the three months ended Mar. 31, 2016, the segment's revenue was
down 3%, but
down only 1% on a constant currency and organic basis. TRI's
overall
revenue/product diversification creates a cushion to absorb
specific segment
pressures, and consolidated revenues were down only 1% through
Mar. 31, 2106 but
up 1% on a constant currency and organic basis. For FY 2015, F&R
segment revenue
was flat on a constant currency and organic basis, while
consolidated revenues
grew 2%.
Fitch expects EBITDA margins to continue to be susceptible to
future downturns.
The F&R segment generally exhibited less operating leverage (on
an EBITDA basis)
in the last downturn than Fitch would have anticipated.
Conversely, EBITDA
margins would be expected to rebound meaningfully upon the
return of revenue
growth.
TRI has been focusing on reducing costs through product and
platform
simplification to increase its operating leverage, thereby
strengthening EBITDA
margins. As a result of these efforts, the company remains on
track to realize
$400 million of annual run-rate savings by 2017, primarily in
the F&R segment.
Fitch believes management will continue to be disciplined in its
approach to
acquisitions and divestitures. TRI has reduced its focus on
growth through
acquisitions, focusing instead on organic growth, and Fitch
expects future
acquisitions to be smaller tactical deals.
Regarding divestitures, in February 2016 TRI announced it had
launched the sale
process for its Intellectual Property & Science (IPS) business,
with a closing
expected in the second half of 2016. IPS comprised approximately
8% of TRI's FY
2015 total revenues and 9.2% of EBITDA. Fitch expects TRI will
use a portion of
net divestiture proceeds for debt repayment to allow the company
to remain
within its 2.5x net target leverage, with excess proceeds used
to invest in core
businesses and for share buybacks. Fitch believes TRI has
completed most of its
portfolio pruning and does not expect any additional material
divestitures.
In February 2016, TRI also announced plans to repurchase up to
an additional
$1.5 billion of its common shares by the end of 2017. Since
2004, TRI has
returned over $15 billion to shareholders through dividends and
share
repurchases. Fitch expects TRI to issue debt to return capital
to its
shareholders but to remain within its stated 2.5x net leverage
target.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for TRI include:
--Low-single-digit underlying growth beginning 2016.
--Continued margin improvements resulting from restructuring
efforts;
--Shareholder returns of $1 billion in buybacks and $1 billion
in dividends
annually with flexibility to moderate buybacks or acquisition
spend.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
More Conservative Metrics for Upgrade: Rating upside is limited.
However, an
explicit commitment to and sustained track record of more
conservative financial
policy including maintaining gross leverage below 2x could merit
upgrade
consideration. In tandem with the adoption of a more
conservative financial
policy, Fitch would need to observe a stronger operating profile
within the F&R
segment as evidenced by sustained positive net sales and segment
operating
margins approaching 30%.
Downgrade Trigger: Fitch believes TRI is committed to its
balance-sheet
parameters. However, a significant acquisition or increased
shareholder-friendly
initiatives that increase gross leverage as calculated by Fitch
to over 3x, or
greater than 2.5x on a net leverage basis.
LIQUIDITY
As of Mar. 31, 2016, TRI had $869 million in cash and cash
equivalents.
Liquidity is also supported by TRI's $2 billion commercial paper
(CP) program.
The CP program is supported by its undrawn $2.5 billion
revolving credit
facility that expires May 2018. Based on Fitch's calculations,
LTM FCF after
dividends as of Mar. 31, 2016 was $1,081 million (includes $34
million in cash
adjustment related to restructuring).
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has assigned the following rating
Thomson Reuters Corporation
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB+'.
Fitch currently has the following ratings:
Thomson Reuters Corporation
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+';
--Bank credit facility 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial paper 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
