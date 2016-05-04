(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, May 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Grupo Cooperativo
Cajamar's (GCC) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-',
Short-Term IDR
at 'B' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb-'. The Outlook on its
Long-Term IDR is
Stable.
At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the IDRs of GCC's central
bank, Banco de
Credito Social Cooperativo, S.A. (BCC) and GCC's largest
cooperative bank (Cajas
Rurales Unidas, Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito). A full list of
rating actions
is attached at the end of this rating action commentary.
GCC comprises 19 credit cooperatives and BCC and is
subject to a mutual
support mechanism under which members mutualise 100% of
profits and have a
cross-support mechanism for capital and liquidity. On this
basis, Fitch assigns
the same IDRs to the member groups.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR AND VR
GCC's Long-Term IDR is driven by the group's standalone credit
profile as
expressed by the VR. The bank's ratings reflect weak asset
quality metrics, the
vulnerability of its capital to unreserved problem assets and
the challenge to
improve its core banking profitability. The VR also takes into
account its
adequate funding and liquidity profile and good franchise along
the
Mediterranean coast and other rural regions in central Spain.
The Stable Outlook
on GCC's Long-Term IDR assumes that the bank will continue to
focus on managing
down its problem assets, a trend already visible since end-2013.
In 2015, GCC slightly reduced the stock of problem loans
as recoveries,
write-offs and foreclosures outpaced new non-performing
loans (NPLs)
entries while its NPL reserve coverage was little changed at 48%
at end-2015.
However, at slightly above 20% the problem asset ratio at
end-2015 (which
includes NPLs and foreclosed assets) was still very high by
international
standards and weighs heavily on the bank's ratings. Fitch
expects asset quality
metrics to continue improving on the back of healthy growth of
the Spanish
economy and the stabilisation of the property market.
At end-2015 GCC's Fitch Core Capital (FCC) and fully-loaded
Common Equity Tier 1
ratios were acceptable at 10.5% and 10.6%, respectively.
However, unreserved
problem assets account for around 197% of FCC, highlighting the
bank's
vulnerability to unexpected shocks.
Profits have relied on extraordinary items in the last couple of
years, mainly
capital gains from the bank's government debt securities
portfolio, which
enabled it to increase provisions and offset a reduction in net
interest income.
The latter is pressured by a low-yielding mortgage book, partly
affected by the
absence of interest rate floors since May 2013. In 2015, GCC
built a sovereign
bond portfolio to continue to tap carry trade opportunities.
This, together with
a further reduction of retail funding costs, should help support
the net
interest margin. GCC will be challenged to improve its core
banking
profitability, but increased fee-income generation activities
and, most notably,
lower loan impairment charges should support earnings.
GCC's funding structure is adequate for the bank's business
model, as loans are
mainly funded with retail deposits. However, ECB funding remains
comparatively
higher than peers' and is entirely used to finance HTM
government bonds.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Ratings (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floors (SRF)
of 'No Floor' of
GCC and BCC reflect Fitch's belief that senior creditors of the
bank can no
longer rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the
sovereign in the
event that they become non-viable.
In Fitch's view the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive
(BRRD) and
Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) provides a framework for
resolving banks that
is likely to require senior creditors participating in losses,
if necessary,
instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support. BRRD
has been
effective in EU member states since 1 January 2015, including
minimum loss
absorption requirements before resolution financing or
alternative financing
(eg, government stabilisation funds) can be used. Full
application of BRRD,
including the bail-in tool, is required from 1 January 2016.
BRRD was transposed
into Spanish legislation on 18 June 2015, with full
implementation from 1
January 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND VR
The VR could be upgraded if GCC substantially manages down
the stock of
problem assets and builds additional loss absorption
buffers, resulting
in a reduction of the bank capital's vulnerability to unreserved
problem assets.
Improved earnings from its banking business would also be
rating-positive. Any
reversal in the trend of these factors, currently not envisaged
by Fitch, would
be rating-negative.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of the SR and upward revision of the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view.
The rating actions are as follows:
Grupo Cooperativo Cajamar:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating Affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Banco de Credito Social Cooperativo, S.A.
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating Affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Cajas Rurales Unidas, Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Cajamar Caja Rural, Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'B'
