(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Banca Carige's (Carige) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B- from 'B' and Viability Rating (VR) to 'b-' from 'b'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. Carige's IDRs are driven by the bank's stand-alone credit strength as reflected in the VR. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDR, VR AND SENIOR DEBT The downgrade mainly reflects the impact of customer deposit outflows on Carige's funding and liquidity profile, following the resolution of four Italian banks in late 2015 and throughout 1Q16. These outflows revealed that Carige's liquidity profile is prone to sudden changes in creditor sentiment and, in Fitch's opinion, undermined the bank's franchise, including in the retail space. Customer deposits stopped contracting in April 2016, when the bank recorded a small net growth. To date the bank has implemented effective contingency measures and maintained liquidity ratios above regulatory minimum, but its overall liquidity and funding position has nonetheless deteriorated over the past year. Carige's ratings also reflect weak asset quality, and the consequent impact on its capital, and a loss-making business model. The recently appointed management faces the challenges of setting new strategic goals for the bank, addressing its weak asset quality, stabilising and strengthening its liquidity and funding profile and restoring the bank's ability to generate sustainable profits. Carige's asset quality remains weak with impaired loans close to a high 28% of gross loans at end-2015, higher than the industry average. During 2015, inflows of new problem loans decreased more than at some other medium-sized Italian banks, due to a strengthened control environment. Carige's weak asset quality is partly the result of geographical concentration in one region in Italy, Liguria, which enjoys high per-capita wealth but typically lags behind economic recovery. Despite two share issues in 2014 and 2015, capital remains under pressure from the high level of unreserved impaired loans, which at end-2015 accounted for close to 150% of the bank's Fitch Core Capital (FCC). SUBORDINATED DEBT Carige's subordinated debt is rated one notch below the VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of the instrument's higher loss severity risk profile compared with senior debt. It has thus been downgraded in line with the VR. SUPPORT RATING (SR) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF) The bank's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the event that the bank becomes non-viable. The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks provide a framework for resolving banks that require senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDR, VR AND SENIOR DEBT The bank's ratings are primarily vulnerable to asset quality and capital deterioration, and to further deposit outflows that would put pressure on the bank's already weak liquidity. Recent initiatives aimed at addressing Italian banks' asset quality, if successful, could over time be positive for the bank, and a sizeable reduction of unreserved loans relative to FCC could result in an upgrade. SUBORDINATED DEBT Carige's subordinated debt ratings are sensitive to a change in the bank's VR. SR AND SRF An upgrade of the SR and upward revision of the SRF would be contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support Carige. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR downgraded to 'B-' from 'B'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating downgraded to 'b-' from 'b' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior unsecured notes (including EMTN): Long-term rating downgraded to 'B-'/'RR4' from 'B'/'RR4', Short-term rating of 'B' affirmed Subordinated notes: downgraded to 'CCC'/'RR5' from 'B-'/'RR5' Contact: Primary Analyst Francesca Vasciminno Senior Director + 39 20 87 90 87 225 Fitch Italia S.p.A. Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8 20123 Milan Secondary Analyst Manuela Banfi Associate Director + 39 20 87 90 87 202 Committee Chairperson Bjorn Norrman Senior Director + 44 20 3530 1330 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1004549 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.