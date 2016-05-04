(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded UK care
provider Elli
Investments Ltd's (Elli) senior secured notes to 'B-'/Recovery
Rating 'RR2' (85%
recoveries) from 'B'/'RR1' (100%) and senior unsecured notes to
'CC'/'RR6' (0%)
from 'CCC+'/'RR3' (52%) based on its updated recovery analysis.
Elli's Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) has been affirmed at 'CCC'. A full
list of rating
actions is attached at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Operational Challenges
The affirmation of the 'CCC' IDR reflects Fitch view's that Elli
will continue
to face operational challenges and constraints on profitability
and cash flows.
This is based on pressures on the group's cost base associated
with the increase
in national living wage from April 2016 and uncertainty around
the impact of the
consequent increase in local authorities' fees.
According to management, the majority of local authorities that
are Elli
Investments' customers have adopted the 2% "social care" levy
permitted by the
UK Treasury this year. This increases flexibility around fee
payments, although
local authorities also have other competing spending priorities
for social care.
Fitch therefore expects continued pressure on the group's
underlying operating
performance despite a stabilisation of occupancy rates and
increasing care
standards as evidenced by a declining embargo rate.
The affirmation of the IDR also assumes that a liquidity
shortfall and payment
default on the notes can be avoided over the next nine to 12
months if the group
continues to supplement depressed operating cash flows with
permitted non-core
asset disposals throughout the year (Fitch assumes GBP50m
disposal proceeds
during 2016, similar to 2015). Fitch therefore views the
strategic options still
available to the group with regard to asset disposals to bolster
liquidity as
underpinning the 'CCC' rating; however, failure to raise such
proceeds would put
pressure on liquidity and ratings in the short-term. Fitch also
views continued
asset disposals to bolster liquidity as a prerequisite to
facilitating
discussions with stakeholders in debt restructuring and
achieving a sustainable
capital structure, expected in 2H16.
Recovery Prospects
Fitch has updated its recovery analysis to reflect the
independent, external
valuation published as part of the group's 2015 annual results
(leading to a GBP
224m property impairment). In its recovery analysis, Fitch has
adopted the
liquidation value approach as the resultant enterprise value is
higher than the
going concern enterprise value, primarily derived from the
group's freehold and
long-leasehold properties. Fitch believes that a 35% discount to
the assets'
current market value provided by an independent valuer in April
2016 is deemed
fair in a distress case.
Recovery expectation for the super senior term loan is still
high at 100%/'RR1'
while recovery expectation on the senior secured notes and the
senior unsecured
notes has respectively deteriorated to 85%/'RR2' and 0%/'RR6'.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's expectations are based on the agency's internally
produced, conservative
rating case forecasts. They do not represent the forecasts of
rated issuers
individually or in aggregate. Fitch's key assumptions within the
rating case for
2016 include:
-EBITDA in line with 2015 performance.
-Capex of GBP48m in 2016
-Disposals of uneconomic care homes for GBP50m, in line with
proceeds raised in
2015
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating actions include:
- Absence of committed additional liquidity within the next six
months in a
context of unchanged or deteriorating operating performance.
Positive: Fitch would expect a restructure of the underlying
business model,
supported by a sustainable capital structure and adequate
liquidity as
prerequisite for a positive rating action. Future developments
that could,
individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action
include:
-Funds from operations (FFO) adjusted gross leverage to or below
6.5x (2015:
11.4x) on a sustained basis.
-FFO fixed charge cover at 1.1x or above (2015: 0.8x) on a
sustained basis.
-Improvement in liquidity providing visibility on the repayment
of the GBP40m
term loan maturing in December 2017.
LIQUIDITY
Fitch expects Elli Investments to rely on additional liquidity
by end-2016 to
avoid a liquidity shortfall, with permitted property disposals
being the most
obvious source. At end-March 2016, the group's cash balance was
GBP50m. The
group currently has no other available or committed liquidity
buffers.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Elli Investments Limited
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'CCC'
Senior unsecured notes: downgraded to 'CC'/'RR6'/0% from
'CCC+'/'RR3'/52%
Elli Finance (UK) plc
Super senior term loan: affirmed at 'B'/'RR1'/100%
Senior secured notes: downgraded to 'B-'/'RR2' /85%' from
'B'/'RR1'/100%
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Victoria Ghannage
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1190
Supervisory Analyst
Frank Orthbandt
Director
+44 20 3530 1037
Fitch Ratings Ltd.
30 North Colonnade
London E145GN
Committee Chairperson
Edward Eyerman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1359
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1003973
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.