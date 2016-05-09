(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned
Indonesia-based PT
Astra Sedaya Finance's (ASF, AAA(idn)/Stable) unsecured senior
debt programme
2016 of up to IDR8trn a National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(idn)'.
Bonds under
this programme are expected to be issued within two years of the
programme's
launch. The agency has also assigned ASF's programme a National
Short-Term
Rating of 'F1+(idn)'.
Fitch has also assigned ASF's proposed rupiah senior unsecured
bond tranche I
2016 of up to IDR2trn a National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(idn)'
and National
Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(idn)'. The bonds, which will be issued
under the
programme, will have a maturity of up to three years. Proceeds
from the issue
will be used to support the company's business growth.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The bonds are rated the same level as ASF's National Ratings.
This is because
they constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured
obligations of ASF
and rank equally with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated
obligations.
ASF's rating reflects Fitch's expectation of continued strong
support and
commitment from its majority shareholder, PT Astra International
Tbk (AI). The
ratings also take into account ASF's strategic importance to the
Astra Group in
expanding the latter's car manufacturing and distributor
business in Indonesia.
As an integral part of AI's car business chain, ASF has an
important role in
providing direct financing services for AI's car sales.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any significant decline in AI's ownership, performance or
support, and
significant reduction in ASF's contribution to AI would exert
downward pressure
on its ratings. However, Fitch sees this prospect as remote in
the foreseeable
future, given ASF's strategic importance to AI's car business.
There is no
rating upside as the rating is already at the top of the scale.
Any changes in
ASF's Long-Term IDR and National Ratings would affect these
issue ratings.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Iwan Wisaksana
Director
+62 21 2988 6807
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
Financial Institution
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 10 December 2015
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
