HONG KONG/LONDON, May 03 (Fitch) Sri Lanka's USD1.5bn three-year
IMF programme
eases near-term balance-of-payments risks but will require
sustained commitment
from the authorities to address long-standing weaknesses in
external and public
finances, Fitch Ratings says. It therefore has no immediate
impact on Sri
Lanka's 'B+'/Negative sovereign rating.
The IMF said the staff-level agreement on an Extended Fund
Facility (EFF) would
be considered by its executive board in early June. Sri Lanka's
previous IMF
programme ended in 2012.
Sri Lanka formally requested IMF support in early February, and
we noted the
increased likelihood that the sovereign would require external
liquidity support
when we downgraded it by one notch later that month. The
downgrade resulted from
rising refinancing risks, a decline in FX reserves, and
weakening public
finances.
An EFF could boost investor confidence and reduce Sri Lanka's
vulnerability to
shifts in investor sentiment like that of last year, when
investors sold off the
equivalent of nearly USD2bn in local-currency government
securities.
Foreign-exchange reserves, which were USD6.2bn at end-March,
would be
temporarily bolstered by USD1.5bn from the IMF and potentially
USD650m from
other multilateral agencies.
But refinancing risk remains high. Sri Lanka has large external
debts to
refinance, with over USD3bn of external debt coming due in 2016
and an external
liquidity ratio far below the 'B' and 'BB' category medians.
The programme sets ambitious fiscal targets that may be hard to
achieve. It aims
to slash Sri Lanka's fiscal deficit to 3.5% of GDP in 2020 from
a recently
restated 7.4% last year, partly through comprehensive tax system
reform.
Persistently low government revenue, which has dropped to around
12% of GDP, is
a key contributor to fiscal weakness, and implementing reforms
to the tax system
could be challenging (last November's budget did not outline any
major tax
reforms).
A significant pick-up in revenues will be required to meet the
2016 budget's
deficit target of 5.4%, because non-discretionary government
expenditure is
high: salaries and interest payments account for almost 40% of
the total.
Potential crystallisation of SOE debt on the sovereign's balance
sheet remains a
fiscal risk.
High GDP growth has supported Sri Lanka's credit profile, but
the country is
likely to face a period of adjustment under its IMF programme
that could have a
negative effect on economic performance in the short term.
Fiscal and monetary
tightening could be pro-cyclical, while the central bank's
planned shift to an
inflation-targeting regime could push total public debt higher
in local-currency
terms if the rupee weakened, as nearly half of all public debt
is
foreign-currency denominated. But successful programme
implementation should set
Sri Lanka's economy on a more sustainable and robust footing
once the adjustment
is complete.
We assigned a Negative Outlook to Sri Lanka's ratings at the
same time as the
downgrade on 29 February despite the likelihood of agreement
with the IMF on a
programme, in part because of the country's patchy
implementation record with
previous programmes. We will continue to monitor and assess
progress under the
programme, as it is likely to be key to the evolution of Sri
Lanka's ratings and
Outlook.
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/reports/report_frame.cfm?rpt_id=87
8159">Click here to for the most recent Full Rating Report on
Sri Lanka.
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/reports/report_frame.cfm?rpt_id=87
9878">Click here for "Asia-Pacific Sovereign Overview 1Q16".
