(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ras al
Khaimah's Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A'
with Stable
Outlook. The issue ratings on RAK Capital's senior unsecured
foreign currency
bonds have also been affirmed at 'A'. The Short-Term Foreign
Currency IDR has
been affirmed at 'F1'. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Country
Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'AA+'; this Ceiling applies to Ras al Khaimah and
Abu Dhabi.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings balance the benefits of Ras al Khaimah's membership
of the UAE, a
low debt/GDP ratio and solid fiscal performance against
lingering weaknesses in
data quality and the macro policy framework.
The Emirate derives substantial support from its membership of
the UAE
federation. Ras al Khaimah shares the UAE monetary and
exchange-rate system with
a credible US dollar peg and absence of exchange controls. The
Emirate has no
need for its own foreign exchange reserves, and UAE support
compensates for the
lack of external sector data. Most basic public services and
infrastructure are
provided directly by the federal government, relieving the
Emirate's budget of
many of the spending obligations of a typical sovereign.
The authorities' ability to monitor and manage the economy is
still limited by
data weaknesses and by the lack of institutional structures
enjoyed by other
sovereigns in the peer group. National accounts data are limited
and not yet
methodologically mature, resulting in frequent revisions, and
inter-year data
are also absent.
These weaknesses are being addressed through ongoing reforms and
improvements,
but there are risks to the pace of progress. A population census
in late 2015
has resulted in a revised population estimate of 345,000 people
as of 2015, down
about 100,000 from previous estimates based on data provided by
the UAE National
Bureau of Statistics. Another upward revision to GDP is set to
take place after
the 2015 GDP figure is finalised, and publication of quarterly
GDP data could
follow in late 2016 after delays resulting from the introduction
of the UAE
Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority. Dedicated
institutional
statistics capacity is being put into place.
Financial planning and control is being standardised across
government
departments and the government's consolidated entities. A new
financial planning
framework was put into place to standardise budgeting
approaches. The Financial
Planning and Analysis Division began quarterly monitoring of
entity and
departmental spending in 1Q16. The Treasury is putting in place
a process for
the approval and monitoring of government guarantees, and a
process is already
in place to scrutinise the economic feasibility of new guarantee
requests. A
dividend policy is in the works.
The headline government debt ratio will fall to 16.6% in 2016
from 21.9% in
2015, as no new debt is incurred and a USD400m Sukuk was repaid
using proceeds
from an issue in 2015. This is well below the peer median of
44.1% of GDP. Fitch
expects debt to fall further in 2017 and beyond. Our headline
debt figure does
not include debt of government-owned companies (most of it
guaranteed), which we
expect to fall to 6.9% of GDP in 2016. Fitch expects cash
deposits across the
government and its entities to fall to 4.9% of GDP. The value of
the
government's listed domestic equity investments was around 19%
of GDP at
end-2015. These investments can be volatile, as evidenced by the
22% valuation
loss they saw in 2015.
Fitch projects a budget deficit of 1.4% of GDP in 2016
(including net equity
investments in expenditure), versus a surplus of 0.3% in 2015.
The government
does not include net equity investments in expenditure when
reporting the budget
balance and on that basis, Fitch's projection implies a surplus
of 0.1% of GDP,
less than the government's budgeted surplus of 1.2%. More
conservative revenue
projections account for the difference. Fitch expects smaller
increases in
revenue in free trade zones, real estate and healthcare,
following
lower-than-budgeted revenue in these categories in 2015. Fitch
also believes
that expected increases in hotel capacity, occupancy, and room
rates imply a
smaller-than-budgeted increase in tourism revenues.
Spending including net equity investments will rise 33% (in line
with the
budget), primarily on the back of capital spending projects
carried over from
2015 that were delayed by the introduction of new approval
procedures. Key
capital spending items include a new crusher for Stevin Rock and
RAK Rock, the
expansion of Saqr port, restoration of a hotel property, a
multitude of enabling
infrastructure investments in the RAKIA Free Trade Zone and
investment in a
community development on Al Marjan Island.
Ras al Khaimah does not export oil, but as a major exporter of
construction
materials to the GCC, it is indirectly affected by lower oil
prices through a
reduction of construction spending in the region. This risk is
somewhat
mitigated by a small direct exposure to Saudi Arabia, which has
seen the biggest
cut-backs in construction spending; other GCC states have
maintained it or have
only cut back gradually. Ras al Khaimah also has the potential
to redirect
exports to other markets, as it did in 2009-2010.
We estimate real GDP growth to have slowed to 3% in 2015, after
7.4% in 2014. We
expect 4% growth per year in 2016 and 2017, driven by tourism,
the export of
construction materials, and activity within the Free Trade
Zones. Saqr port
tonnage rose 4.8%, reflecting mostly exports of construction
aggregates; the new
rock crusher and an expansion of Saqr port in 2017 could drive
further growth.
The number of guest-nights at hotels grew 10% in 2015, with
strong growth in
visitor numbers from Germany and China compensating for the
negative impact of
dollar strength and weakness in the Russian market. Hotel
capacity is set to
increase 50% over the next three years, and a key challenge will
be to develop
Ras al Khaimah as a destination to capitalise on the planned new
capacity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factor that could lead to a positive rating action is
continued
strengthening of the macroeconomic policy framework, as
evidenced in the
availability and quality of data that could be used to better
track the economy
and the government's development programme.
A negative rating action could result from a weakening in public
finances
prompted by large, sustained increases in current spending or by
a deterioration
of the macroeconomic outlook.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- The current political and financial relationships linking
individual emirates
within the UAE federal system are assumed to be maintained. In
particular, no
weakening of support from the federal government and Abu Dhabi
for the smaller
emirates is envisaged.
- No challenge to the rule of the royal family or the current
succession.
- Ras al Khaimah is in a volatile region. Fitch assumes that
regional
geopolitical conflicts will not directly impact Ras al Khaimah
or its ability to
trade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Krisjanis Krustins
Associate Director
+852 2263 9831
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Toby Iles
Director
+852 2263 9832
Committee Chairperson
Jan Friederich
Senior Director
+852 2263 9910
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel:
+65 67 96 7234,
Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
