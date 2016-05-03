(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 03 (Fitch) The proposed net stable funding ratio
(NSFR)
requirements for large US banks highlights the increasing focus
of bank
regulation on liquidity, Fitch Ratings says. This proposal is
the last major
post-crisis regulatory rule to be released for US banks, perhaps
underscoring
the bigger challenges for liquidity regulation than capital
requirements.
Liquidity was a key consideration in US bank resolution
strategies, where seven
of the eight banks tested were found to have either
"deficiencies" or
"shortcomings" associated with liquidity planning in their most
recent
resolution plans.
The standards are mostly consistent with the Basel requirement
for the NSFR,
which addresses longer term structural asset-liability
mismatches. There are
broad similarities between the NSFR weightings of various assets
and liabilities
in this proposal and the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR)
treatment. The proposal
would result in further funding optimization as US banks
continue to adjust
their liabilities for new regulation.
Large US banks have been adjusting their deposit mix in response
to LCR rules.
While the LCR focuses on shorter term funding risks, both
liquidity rules
encourage banks to favor retail insured deposits as well as more
high quality
liquid assets. We expect banks will continue to focus on growing
these assets
and liabilities. Longer term this may lead to lower risk and
more liquid
balances, which would be credit positive. That said,
competition for both types
of funding sources and assets, and their highly liquid nature is
likely to weigh
on net interest margins, and thus profitability for large banks.
Under the NSFR proposal, the amount of available stable funding
(ASF) over a
one-year time horizon must cover the required stable funding
(RSF). The proposed
ASF weightings favor regulatory capital elements and long-term
liabilities (100
ASF factor) and insured retail deposits (95 ASF factor), whereas
operational
deposits and unsecured short-term wholesale funding of less than
one year are
weighted with a 50 ASF factor. On the asset side, the RSF
factors are lower for
very high quality liquid assets, with level 1 assets assigned a
5% RSF factor
and level 2A assets at 15%.
The impact on banks of the NSFR proposal will be limited because
the total
shortfall from the new rule is only 0.5% of the RSF amount for
affected banks,
or around $39 billion, according to the US regulatory agencies'
estimate. Also,
not all banks are affected. The agencies have said that for the
limited number
of firms that would have a shortfall, the $39 billion would be
equivalent to
4.3% of their total RSF amount.
Fitch expects banks to ultimately reach compliance with this
rule when it goes
into effect in 2018 and does not anticipate any ratings impact
from this
regulation.
Contact:
Justin Fuller
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+1 312 368-2057
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
Financial Institutions
+1 212 908-0771
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
