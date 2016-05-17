(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO/NEW YORK, May 17 (Fitch) Major U.S. agricultural
lenders, including the
Farm Credit System and commercial banks, will weather the U.S.
agriculture
economy slowdown, according to a new report from Fitch Ratings.
Following a prolonged period of growth and stability from
2004-2014, the
agricultural economy has weakened due to improving crop yields,
lower demand
caused by the global economic slowdown, and higher costs for
countries with
weaker currencies driven by the strengthening U.S. dollar.
"As the ag economy weakens the Farm Credit System and ag lending
banks may see
some asset quality deterioration," said Bain Rumohr, Director,
Fitch Ratings.
"However, Fitch does not expect the impact to be nearly as
harmful as the 1980s
agricultural crash due to the relative strength of the Farm
Credit System and a
less volatile interest rate environment."
The primary agricultural lender in the U.S. is the Farm Credit
System, a
government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) which had over $235
billion of loans
outstanding at Dec. 31, 2015. Created in the early 1900s, the
system's provides
reliable and consistent financing for ag-related purposes.
During the 1980s
agricultural crisis, the U.S. government provided support for
the system in the
form of U.S. Treasury-guaranteed funding. Fitch's rating of the
Farm Credit
System is tied to the strength of the U.S. Government's 'AAA'
Issuer Default
Rating and Stable Outlook, which Fitch affirmed on April 12,
2016, as the agency
expects the U.S. Government to continue to back the Farm Credit
System.
Commercial banks are a secondary credit provider in U.S.
agriculture but
combined account for nearly half of all farm lending.
Agriculture related
exposures in the banking system are mainly concentrated in rural
banks, many
with less than $1 billion in assets. These smaller banks often
compete with Farm
Credit System associations. Outside the two specialized lenders
(John Deere
Capital Corporation and Rabobank), the top bank agriculture
lenders in the U.S.
by dollar volume have minimal agriculture exposure relative to
total loans.
The effects of a softer farm economy on banks and Farm Credit
System will likely
vary but not have any meaningful impact on ratings. Larger U.S.
banks have
relatively limited exposure to agricultural lending which
diminishes the impact.
Fitch expects smaller banks with agricultural loan portfolios
greater than 5%
will increase loan provisioning in the coming quarters, similar
to those banks
with outsized energy exposure, to manage the agricultural
slowdown.
"The Farm Credit System's loan portfolio will likely grow in the
near to medium
term as farmers seek additional working capital to cover
operational shortfalls
and commercial banks pull back on ag-related lending due to
economic weakness,"
added Rumohr.
The full report, 'Agriculture Lending in U.S.: Softening Trend
Manageable for
Farm Credit System and Commercial Banks,' includes an overview
of agriculture
lending in the U.S. and can be found at www.fitchratings.com or
by clicking on
the link.
Contact:
Bain K. Rumohr, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0560
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Agriculture Lending in U.S. (Softening Trend Manageable for Farm
Credit System
and Commercial Banks)
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.