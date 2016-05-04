(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 04 (Fitch) The EU Commission's
end-February 2018 deadline
for the privatisation of Germany's HSH Nordbank is ambitious and
challenging,
Fitch Ratings says. The EU Commission yesterday approved the
existing federal
state guarantee ceiling for HSH, putting an end to its
long-lasting state-aid
investigation.
The conclusion of the state-aid case removes uncertainty for
creditors for now
as there is no requirement for further restructuring or to
bail-in creditors
before the bank's privatisation. But HSH has little time to
demonstrate the
viability of its business model to potential buyers, which
include other
Landesbanken as well as private sector investors. It will only
be able to
reflect progress up to its end-2017 accounts. The short deadline
is particularly
challenging because a key business segment for the bank is
shipping, a sector
Fitch has on negative outlook. The deadline could be extended
for another six
months with the Commission's approval, but only for reasons out
of the control
of HSH's federal owners.
There are some new provisions that were not in the preliminary
agreement. HSH,
as the operating subsidiary, will have to make a one-off EUR260m
payment to the
holding company to cover running costs (EUR50m) and to meet fee
obligations
during the sales process (EUR210m). This will slightly lower
capital
expectations at HSH as the amount would otherwise have been
available to boost
common equity Tier 1 capital.
HSH's 'b' Viability Rating has been on Rating Watch Positive
since 21 October,
reflecting our expectation of moderate improvement in some of
HSH's key metrics
such as asset quality and profitability from this agreement. HSH
will be able to
sell a material part of its non-performing assets and will
benefit from
significantly lower guarantee fee expenses. But the Viability
Rating will remain
constrained by a still-weak credit profile and the uncertainty
of the bank's
viability if the privatisation fails.
HSH's 'BBB-' Long-Term IDR is support driven and reflects our
view that if
privatisation does not take place, the wind-down would be
orderly under the
current ownership. The Negative Outlook reflects our expectation
that
institutional support from HSH's current owners would no longer
be forthcoming
if HSH is privatised, and that any new private owners are
unlikely to have the
ability and propensity to provide any necessary support at a
'BBB-' level.
We think a sale within the German public sector is a potential
solution, for
example to other Landesbanken, but state-aid considerations
would have to be
examined. Any approach involving alternative resolution, not yet
envisaged,
would be subject to the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive, which could
involve some bail-in of senior creditors.
The federal states of Schleswig Holstein and Hamburg jointly
control 85% of the
bank. The Commission confirmed key measures in October's
informal agreement:
splitting HSH up into a holding company and an operating
subsidiary; the ability
to sell up to EUR6.2bn of bad assets to its owners at market
value (the owners
have agreed to take EUR5bn in a first step, the rest could be
taken up at a
later stage) and at least EUR2bn to the market; and a sale of
the bank that
avoids using state aid. If privatisation fails, the bank will
have to cease new
business activities and be wound down.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
