FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 04 (Fitch) The EU Commission's end-February 2018 deadline for the privatisation of Germany's HSH Nordbank is ambitious and challenging, Fitch Ratings says. The EU Commission yesterday approved the existing federal state guarantee ceiling for HSH, putting an end to its long-lasting state-aid investigation. The conclusion of the state-aid case removes uncertainty for creditors for now as there is no requirement for further restructuring or to bail-in creditors before the bank's privatisation. But HSH has little time to demonstrate the viability of its business model to potential buyers, which include other Landesbanken as well as private sector investors. It will only be able to reflect progress up to its end-2017 accounts. The short deadline is particularly challenging because a key business segment for the bank is shipping, a sector Fitch has on negative outlook. The deadline could be extended for another six months with the Commission's approval, but only for reasons out of the control of HSH's federal owners. There are some new provisions that were not in the preliminary agreement. HSH, as the operating subsidiary, will have to make a one-off EUR260m payment to the holding company to cover running costs (EUR50m) and to meet fee obligations during the sales process (EUR210m). This will slightly lower capital expectations at HSH as the amount would otherwise have been available to boost common equity Tier 1 capital. HSH's 'b' Viability Rating has been on Rating Watch Positive since 21 October, reflecting our expectation of moderate improvement in some of HSH's key metrics such as asset quality and profitability from this agreement. HSH will be able to sell a material part of its non-performing assets and will benefit from significantly lower guarantee fee expenses. But the Viability Rating will remain constrained by a still-weak credit profile and the uncertainty of the bank's viability if the privatisation fails. HSH's 'BBB-' Long-Term IDR is support driven and reflects our view that if privatisation does not take place, the wind-down would be orderly under the current ownership. The Negative Outlook reflects our expectation that institutional support from HSH's current owners would no longer be forthcoming if HSH is privatised, and that any new private owners are unlikely to have the ability and propensity to provide any necessary support at a 'BBB-' level. We think a sale within the German public sector is a potential solution, for example to other Landesbanken, but state-aid considerations would have to be examined. Any approach involving alternative resolution, not yet envisaged, would be subject to the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive, which could involve some bail-in of senior creditors. The federal states of Schleswig Holstein and Hamburg jointly control 85% of the bank. The Commission confirmed key measures in October's informal agreement: splitting HSH up into a holding company and an operating subsidiary; the ability to sell up to EUR6.2bn of bad assets to its owners at market value (the owners have agreed to take EUR5bn in a first step, the rest could be taken up at a later stage) and at least EUR2bn to the market; and a sale of the bank that avoids using state aid. If privatisation fails, the bank will have to cease new business activities and be wound down.