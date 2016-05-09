(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that
it expects
investors to adopt the headline Solvency II (S2) ratio as their
first measure of
insurers' capital strength, despite its flaws. To draw valid
conclusions on
capital strength, it will be essential to analyse not only the
ratio itself, but
also its calculation basis and sensitivities.
S2 has increased the focus on German life insurers' exposure to
low interest
rates, which was largely hidden under Solvency I. We expect the
fuller S2
disclosure required in 2017 - including metrics without the
benefits of
transitional measures - to shed more light on this issue. Many
German life
insurers are allowed to use 16-year transitional measures that
shield their S2
ratios from the effects of low rates.
Dutch insurers facing low rates are not granted this option. To
understand how
the two markets' S2 positions compare, we would consider the
ratios without
transitional benefits, ie on a "fully loaded" S2 basis.
Even without transitional benefits, S2 ratios may not be
comparable. Aegon,
Allianz, AXA and Prudential have large US operations, for which
they feed
US-based regulatory capital metrics into their group S2 ratios.
This reflects
the provisional S2 equivalence granted to the US by the EC,
which avoided the
potentially awkward imposition of S2 on US businesses. However,
US regulatory
capital calculations differ significantly from S2, and group S2
ratios based on
a blend of US and S2 numbers may be far removed from "true" S2.
We expect sovereign charges to be introduced for standard
formula users, which
would weaken S2 ratios for Italian insurers in particular. The
4.2% ultimate
forward rate to extrapolate the forward curve for valuing
long-term liabilities
looks set to be reduced; this would weaken S2 ratios for several
Dutch life
insurers and accelerate the decline in German guaranteed savings
business. We
also expect an easing of the risk margin arising from longevity
business -
important for UK annuity providers.
We will continue to assess insurers' capital based primarily on
our Prism
Factor-Based Capital Model, as we believe Prism scores are more
comparable than
S2 metrics. We do not use S2 metrics directly in our ratings,
but we evaluate S2
disclosures to enhance our understanding of insurers' risk
profiles. In the
longer term, if S2 calculation methods stabilise and converge,
or become more
comparable, we may place more weight on S2 metrics.
The report, "Solvency II Ratios Move Into the Spotlight" is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
