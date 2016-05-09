(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK/HONG KONG, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says prospective Chinese non-performing loan (NPL) securitisation transactions will be challenging for investors due to hard-to-predict cash-flows and an uncertain judicial process. These factors may make such transactions difficult to rate at an investment grade level on an international rating scale. China has reignited initiatives to securitise banks' NPLs in an attempt to clean-up banks' balance sheets. At the end of 2015, Chinese commercial banks reported CNY1.27trn (USD195bn) in NPLs, 1.67% of their outstanding balances. Blessed by regulators, the People's Bank of China and China Banking Regulatory Commission, Chinese banks are exploring securitisation as a way to dispose of these loans from their balance-sheets. The regulators have set CNY50bn (USD7.7bn) as the initial quota for the six-largest banks to test NPL securitisation. Cash-flow uncertainty is the biggest challenge for NPL securitisation. Fitch's analysis is predicated on the level and timing of recoveries from loans that are in, or likely to, default. Recovery estimates are based on factors such as the type of loan, type and value of security, if any, servicer expertise and lien enforceability. As part of the rating process, Fitch expects to receive detailed loan-by-loan collateral information, servicer business plans, loan purchase price information as well as three or more years of issuer or servicer-specific historical workout and performance data relevant to the securitised asset pool, including data from prior stressed periods. This information allows Fitch to form a view on base-case expectations and assess servicer effectiveness. Fitch believes the recent release of disclosure guidelines for NPL securitisation by the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors, a self-regulatory body under the supervision of the People's Bank of China, are likely to improve data availability and transparency. In particular, article 18 of the guidelines, which requires disclosure of due diligence procedures and methods related to asset valuation and recovery assumptions, should significantly standardise and enhance information for prospective securitisations. While Fitch believes investors will find the asset class challenging, the objective of off-balance-sheet treatment may itself prove hard to achieve if lenders continue holding subordinated tranches, as they have historically, or if banks invest heavily in securitised NPLs from other banks. Banks currently hold most asset-based securities in China due to the nascent nature of the Chinese investor market. In addition, if banks have not already taken significant loan write-downs, the NPL securitisation process is likely to crystalise losses and potentially require additional capital injections to maintain financial metrics. In past deals, subordinated tranches consisted of 20%-50% of the capital structure. NPL securitisation is not completely new to China. There were four transactions issued between 2006 and 2008 by China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd. (A, Stable), China Orient Asset Management Corporation (A, Stable) and China Construction Bank Corporation (A, Stable). The underlying collateral was largely a mix of secured and unsecured corporate loans, with the number of obligors ranging from 200 to over a thousand for each transaction. The over-collateralisation in each of the four transactions exceeded 300% and the sponsors retained all unrated sub-tranches upon issuance. Taking Xinyuan 2008-1 as an example, the underlying collateral comprised of CNY15bn in outstanding principal balances (CNY27bn if including accrued interest) from 200 obligors, against which CNY2bn senior bonds and CNY2.8bn subordinated bonds were issued. Actual performance varied among transactions, but for the four deals, all senior bonds were able to pay in full. In the example of Xinyuan 2008-1, the expected total collections were CNY5.1bn, to be recovered over four years. Sixty-two per cent, or CNY3.1bn, was forecast to be realised in the first 18 months. When the trust was liquidated in September 2010, 20 months after closing, it had collected CNY2.2bn. This was sufficient to pay off senior notes in full, but far below initial expectations. It is difficult to tell if the subordinated bonds would be paid in full by the maturity date, as the trust was terminated three years earlier than its legal final maturity date, but the actual recovery was slower than forecast. Fitch will continue monitoring developments in China's NPL securitisation and will update the market on its views as they evolve. Fitch's "Global Criteria for Non-Performing Loan Securitisation" is available on the Fitch web site at www.fitchratings.com 