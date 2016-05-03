(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, May 03 (Fitch) DBS Group Holdings' (DBS,
AA-/F1+/Stable) credit
profile remains resilient, supported by strong loss-absorption
buffers and
steady operating metrics in 1Q16, Fitch Ratings says.
Pre-tax profit rose 4% to SGD1.4bn in 1Q16 from a year earlier,
primarily driven
by the 8.5% rise in net interest income and 2.5% increase in net
fee and
commission income, which offset higher operating expenses and a
12.6% drop in
trading and investment income.
DBS's gross customer loans fell 1% (in constant-currency terms)
from the
previous quarter, due to a decline in China-related trade loans,
which reflects
a slowing economy in the region. We expect DBS, similar to its
local peers, to
deliver weak loan growth for the rest of 2016.
Fitch believes that DBS's overall asset quality remains sound
despite a 9.2%
quarterly increase in non-performing assets (NPAs). The increase
was due to
specific loan accounts originated in India and Hong Kong. DBS
management had
warned about the potential impact from a sharp depreciation in
the yuan in 4Q15
on some of its Hong Kong SME accounts. Notably, there were no
signs of systemic
weakness.
The decline in commodity prices has yet to have any significant
impact on its
commodity-related loans. Based on the bank's stress test,
allowances related to
the oil and gas sector would not be more than SGD200m if oil
prices stay at
USD20 per barrel for a prolonged period. The bank's total
exposure to the oil
and gas sector amounted to SGD22bn (59.4% of its common equity
Tier 1 capital at
end-2015), of which SGD17bn were loans, at end-2015. The bank
did not disclose
further details on the sector in 1Q16.
The bank's specific-allowance charge-off remained low at 18bp on
average gross
loans (1Q15: 22bp). We expect the bank's healthy provision
buffer of 134.2% of
NPAs - of which 77.8% are general provisions - to cushion any
potential
asset-quality deterioration that may arise if the global economy
hits a rough
patch.
DBS's liquidity remained strong with Singapore-dollar and
US-dollar gross
loan-to-deposit ratios (LDRs) stabilising at 83% and 88% at
end-March compared
with the quarter before. The average Singapore-dollar and
all-currency liquidity
coverage ratios (LCR) of 504% and 119% respectively exceeded the
regulatory
end-point minimum of 100%.
In view of a contracting loan book in 1Q16, higher-cost fixed
deposits were
selectively reduced. This helped to raise the bank's current and
savings
accounts (CASA) ratio to 61.8% at end-March 2016 from 57.9% at
end-March 2015.
The bank's capital position remains sound in Fitch's view. The
fully loaded
common equity Tier 1 ratio reached 13.2% at end-March 2016
(end-2015: 12.4%,
March 2015: 12.2%). The leverage ratio of 7.8% (end-2015: 7.3%,
March 2015:
7.1%) remains solid and much better than the minimum 3%
stipulated by the Basel
Committee. The bank's surplus general allowances of SGD629m at
end-March,
currently not included in the calculation of Tier 2 capital
ratio, provide some
buffer against worsening credit quality without any impact on
the bank's capital
ratios.
DBS's strong capitalisation compensates for its higher exposure
to riskier Asian
economies, and is a bulwark against rising economic uncertainty.
We expect its
capital ratios to stay high, given its healthy internal capital
generation as
asset growth slows.
For more information about the key rating drivers and
sensitivities for DBS,
please see "Fitch Affirms Major Singaporean Banks at 'AA-';
Outlook Stable",
published on 14 August 2015 and available at
www.fitchratings.com
Contact:
Wee Siang Ng
Senior Director
+65 6796 7230
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower 4
Singapore 038986
Elaine Koh
Director
+65 6796 7239
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
