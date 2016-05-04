(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, May 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Spanish bank Unicaja
Banco, S.A.'s (Unicaja) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BBB-',
Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb-' and Short-Term IDR at 'F3'. The
Outlook on the
Long-Term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is
attached at the end of
this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND VR
Unicaja's IDRs are driven by the bank's standalone credit
fundamentals, as
expressed by the VR. The ratings reflect progress in integrating
and turning
around a weaker bank, Banco CEISS, acquired in 2014. This is
evidenced by the
reduction in the stock of problem assets in 2015, which also
supported
improvements to capitalisation, and by the achievement of
synergies for 2015.
However, asset quality metrics continue to be weak by
international standards,
putting capital at risk from unreserved problem assets. Unicaja
will also be
challenged to improve core profitability. The ratings also
factor in its strong
regional franchise and adequate funding and liquidity.
The Stable Outlook reflects our view that Unicaja's credit
profile and capital
levels should benefit from continued improvement in asset
quality throughout
2016, supported by Spain's economic recovery. Capitalisation
could also be
supported by Unicaja's plan to raise capital through an IPO.
Non-performing loans (NPL) declined materially in 2015 (down by
26%) while
foreclosed assets remained stable. As a result, Unicaja's NPL
ratio (excluding
reverse repos) declined to 11% at end-2015 (around 14% including
foreclosed
assets), compared with 13.7% and 16.4%, respectively at
end-2014. This remains
weak by international standards and is negatively affected by
the integration of
the weaker Banco CEISS. Coverage levels also improved and remain
slightly above
the sector's average.
Following the acquisition of Banco CEISS, the group's
capitalisation has been
improving, due to earnings retention and de-leveraging. The
group's Fitch Core
Capital (FCC) ratio was 9.3% at end-2015, higher than 2014, but
still below that
of many peers. Its fully loaded common equity Tier 1 (CET1)
ratio was higher at
11.1% at end-2015, as it included EUR604m high trigger perpetual
contingent
convertible bonds (cocos) issued by Banco CEISS and subscribed
by the Fund for
Orderly Bank Restructuring (FROB). Despite improvements to
capitalisation,
unreserved problem assets (NPL and foreclosed assets) remain
significant,
representing around 93% of FCC at end-2015, albeit on a
descending trend.
Unicaja is targeting an IPO to strengthen its capitalisation. At
the same time
the bank could decide to pay back the state-owned cocos. The
perpetual nature of
the cocos and their high cost represents an incentive to repay
them. However,
the timing of this is uncertain and subject to market
conditions.
Unicaja's operating profitability has been supported by
non-recurrent capital
gains from the sale of government bonds in the last two years,
which have been
used to increase impairment reserves and provide against
restructuring costs. In
our opinion, Unicaja will be challenged to improve core
profitability given the
low interest rate environment and expected low net loan growth.
Unicaja has some flexibility to support margins by reducing
retail funding costs
and delivering planned synergies in 2016. The repayment of Banco
CEISS's cocos
to the FROB would also reduce interest expenses. Ongoing
improvements to asset
quality metrics should result in lower loan impairment charges,
further
supporting profitability.
Unicaja's funding and liquidity profile is stable. The group is
mostly funded by
retail deposits and also by a combination of mortgage covered
bonds, repos and
central bank funding. This funding structure reflects the bank's
retail nature
and large portfolios of mortgage bonds and sovereign debt. The
gross
loans/deposits ratio was well below 100% at end-2015 and
available liquid assets
are comfortable in the context of debt maturities.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Ratings (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floors (SRF)
of 'No Floor' of
Unicaja reflect Fitch's belief that senior creditors of the bank
can no longer
rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign
in the event
that they become non-viable.
In Fitch's view the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive
(BRRD) and
Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) provides a framework for
resolving banks that
is likely to require senior creditors participating in losses,
if necessary,
instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support. BRRD
has been
effective in EU member states since 1 January 2015, including
minimum loss
absorption requirements before resolution financing or
alternative financing
(eg, government stabilisation funds) can be used. Full
application of BRRD,
including the bail-in tool, is required from 1 January 2016.
BRRD was transposed
into Spanish legislation on 18 June 2015, with full
implementation from 1
January 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND VR
Unicaja's ratings are sensitive to changes to the VR. The VR
could be upgraded
if Unicaja's capital levels improve to levels more in line with
peers',
particularly in FCC. This, together with a further reduction in
the stock of
problem assets, should help to reduce capital at risk from
unreserved problem
loans. Achievement of planned cost synergies from the
integration of Banco CEISS
should also be rating-positive to the extent it translates into
improved
earnings.
Downward pressure on the VR could arise from a negative asset
quality shock or a
material weakening of capital or profitability, although Fitch
does not expect
this. Similarly, a deterioration of the bank's funding and
liquidity profile
would put pressure on the ratings.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of the SR and upward revision of the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support
Unicaja. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view.
The rating actions are as follows:
Unicaja:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
