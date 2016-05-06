(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, May 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Bank of
Queensland Limited's
(BOQ, A-/Stable) AUD150m Basel III Tier 2 notes due 10 May 2026
a rating of
'BBB+'. The notes qualify as Tier 2 capital securities for
regulatory capital
purposes.
BOQ can redeem all the notes on 10 May 2021 and each interest
payment date
thereafter, if the notes no longer qualify as regulatory capital
or their
tax-treatment changes. In all cases, the redemption can only go
ahead with
written approval from the Australian Prudential Regulation
Authority (APRA) and
as long as the notes are replaced with similar or better quality
regulatory
capital instruments or if APRA confirms BOQ's capital position
will remain
adequate after the redemption.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated one notch below BOQ's Viability Rating (VR)
of 'a-', with
one notch for loss severity and zero notches for incremental
non-performance
risk, in line with Fitch's approach to rating hybrid capital
securities.
The one notch for loss severity is Fitch's base-case approach
for Basel III Tier
2 instruments, while no incremental notching is applied for
non-performance
risk, as the VR already captures the point of non-viability.
The notes would convert to equity in part or in full if APRA
deems that without
the conversion, BOQ is non-viable. All the notes would convert
to equity if BOQ
needed a public-sector capital injection to avoid non-viability.
The proportion
of notes required to be converted to equity would be written-off
if BOQ could
not convert the notes within five business days of the trigger
event date.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings of the securities are sensitive to movements in
BOQ's VR. For more
details on BOQ's ratings and credit profile, see the rating
action commentary,
"Fitch Affirms Five Australian Regional Banks; Outlooks Stable",
dated 17
November 2015 and available at www.fitchratings.com
BOQ's other ratings are as follows:
Long-Term Issuer-Default Rating: 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term Issuer-Default Rating: 'F2'
Viability Rating: 'a-'
Support Rating: '3'
Support Rating Floor: 'BB'
Senior unsecured long-term debt: 'A-'
Subordinated debt (legacy Tier 2): 'BBB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.